$74,800+ taxes & licensing
2022 Dodge Ram 2500
LIFTED LOADED LARAMIE CUMMINS AS NEW EXTRA CLEAN
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
1-888-601-3023
$74,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # DW7710A
- Mileage 120,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SALE PRICE: $74,800 **ASK US HOW TO RECEIVE A PRICE DISCOUNT WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.** PLUS APPLICABLE TAXES. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!!
ABSOLUTELY STUNNING, "BIG" LIFTED CUMMINS DIESEL WITH LOTS OF $$ IN EXTRAS!! TOP OF THE LINE & FULLY LOADED WITH ALL OPTIONS, NEW GENERATION 2022 DODGE RAM 2500 CREW CAB LARAMIE SPORT EDITION, 6.7L CUMMINS 4x4, EQUIPPED WITH ALL OPTIONS AND EXTRAS INCLUDING SPORT APPEARANCE PKG AND A 6-INCH LIFT AND MUCH MORE. BEAUTIFUL TRUCK, VERY WELL DEALER SERVICED, ONE OWNER, THAT IS READY TO ROLL AND SHOWS BETTER THAN NEW!! THIS IS AN ABSOLUTE SPORT / LUXURY TRUCK THAT CAN HAUL ALMOST ANYTHING IN STYLE WITH ALL THE CREW AND/OR FAMILY!! THIS TRUCK IS WELL OVER $100,000 NEW TO REPLACE TODAY WITH THE OPTIONS ABOVE THE ALREADY TOP OF THE LINE LARAMIE EDITION TRIM LINE!
- 6.7L Cummins Turbo Diesel Producing a monstrous 370hp and 850 lb-ft torque
- 6 Speed Automatic Transmission
- Auto 2-Stage 4x4 Transfer Case
- Anti spin rear diff
- Premium Black Laramie Sport edition leather interior
- 5 Passenger Sport Bucket Seating with Full Size Center Console
- Memory 10-Way Power Driver's and 6 -Way Power Passenger seat
- Heated/Cooled seats and heated steering wheel
- Second Row Heated Seats with 2-USB Inputs and 400W 110 Volt Inverter (Regular Plug-In)
- Power Pedals
- Premium Laramie Level B Equipment Group
- Radio, driver seat, mirrors & pedals memory setting
- Huge 12-inch Uconnect 5.0 touchscreen Multimedia infotainment system with factory navigation
- Harmon Kardon 17 speaker audio with Satellite input
- Media hub with multi-port USB and AUX input
- Android Auto and Apple Cap Play
- ALEXA built in
- Dual zone auto climate control with humidity sensor
- Rain sensing wipers
- Key-less Go Proximity Keys with Push Button Start
- Factory Remote Start
- Blind Spot and cross path detection
- Factory Tow package
- Factory Fifth Wheel and Gooseneck prep package
- Factory brake controller and Diesel exhaust Break
- Protection Group (Tow hooks & case skid plates)
- Factory Spray in bed liner
- LED headlights, tail lamps and fog lights
- Front and Rear Park assist
- Factory Hard-Fold Tonneau Box cover
- Optional (for additional $$) great looking 18-inch GT Off-Road Series Rim and tire package with 35 x 12.50 tires (as shown on truck pre-installed on truck)
- And So MUCH more - It really has everything!! ...
WOW WHAT A GREAT LOOKING TRUCK! BIG LIFT, BIG TIRES AND EVEN BIGGER LOOKS!! THIS TRUCK IS OVER TO $100,000 TO REPLACE TODAY WITH TONS OF $$$ SPENT ON EXTRAS INCLUDING THE 6-INCH LIFT PROFESSIONALLY INSTALLED! STUNNING 2022 DODGE RAM 2500 CREW CAB LARAMIE LEVEL B, 6.7L CUMMINS 4x4, EQUIPPED WITH ALL OPTIONS AND EXTRAS INCLUDING THE SPORT APPEARANCE PKG. What a rare find! Loaded with all options including the 6.7L CUMMINS TURBO DIESEL producing a mind blowing 385hp and 850ft/lbs of TORQUE and it has the Uconnect 12 with the 12" touchscreen with factory Navigation. Truly Beautiful and shows as new, dealer exclusively serviced with passion and pride of ownership - it will be hard pressed to find a nicer truck anywhere!! Stunning truck and dealer serviced truck you will not find a nicer truck in Manitoba!! None nicer!!
Comes with a fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, A No Accident Manitoba CARFAX history, the balance of the Ram Canada factory warranty and we have many unlimited km extended warranty options to choose from. ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing available OAC with a $2,000 price discount for financing with one of our many banks or credit unions. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
+ taxes & licensing>
