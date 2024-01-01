$49,800+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD LT2 Z71 OFF RD 6.6L 4X4, 8FT BOX, LOADED, AS NEW!
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
1-888-601-3023
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver Ice Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # GW7290
- Mileage 124,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SALE PRICE: $49,800 **ASK US HOW TO SAVE ADDITIONAL $$s OFF THE SALE PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.** PLUS PST/GST. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!!
EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN & GREAT LOOKING FULL SIZE 8FT LONG BOX HD PICKUP! VERY WELL EQUIPPED AND EXTRA SHARP 2022 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 2500HD LT2 PREMIUM Z71 OFF ROAD 6.6L 4X4 WITH 8FT BOX. GREAT LOOKING TRUCK WITH A PERFECT VERY WELL SERVICED WESTERN CANADIAN HISTORY!! WORK OR PLAY READY, ALL NEW DESIGN INSIDE AND OUT 2022 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 2500HD LT2 PREMIUM Z71 OFF ROAD EQUIPPED WITH THE PROVEN NEW GEN 6.6L ENGINE, HD GVW, LOADED WITH OPTIONS, CLEAN ACCIDENT FREE, AND READY TO GO!
- New Gen 6.6L DIRECT-INJECTION V8 (making 401 horsepower and 464 lb-ft TQ)
- Auto 2 stage 4X4
- 6-speed automatic
- Auto Locking Rear Diff - 3.73 ratio
- STABILITRAK W/ TRAILER SWAY CONTROL & HILL START ASSIST
- Traction Control
- Power 6-passenger Premium buckets with full size folding center console
- Heated seats & Heated Steering wheel
- Dual Zone Auto Climate control
- Rear heat vents
- Full drivers information center
- Large 8" MyLink Multimedia Premium audio system with USB, AUX and Satellite
- Factory Bluetooth for phone and media
- Android and Apple Carplay
- 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Big Back up camera
- KEYLESS OPEN AND START ( Keyless, push button start)
- Factory remote start
- HD Tow package
- Factory Brake Controller
- Factory Big tow mirrors
- TRAILER TOW PACKAGE WITH HITCH GUIDANCE
- Easy step rear bumpers
- OEM Fender moldings
- Fog Lights / Tow hooks
- HD Cab Length side steps
- Power Deployable rear gate on remote and dash
- Z71OFF-ROAD APPEARANCE AND SUSPENSION PACKAGE:
- Optional New Box liner available (As shown) at additional cost
- OPTIONAL pre-installed 20" Rim and Tire package with nice A/T tires (available for extra $$ at a fantastic deal)
- Read below for more info...
EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN, INSIDE AND OUT, WESTERN CANADIAN TRUCK EQUIPPED WITH ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS, MAKING FOR A GREAT PLEASURE OR WORK TRUCK WITH HEAVY DUTY GVW AND 8FT FULL SIZE BOX! ALL NEW DESIGN, INSIDE AND OUT, 2022 CHEVROLET 2500HD LT2 PREMIUM Z71 OFF ROAD 6.6L 4X4 8FT BOX, EQUIPPED WITH THE PROVEN New Gen 6.6L DIRECT-INJECTION V8 (making 401 horsepower and 464 lb-ft TQ) & 6 SP AUTOMATIC, auto 4X4 with 2-speed transfer case incl Auto AWD, traction control. Complete the Gorgeous look of this truck by adding the OPTIONAL pre-installed Rim and Tire package with nice A/T tires (available for extra $$ at a fantastic deal)!! This is an all new redesigned truck that has a ton of options and amazing looks for all your work or pleasure needs, that you must see and drive!!
Comes with a Fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, a Clean No Accident certified Western Canadian CARFAX history report and we have many unlimited KM warranty options available to choose from. Selling at a fraction of new MRSP! ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
