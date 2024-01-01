$59,800+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford F-350
FX4 PREMIUM PACKAGE, 6.7L POWERSTROKE 4X4, CLEAN!
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
1-888-601-3023
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Charcoal
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # DW7307
- Mileage 163,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SALE PRICE: $59,800 **ASK US HOW TO RECEIVE A PRICE DISCOUNT WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.** PLUS APPLICABLE TAXES. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!!
VERY CLEAN, VERY WELL CARED FOR & VERY WELL EQUIPPED. A TRUE WORKHORSE - 2022 Ford F-350 CREW CAB FX4 PREMIUM PLUS EDITION 6.7L POWERSTROKE DIESEL 4X4 WITH 8FT BOX (LONG BOX), VERY WELL EQUIPPED, READY TO GO, EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN WESTERN CANADIAN TRUCK! THIS IS A WORK AND/OR PLAY READY 2022 FORD F-350 FX4 WITH ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS FOR THE RIGHT PRICE!! HARD TO FIND - DO NOT WAIT OR YOU WILL MISS THIS PREMIUM TRUCK AS IT WONT LAST LONG!
- 6.7L POWERSTROKE DIESEL (475hp / 1050 lb-ft tq)
- All new 10-Speed automatic transmission
- Auto 4x4 with 2 stage transfer case
- Electronic locking axle
- Power Bucket seats (6-Passenger with folding center console)
- Heated Front Seats
- Factory remote Start
- Big Screen SYNC Multi Media Infotainment sys
- Premium Audio system with AUX, dual USB and Satellite radio
- 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
- Apple car play / Android auto
- Bluetooth phone connectivity
- Backup camera
- rear parking sensors
- Blind spot with Cross traffic monitoring
- Remote and Keyless entry
- Factory Tow Package with HD GVW package
- Factory Brake controller
- Up fitter switches
- Full POWER extendable & Folding tow mirrors
- Fog lights / Tow hooks
- Tinted Windows
- Full Chrome Appearance package (Bumpers, Grill, Handles, Mirror caps, side steps and more)
- 6" HD Chrome Side steps
- Chrome Exhaust tip
- FX4 Off Road 4x4 Suspension and appearance package
- Factory Spray-in Box liner
- 18 inch High Polished Premium Wheels with BRAND NEW A/T tires!
- Read below for more info..
HARD TO FIND, HIGH END PREMIUM PACKAGE, POWER STROKE DIESEL TRUCK! SHOWS LIKE NEW AND VERY WELL OPTIONED, WORK READY, HEAVY DUTY 2022 Ford F-350 FX4 PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE 4X4 WITH 8-FT BOX. This truck is an exceptionally clean Western Canadian truck with a perfect well serviced hwy km history, loaded with all the right options and more including the work/tow ready 6.7L POWERSTROKE DIESEL (475hp / 1050 lb-ft tq), The all -new 10-speed automatic transmission, auto 4x4 with 2 stage transfer case and locking diff, 6 passenger seating with Heated Front seats (power driver's seat with folding center console), air, tilt, cruise, PW, PL, premium big screen audio with Sirius satellite, AUX and USB input, factory Bluetooth, FORD Microsoft Sync, remote key-less entry, factory remote starter, full tow package with heavy duty GVW, Power extendable and Power folding trailer tow mirrors with integrated signals, factory brake controller, tow hooks, fog lights, Chrome appearance package with chrome grill and bumpers with fog lights, FX4 Off Road 4x4 Suspension and appearance package, tinted windows, Factory Spray-in Box Liner, 18-inch High Polished Aluminum Wheels with Brand new A/T Tires and so much more! Extra sharp and clean NO ACCIDENT Western Canadian kms that's been well cared for and well serviced. Really must be seen - Ready for all your work or pleasure hauling or towing needs!
Comes with a Fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, a 1 owner NO ACCIDENT Western Canadian certified CARFAX history and we have many unlimited KM warranty options available. Huge savings over the New MRSP! ON SALE NOW (Huge value!!) Zero down financing OAC, trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave, Ph. (888) 601 3022
