$12,500+ taxes & licensing
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2022 DIAMOND C HDT 20' x 82" Hydraulic Tilt Flatdeck
hd207
2022 DIAMOND C HDT 20' x 82" Hydraulic Tilt Flatdeck
hd207
Location
Motorland Enterprises
5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
204-895-7442
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,500
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
CALL
Fair Condition
VIN 46UFU2025N1252556
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Car Hauler
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Freshly Saftied Ready to be put to work right away, GVWR - 207 Package (14.9K GVWR) Length/Width - 20' x 82" - 207 pkg Axles - 2 - 7,000 lb Super Lube Brakes - Electric Drum Suspension - Slipper Roller Pull Type - Bumper Pull Frame - 8" x 10 lb I-Beam Frame Tilt - Hydraulic Dampening Cylinder w/ Valve Control Deck - 6' Stationary Deck at Front Floor - 2" Treated Lumber Cross-Members - 3" I-Beam on 16" Centers Coupler - 2-5/16" - 21,000 lb Demco EZ-Latch, Adjustable Channel Storage - HD V-Tongue Lid Fenders - 3/16" Diamond Plate, Super Heavy Duty Lights - All LED Lights Stake Pockets - 2" x 3/8" Rub Rail w/ Stake Pockets Tie Downs - 4 - 5/8" D-Rings Tire Size - 235/80R16 14 Ply Radial 12500 Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204) 290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Motorland Enterprises
5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
Call Dealer
204-895-XXXX(click to show)
$12,500
+ taxes & licensing>
Motorland Enterprises
204-895-7442
2022 DIAMOND C HDT 20' x 82" Hydraulic Tilt Flatdeck