$69,800+ taxes & licensing
2022 Dodge Ram 2500
LARAMIE 2500 LOADED AND STUNNING W/9900GVW!!
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
1-888-601-3023
$69,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # DW7762A
- Mileage 132,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SALE PRICE: $69,800 **ASK US HOW TO RECEIVE A PRICE DISCOUNT WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.** PLUS APPLICABLE TAXES. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!!
JUST ARRIVED AND HARD TO FIND CLEAN WELL CARED FOR CUMMINS DIESEL!! TOP OF THE LINE & FULLY LOADED WITH ALL OPTIONS, NEW GENERATION 2022 DODGE RAM 2500 CREW CAB LARAMIE SPORT EDITION, 6.7L CUMMINS 4x4 WITH 9900GVW!! (NO ANNUAL SAFETIES!) EQUIPPED WITH ALL OPTIONS AND EXTRAS INCLUDING SPORT APPEARANCE PKG AND MUCH MORE. BEAUTIFUL ONE OWNER WELL CARED FOR TRUCK WITH ALL THE OPTIONS YOU WANT AND NEED! READY FOR WORK OR PLAY TO PULL ANYTHING YOU NEED FROM A CAMPER OR HORSE TRAILER TO A FLAT DECK WITH WHATEVER YOU NEED TO HAUL! THIS IS AN ABSOLUTE SPORT / LUXURY TRUCK THAT CAN HAUL ALMOST ANYTHING IN STYLE WITH ALL THE CREW AND/OR FAMILY!! THIS TRUCK IS WELL OVER $100,000 NEW TO REPLACE TODAY WITH THE OPTIONS ABOVE THE ALREADY TOP OF THE LINE LARAMIE EDITION TRIM LINE!
- 6.7L Cummins Turbo Diesel Producing a monstrous 370hp and 850 lb-ft torque
- 6 Speed Automatic Transmission
- Auto 2-Stage 4x4 Transfer Case
- Anti spin rear diff
- Premium Black Laramie Sport edition leather interior
- 5 Passenger Sport Bucket Seating with Full Size Center Console
- Memory 10-Way Power Driver's and 6 -Way Power Passenger seat
- Heated/Cooled seats and heated steering wheel
- Second Row Heated Seats with 2-USB Inputs and 400W 110 Volt Inverter (Regular Plug-In)
- Electronic rear view mirror
- Power Pedals
- Premium Laramie Level B Equipment Group
- Radio, driver seat, mirrors & pedals memory setting
- Huge 12-inch Uconnect 5.0 touchscreen Multimedia infotainment system with factory navigation
- Harmon Kardon 17 speaker audio with Satellite input
- Media hub with multi-port USB and AUX input
- Android Auto and Apple Cap Play
- ALEXA built in
- Dual zone auto climate control with humidity sensor
- Rain sensing wipers
- Key-less Go Proximity Keys with Push Button Start
- Factory Remote Start
- Blind Spot and cross path detection
- Lane keep assist
- Factory Tow package
- Hard fold Tonneau box cover
- Factory Power deployable running boards
- Factory brake controller and Diesel exhaust Break
- Off Road group
- Snow Chief prep group
- Protection Group (Tow hooks & case skid plates)
- LED headlights, tail lamps and fog lights
- Front and Rear Park assist
- Up-fitter electronic interface module
- Factory Aluminum Alloy wheels
- And So MUCH more - It really has everything!! ...
HARD TO FIND CLEAN ONE OWNER CUMMINS! THIS TRUCK IS OVER TO $100,000 TO REPLACE TODAY! STUNNING 2022 DODGE RAM 2500 CREW CAB LARAMIE, 6.7L CUMMINS 4x4, WITH 9900GVW (SO NO ANNUAL SAFETY REQUIRED) EQUIPPED WITH ALL OPTIONS AND EXTRAS INCLUDING THE SPORT APPEARANCE PKG. What a rare find! Loaded with all options including the 6.7L CUMMINS TURBO DIESEL producing a mind blowing 385hp and 850ft/lbs of TORQUE and it has the Uconnect 12 with the 12" touchscreen with factory Navigation. Truly Beautiful and shows as new, dealer exclusively serviced with passion and pride of ownership - it will be hard pressed to find a nicer truck anywhere!! Perfect carfax report and a clean truck that is Hard to find for sure! Do not wait it won't last long!!
Comes with a fresh Manitoba Safety certification, a perfect CARFAX history report, and we have many unlimited km extended warranty options available to choose from!! ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE, with a new MSRP of OVER $100,000 to replace today!!!) Zero down financing available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit #6007, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
1-888-601-3023
1-888-601-3023