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<div class=x14z9mp xat24cr x1lziwak x1vvkbs xtlvy1s x126k92a><div dir=auto style=text-align: start;>Freshly Saftied Ready to be put to work right away, GVWR - 207 Package (14.9K GVWR) Length/Width - 20 x 82 - 207 pkg Axles - 2 - 7,000 lb Super Lube Brakes - Electric Drum Suspension - Slipper Roller Pull Type - Bumper Pull Frame - 8 x 10 lb I-Beam Frame Tilt - Hydraulic Dampening Cylinder w/ Valve Control Deck - 6 Stationary Deck at Front Floor - 2 Treated Lumber Cross-Members - 3 I-Beam on 16 Centers Coupler - 2-5/16 - 21,000 lb Demco EZ-Latch, Adjustable Channel  Storage - HD V-Tongue Lid Fenders - 3/16 Diamond Plate, Super Heavy Duty Lights - All LED Lights Stake Pockets - 2 x 3/8 Rub Rail w/ Stake Pockets Tie Downs - 4 - 5/8 D-Rings Tire Size - 235/80R16 14 Ply Radial 12500 <span class=js-trim-text><span style=font-family: Arial,sans-serif; color: black; mso-themecolor: text1; border: solid #E5E7EB 1.0pt; mso-border-alt: solid #E5E7EB .25pt; padding: 0cm;>Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204) 290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964</span></span></div></div><div class=x14z9mp xat24cr x1lziwak x1vvkbs xtlvy1s x126k92a> </div><div class=x14z9mp xat24cr x1lziwak x1vvkbs xtlvy1s x126k92a> </div><div class=x14z9mp xat24cr x1lziwak x1vvkbs xtlvy1s x126k92a><div dir=auto style=text-align: start;> </div></div>

2022 DIAMOND C HDT 20' x 82" Hydraulic Tilt Flatdeck

Details Description

$12,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 DIAMOND C HDT 20' x 82" Hydraulic Tilt Flatdeck

hd207

Watch This Vehicle
14161225

2022 DIAMOND C HDT 20' x 82" Hydraulic Tilt Flatdeck

hd207

Location

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

204-895-7442

  1. 1779803951281
  2. 1779803951827
  3. 1779803952269
  4. 1779803952738
  5. 1779803953177
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
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Fair Condition
VIN 46UFU2025N1252556

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Car Hauler
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Freshly Saftied Ready to be put to work right away, GVWR - 207 Package (14.9K GVWR) Length/Width - 20' x 82" - 207 pkg Axles - 2 - 7,000 lb Super Lube Brakes - Electric Drum Suspension - Slipper Roller Pull Type - Bumper Pull Frame - 8" x 10 lb I-Beam Frame Tilt - Hydraulic Dampening Cylinder w/ Valve Control Deck - 6' Stationary Deck at Front Floor - 2" Treated Lumber Cross-Members - 3" I-Beam on 16" Centers Coupler - 2-5/16" - 21,000 lb Demco EZ-Latch, Adjustable Channel  Storage - HD V-Tongue Lid Fenders - 3/16" Diamond Plate, Super Heavy Duty Lights - All LED Lights Stake Pockets - 2" x 3/8" Rub Rail w/ Stake Pockets Tie Downs - 4 - 5/8" D-Rings Tire Size - 235/80R16 14 Ply Radial 12500 Taxes extra. Motorland Enterprises. (204)895-7442 or text Cam @ (204) 290-1908 for an appt. to view. Dealer permit #9964   

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Motorland Enterprises

Motorland Enterprises

5225 Portage Ave., Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

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204-895-XXXX

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204-895-7442

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$12,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Motorland Enterprises

204-895-7442

2022 DIAMOND C HDT 20' x 82" Hydraulic Tilt Flatdeck