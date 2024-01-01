$59,800+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford F-250
FX4 6.2L 4X4, WELL EQUIPPED, AS NEW-ONLY 23K KMS!
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
1-888-601-3023
$59,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # GW7133
- Mileage 23,000 KM
Vehicle Description
**Cash Price: $59,800. Finance Price: $58,800. (SAVE $1,000 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING! O.A.C.) Plus PST/GST. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!!
SHOWS NEAR TO NEW WITH VERY LOW KMS, - YES ONLY 23K KMS!!, EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN, VERY WELL EQUIPPED & A TRUE WORKHORSE - 2022 Ford F-250 CREW CAB FX4 EDITION 6.2L V8 4X4. EQUIPPED WITH THE POWERFUL & PROVEN 6.2L V8 AND LOTS OF GREAT OPTIONS. HARD TO FIND WITH THESE LOW LOW KMS - DO NOT WAIT OR YOU WILL MISS THIS PREMIUM TRUCK AS IT WONT LAST LONG!
- 6.2L TRITON V8 - 385HP & 430 LB-FT
- 6-Speed automatic
- Auto 4x4 with 2 stage transfer case
- Locking rear diff
- 220 AMP Alternator
- Power Bucket seats (6-Passenger with fold up center console)
- Power Pedals
- Big Screen SYNC Multi Media Infotainment sys
- Premium Audio system with AUX, dual USB and Satellite radio
- 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
- Android Auto / Apple Car Play
- Bluetooth phone connectivity
- Backup camera
- rear parking sensors
- Blind Spot Monitor
- Lane Departure Warning
- Cross-Traffic Alert
- Remote and Keyless entry
- Factory remote starter
- Factory Tow Package with HD GVW package
- Factory Brake controller
- Up fitter switches
- Full extendable tow mirrors
- Fog lights / Tow hooks
- Tinted Windows
- Chrome Appearance package (Bumpers, Grill and more)
- FX4 Off Road 4x4 Suspension and appearance package
- New Box liner available if desired at additional cost
- 18 inch Aluminum Alloy Wheels with As New Goodyear Wrangler Duratrac tires
- Read below for more info..
HARD TO FIND, SHOWS NEAR NEW CONDITION AND VERY WELL OPTIONED, WORK READY, HEAVY DUTY 2022 Ford F-250 FX4 PACKAGE 4X4. This truck is an exceptionally clean Western Cdn truck loaded with all the necessary options and more including the work/tow ready 6.2 L V8 engine producing 385 HP and 430 lbs of pulling torque, 6-speed automatic transmission, auto 4x4 with 2 stage transfer case and locking diff, Power 6 passenger seating with large folding center console, Power Pedals, air, tilt, cruise, PW, PL, premium big screen audio with Sirius satellite, AUX and USB input, factory Bluetooth, FORD Microsoft Sync, remote key-less entry, factory remote starter, full tow package with heavy duty GVW, extendable trailer tow mirrors with integrated signals, factory brake controller, tow hooks, fog lights, Chrome appearance package with chrome grill and bumpers with fog lights, FX4 Off Road 4x4 Suspension and appearance package, tinted windows, New Box liner available if desired at additional cost, 18 inch Aluminum Alloy Wheels with As New Goodyear Wrangler Duratrac tires and so much more. Very clean ACCIDENT FREE Western Canadian kms that's been well cared for and well serviced. Really must be seen - Ready for all your work or pleasure hauling or towing needs!
Comes with a Fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, a Clean, No accident certified CARFAX history, Lots of the Ford Canada Factory warranty and we have many unlimited KM warranty options available. Huge savings over the New MRSP! ON SALE NOW (Huge value!!) Zero down financing OAC, trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave, Ph. (888) 601 3022
