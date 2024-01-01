$59,800+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford F-250
PREMIUM PKG, LOADED, HTD SEATS/CONSOLE, AS NEW!!
2022 Ford F-250
PREMIUM PKG, LOADED, HTD SEATS/CONSOLE, AS NEW!!
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
1-888-601-3023
$59,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # GW7313
- Mileage 26,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SALE PRICE: $59,800 **ASK US HOW TO RECEIVE A PRICE DISCOUNT WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.** PLUS APPLICABLE TAXES. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!!
STILL AS NEW - ULTRA LOW KMS FROM BRITISH COLUMBIA, FULL PREMIUM PACKAGE, EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN & LOADED INCLUDING HEATED BUCKET SEATS & FULL CONSOLE, BIG SCREEN, REMOTE STARTER, CHROME PKG, TOW PKG AND SO MUCH MORE! A TRUE WORKHORSE - 2022 Ford F-250 CREW CAB PREMIUM PACKAGE 4X4 EQUIPPED WITH THE POWERFUL 6.2L V8 AND LOTS OF GREAT OPTIONS. HARD TO FIND PREMIUM WITH ALL THE OPTIONS! DO NOT WAIT OR YOU WILL MISS THIS PREMIUM TRUCK AS IT WONT LAST LONG!
- 6.2L TRITON V8 - 385HP & 430 LB-FT
- 6-Speed automatic
- Auto 4x4 with 2 stage transfer case
- Locking rear diff
- 220 AMP Alternator
- Power HEATED seats (Buckets and full center console truck 5-passenger)
- Rear Heat Vents & Charger Ports
- Big Screen SYNC Multi Media Infotainment sys
- Premium Audio system with AUX, dual USB and Satellite radio
- 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
- Android Auto / Apple Car Play
- Bluetooth phone connectivity
- Backup camera
- rear parking sensors
- Blind Spot Monitor
- Lane Departure Warning
- Cross-Traffic Alert
- Remote and Keyless entry
- Factory remote starter
- Factory Tow Package with HD GVW package
- Factory Brake controller
- Up fitter switches
- Full power extendable & power Folding tow mirrors
- Fog lights / Tow hooks
- Tinted Windows
- Chrome Appearance package (Bumpers, Grill, handles, mirror caps and more)
- Factory Ford Chrome HD side Steps
- Optional NEW Box liner, as shown pre-installed to protect your investment (available for a great deal with truck purchase below dealer cost!!)
- Premium High Polished 18 inch Aluminum Alloy Wheels with Near New Goodyear Wrangler Duratrac Work Grade Tires
- Read below for more info..
HARD TO FIND, PREMIUM EDITION FORD F-250 WITH SUPER LOW KMS - YES ONLY 26K KMS AND A PERFECT WESTERN CDN HISTORY. STILL AS NEW SUPER DUTY WITH ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS, WORK OR PLAY READY, HEAVY DUTY 2022 Ford F-250 4X4. This truck is Still like NEW Western Cdn truck, loaded PREMIUM PACKAGE Truck with all the necessary options and more including the work/tow ready 6.2 L V8 engine producing 385 HP and 430 lbs of pulling torque, 6-speed automatic transmission, auto 4x4 with 2 stage transfer case and locking diff, Power Heated bucket seats with full center console, air, tilt, cruise, PW, PL, premium big screen audio with Sirius satellite, AUX and USB input, factory Bluetooth, FORD Microsoft Sync, remote key-less entry, factory remote starter, full tow package with heavy duty GVW, Full Power extendable & power folding trailer tow mirrors with integrated signals, factory brake controller, tow hooks, fog lights, Chrome appearance package with chrome grill and bumpers with fog lights, tinted windows, Optional NEW Box liner just installed to protect your investment (available for a great deal with truck purchase below dealer cost!!), PREMIUM High Polished 18 inch Aluminum Alloy Wheels with Heavy Duty Goodyear Duratrac tires and so much more. Very clean ACCIDENT FREE Western Canadian kms that's been well cared for and well serviced. Really must be seen - Ready for all your work or pleasure hauling or towing needs!
Comes with a Fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, a Clean, No accident certified CARFAX history, lots of the Ford Canada Factory warranty remaining and we have many unlimited KM warranty options available to choose from. Huge savings over the New MRSP, if you can even find one like this! ON SALE NOW (Huge value!!) Zero down financing OAC, trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave, Ph. (888) 601 3022
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Winnipeg West Automotive Group
Email Winnipeg West Automotive Group
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
Call Dealer
1-888-601-XXXX(click to show)
1-888-601-3023
Alternate Numbers204-896-7001
+ taxes & licensing
1-888-601-3023