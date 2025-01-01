$54,800+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford F-350
PREMIUM 6.2L V8 4X4, LOADED, HD GVW 8FT BOX!
2022 Ford F-350
PREMIUM 6.2L V8 4X4, LOADED, HD GVW 8FT BOX!
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
1-888-601-3023
$54,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # GW7566
- Mileage 82,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SALE PRICE: $54,800 **ASK US HOW TO RECEIVE A PRICE DISCOUNT WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.** PLUS APPLICABLE TAXES. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!!
VERY CLEAN, WELL SERVICED & READY TO GO TO WORK, 8-FOOT BOX, HEAVY DUTY GVW, 2022 FORD F-350 SUPER DUTY. EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN WITH AN ACCIDENT-FREE WESTERN CDN HISTORY. VERY WELL EQUIPPED & A TRUE WORKHORSE - 2022 Ford F-350 CREW CAB XLT PLUS, EQUIPPED WITH THE POWERFUL & PROVEN 6.2L V8, THE NEW 10-SPEED TRANSMISSION AND OF COURSE 4X4 WITH LOCKING REAR DIFF, TOW PKG AND AND MANY MORE GREAT OPTIONS. HARD TO FIND WITH 8-FOOT BOX, PREMIUM TRUCK - DO NOT WAIT OR YOU WILL MISS THIS VERY CLEAN PREMIUM LOW KMS TRUCK AS IT WONT LAST LONG!
- 6.2L TRITON V8 - 385HP & 430 LB-FT
- 10-Speed automatic
- Auto 4x4 with 2 stage transfer case
- Locking rear diff
- Power seats (6-Passenger with folding center console)
- Big Screen SYNC Multi Media Infotainment sys
- Premium Audio system with AUX, dual USB and Satellite radio
- 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
- Android Auto / Apple Car Play
- Bluetooth phone connectivity
- Backup camera
- Blind Spot Monitor
- Cross-Traffic Alert
- Remote and Keyless entry
- Factory remote starter
- Factory Tow Package with HD GVW package
- Factory Brake controller
- Full extendable tow mirrors
- Tow hooks
- Tinted Windows
- Upfitter Switches
- Chrome Appearance package (Bumpers, Grill and more)
- HD Side steps
- Cargo Management sys
- Premium Aluminum Factory Sport Wheels with Brand New A/T tires
- Read below for more info..
VERY CLEAN, LOW KMS, WELL LOOKED AFTER SUPER DUTY WITH ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS, WORK READY, HEAVY DUTY 2022 Ford F-350 XLT PLUS 4X4 WITH 8FT BOX. This truck is an exceptionally clean Western Cdn truck, loaded with all the necessary options and more including the work/tow ready 6.2 L V8 engine producing 385 HP and 430 lbs of pulling torque, 10-speed automatic transmission, auto 4x4 with 2 stage transfer case and locking diff, Power 6 passenger seating with large folding center console, air, tilt, cruise, PW, PL, premium big screen audio with Sirius satellite, AUX and USB input, factory Bluetooth, FORD Microsoft Sync, remote entry, full tow package with heavy duty GVW, extendable trailer tow mirrors with integrated signals, factory brake controller, tow hooks, Chrome appearance package with chrome grill and bumpers, tinted windows, 18 inch Aluminum Alloy Wheels with Brand New A/T tires and so much more. Very clean LOW ACCIDENT FREE Western Canadian kms that's been well cared for and well serviced. Really must be seen - Ready for all your work or pleasure hauling or towing needs!
Comes with a Fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, a Clean, No accident western Canadian certified CARFAX history, the Balance of the Ford Canada Factory warranty and we have many unlimited KM warranty options available. Huge savings over the New MRSP! ON SALE NOW (Huge value!!) Zero down financing OAC, trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave, Ph. (888) 601 3022
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Winnipeg West Automotive Group
Email Winnipeg West Automotive Group
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
Call Dealer
1-888-601-XXXX(click to show)
1-888-601-3023
Alternate Numbers204-896-7001
+ taxes & licensing
1-888-601-3023