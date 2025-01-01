$46,800+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford F-150
LOADED, CLEAN FX4, BUCKETS AND CONSOLE, HTD SEATS!
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
1-888-601-3023
$46,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # GW7729
- Mileage 90,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SALE PRICE: $46,800 ****ASK US HOW TO RECEIVE A PRICE DISCOUNT WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.** PLUS APPLICABLE TAXES. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!!
EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN, GREAT LOOKS, VERY WELL SERVICED, VERY WELL EQUIPPED AND SHARP LOADED FX4! LOADED NEW GENERATION XLT/FX4 PREMIUM EDITION WITH OPTIONS INCLUDING POWER HEATED SPORT BUCKETS/CONSOLE, NAVIGATION, REMOTE START, SAFETY SUITE AND MUCH MORE! NEW GENERATION 2022 Ford F-150 CREW CAB FX4 PREMIUM EDITION V6 3.5L ECO-BOOST 4X4 FX4 OFF ROAD PACKAGE, LOADED WITH GREAT OPTIONS AND GREAT LOOKS. VERY CLEAN & VERY SHARP!!
- Proven 3.5L Fuel Sipping Eco-Boost Turbo V6 producing a MASSIVE 400HP & 500 lb-ft Tq with Start/Stop Fuel saving
- New Gen 10 Speed automatic
- Auto 4x4 with 2 stage transfer case
- Locking rear diff
- Power 5-Passenger seating (Sport buckets with large center console)
- Heated front Bucket seats
- Custom ordered two-tone leatherette seat covers
- Premium New Gen voice activated Big Screen Multimedia Infotainment sys
- Factory Navigation
- Premium Audio system with AUX, dual USB and Satellite radio
- 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
- Android Auto / Apple Car Play
- Bluetooth phone connectivity
- Backup camera w/Birdseye view
- Dual Zone auto climate control
- Remote and Keyless entry
- Remote starter
- Blind spot/Cross Traffic
- Lane-keep System
- Factory Tow Package with heated mirrors
- Factory brake controller
- Pro Trailer reverse system
- Fog Lights / Tow Hooks
- Tinted Windows
- Soft roll-up Tonneau box cover
- Optional Rim and tire package available(extra $$) to finish off the great unique look of this beauty of a truck (pre-installed as shown for extra $$ an amazing deal with this truck!!)
- Read below for more info...
**PREMIUM TRUCK ALERT/ DON'T MISS OUT ON A GREAT DEAL ON A GREAT TRUCK!! ** ALL NEW DESIGN, EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN, WESTERN CANADIAN LEASE RETURN WITH AN EXCELLENT SERVICE HISTORY WITH WELL CARED FOR HWY KMS. EQUIPPED WITH ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS AND ESPECIALLY GREAT LOOKS - NEW GEN 2022 Ford F150 XLT FX4 OFF ROAD PREMIUM Super Crew with the truly amazingly powerful yet fuel efficient 3.5L Eco-Boost Turbo V6 producing an amazing 400HP & 500 lb-ft Tq with Start/Stop! GREAT LOOKS, GREAT OPTIONS AND A GREAT HISTORY!! This is a well-equipped F-150 with great looks finished in Beautiful Dark Grey and chrome, equipped with the right options including the Fuel sipping 3.5L V6 with the power and reliability routed through the new and efficient 10 Speed auto transmission to all four wheel via an electronically controlled part-time four-wheel drive system with 2 stage transfer case. Comes with lane departure with lane keep, blind spot monitoring, navigation, Power 5-passenger sport Bucket seating with full size center console, air, tilt, cruise, PW, PL, Ford Sync voice activated system and Sirius satellite, AUX and USB input, remote & keypad entry, back up camera, trailer tow package including the pro-trailer reverse package, auto lamp, fog lights, tow hooks, steering wheel controls, tinted windows, fog lights, soft roll-up box tonneau cover, and keep the amazing look of this F-150 with the OPTIONAL rim and tire package (pre-installed and available for an amazing deal for extra $$), and so much more. This truck is extra clean inside & out and has an amazing look with pride of ownership very evident. Nothing but the best in this New Gen F150!!
Comes with a fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, a clean, no Accident certified Western Canadian CARFAX History report AND we have many unlimited KM extended warranty options available to choose from!! Selling at a fraction of new MRSP to replace today as equipped! ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023
