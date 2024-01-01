$43,800+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford F-250
XLT PREM PKG, 6.2L V8 4X4, LOADED, CLEAN HWY KMS!
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
1-888-601-3023
$43,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # GW7258
- Mileage 164,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SALE PRICE: $43,800 **ASK US HOW TO SAVE $1000 OFF THE SALE PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.** PLUS PST/GST. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!!
VERY CLEAN & WELL EQUIPPED, HIGHWAY DRIVEN WORKHORSE - MUST SEE 2022 Ford F-250 CREW CAB 4X4, EQUIPPED WITH THE POWERFUL 6.2L V8, TOW PKG AND LOTS OF GREAT OPTIONS. HARD TO FIND - DO NOT WAIT OR YOU WILL MISS THIS VERY WELL PRICED CLEAN PREMIUM TRUCK AS IT WILL NOT LAST LONG!
- 6.2L TRITON V8 - 385HP & 430 LB-FT
- 6-Speed automatic
- Auto 4x4 with 2 stage transfer case
- Locking rear diff
- 220 AMP Alternator
- Power seats (6-Passenger with folding center console)
- Big Screen SYNC Multi Media Infotainment sys
- Premium Audio system with AUX, dual USB and Satellite radio
- 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
- Android Auto / Apple Car Play
- Bluetooth phone connectivity
- Backup camera
- rear parking sensors
- Blind Spot Monitor
- Lane Departure Warning
- Cross-Traffic Alert
- Remote and Keyless entry
- Factory Tow Package with HD GVW package
- Factory Brake controller
- Full extendable tow mirrors
- Fog lights / Tow hooks
- Tinted Windows
- Chrome Appearance package (Bumpers, Grill and more)
- HD Wheel-to-Wheel Side steps
- Spray in Box liner
- Rear Box Step
- Optional available (as shown pre installed) Ballistic Rim and tire package With Maxxis 305 tires (available for extra $$ at a great deal with purchase of the truck!)
- Read below for more info..
YOU MUST SEE THIS TRUCK TO BELIEVE JUST HOW CLEAN AND CARED IT IS. AVAILABLE NOW AT A GREAT DEAL THIS VERY CLEAN, WELL LOOKED AFTER SUPER DUTY WITH ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS, WORK READY, HEAVY DUTY 2022 Ford F-250 4X4. This truck is an exceptionally clean Hwy Driven Western Cdn truck, loaded with all the necessary options and more including the work/tow ready 6.2 L V8 engine producing 385 HP and 430 lbs of pulling torque, 6-speed automatic transmission, auto 4x4 with 2 stage transfer case and locking diff, Power 6 passenger seating with large folding center console, air, tilt, cruise, PW, PL, premium big screen audio with Sirius satellite, AUX and USB input, factory Bluetooth, FORD Microsoft Sync, remote key-less entry, full tow package with heavy duty GVW, extendable trailer tow mirrors with integrated signals, factory brake controller, tow hooks, fog lights, Chrome appearance package with chrome grill and bumpers with fog lights, tinted windows, and set your new truck aside from the rest by adding the Optional Ballistic Rim and Tire Package (available for extra $$ pre-installed on truck) Very clean ACCIDENT FREE Western Canadian kms that's been well cared for and well serviced. Really must be seen - Ready for all your work or pleasure hauling or towing needs!
Comes with a Fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, a Clean, No accident certified CARFAX history and we have many unlimited KM warranty options available. Huge savings over the New MRSP! ON SALE NOW (Huge value!!) Zero down financing OAC, trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave, Ph. (888) 601 3022
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
1-888-601-XXXX(click to show)
1-888-601-3023
