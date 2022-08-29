$76,800+ tax & licensing
2022 Dodge Ram 2500
LVL 2 SPORT, 6.7L CUMMINS 4X4, LOADED, AS NEW!!
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
- Listing ID: 9320077
- Stock #: DW6518A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 98,000 KM
Vehicle Description
**Cash Price: $76,800. Finance Price: $74,800. (SAVE $2000 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.) NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!! STILL SHOWS AS NEW, 1 MANITOBA OWNER WITH A PERFIECT HISTORY, EXCEPTIONALLY WELL EQUIPPED & VERY SHARP NEW GENREATION 2022 RAM 2500 CREW BIG HORN LEVEL 2 SPORT EDITION WITH THE 6.7L CUMMINS 4X4, 9900GVW. LOADED WITH MOST ALL OPTIONS, FLAWLESS AND READY TO WORK!! - 6.7L CUMMINS Diesel Engine (370 hp with 850ft/lbs Torque) - 6 Speed Automatic RFE68 - Auto 4x4 with 2 Stage Transfer Case & Anti-Spin Differential - Power sport buckets (5 Passenger Seating w/ Full Size Center Console ) - Heated Seats & Heated Steering Wheel - Power Adjustable Pedals - Factory Tech Package with Huge Uconnect 5 NAV with 12–in display Touchscreen multimedia Center - 9 Alpine speakers with subwoofer - Factory GPS Navigation - Alexa Built–In - SiriusXM with 360L on–demand content - Connected travel & traffic services - Dual Zone Auto climate control - 7" Full Colour Customizable In-Gauge Cluster Display - Bluetooth Phone and Media Inputs - Premium Audio with SIRIUS/XM and BLUETOOTH AUDIO via Android Auto and Apple Car Play - Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls - Factory Remote Starter with Keyless-Go Push Button Start - OEM Towing technology group - Black, power, tow spotter mirrors - Off–Road Info Pages - Power, convex auxiliary exterior mirrors - LED fog lamps - Centre high–mounted stop lamp with camera - Mirror–mounted auxiliary reverse lamps - LED reflector headlamps - Surround View Camera System - Trailer reverse guidance - Factory 5th Wheel & Gooseneck Towing Prep Group - Extendable / Power Folding Heated Tow Mirrors - Tow–Mode Digital rearview mirror package - Digital rearview mirror - Tow–Mode/Up–Fit wired camera - Trailer surround view camera system - Transfer case skid plate - Power Rear Sliding Window w/ Defrost - LED box lighting - New Lin X Spray In box liner - BIG HORN Level 2/B Package with Full SPORT APEARANCE GROUP - Color matched Handles, Grill, Bumpers and More - Off Road Group with hill assist - Factory Sport Edition 18-inch wheels - Read below for yet more information.. YOU CAN SAVE BIG $$ ON THIS STILL AS NEW 2022 MODEL YEAR LOADED WITH ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS AND LOOKS - EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN AND WELL CARED FOR, STILL SHOWS AS NEW, WELL EQUIPPED NEW GENERATION 2022 RAM 2500 CREW CAB 6.7L CUMMINS 4x4 with hard-to-find 9900GVW!!! This is not a base truck - It is a very well equipped truck with LOTS of options and extras. This truck shows like new and is extra sharp in all respects with well cared for 1 owner Manitoba Hwy kilometers. The 6.7L CUMMINS produces 385 Horsepower with 850 Ft/Lbs- of Torque matched to the 6-speed automatic transmission and 4X4 with 2 stage transfer case and anti-spin rear differential. What a great look! Gorgeous truck in all respects that will pull anything for work or pleasure with all the family or work crew in style. Pride of ownership is very evident. Truly Flawless and none better on the market at this price point!! Comes with a fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, A Clean, NO ACCIDENT Manitoba CARFAX history report, the balance of the Ram factory warranty and we have many unlimited KM warranty options available to choose from. ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023
