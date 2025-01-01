$68,800+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford F-350
XLT PREMIUM 6.7L DIESEL 4X4 FLAT DECK LOADED/CLEAN
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
1-888-601-3023
$68,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 83,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SALE PRICE: $68,800 **ASK US HOW TO RECEIVE A PRICE DISCOUNT WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.** PLUS APPLICABLE TAXES. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!!
ATTENTION ALL SERVICE/TRADES /CONSTRUCTION COMPANIES/ COOP'S AND/OR RMS! READY TO GO, EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN & WELL CARED FOR, VERY WELL EQUIPPED HD FLAT DECK TRUCK - NEW GENERATION 2022 FORD F-350 HEAVY DUTY CREW CAB XLT PREMIUM PKG WITH HARD-TO-FIND 6.7L POWERSTROKE DIESEL FLAT DECK 4X4 EQUIPPED WITH ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS AND READY TO GO FOR YOUR ALL YOUR WORK NEEDS!! HD DECK TRUCK ALREADY DECKED OUT AND STILL LIKE NEW INSIDE AND OUT! THIS IS A WELL EQUIPPED, EXCELLENT AND VERY VERSATILE MULTI-USE TRUCK!
- 6.7L POWERSTROKE DIESEL (475hp / 1050 lb-ft tq)
- 10-Speed automatic
- Auto 4x4 with 2 stage transfer case
- Locking rear diff
- Power seats (6-Passenger with folding center console)
- Big Screen SYNC Multi Media Infotainment sys
- Premium Audio system with AUX, dual USB and Satellite radio
- 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
- Android Auto / Apple Car Play
- Bluetooth phone connectivity
- Remote and Keyless entry
- Factory remote starter
- Factory Tow Package with HD GVW package
- Factory Brake controller
- Full extendable tow mirrors
- Tow hooks / Fog Lights
- Tinted Windows
- Upfitter Switches
- Chrome Appearance package (Bumpers, Grill and more)
- Heavy Duty 9FT Long X 7FT Wide flat-deck with Formed Headache Rack
- Premium Aluminum Alloy OEM Wheels with brand NEW A/T Tires.
DIESEL-DIESEL-DIESEL!! HURRY THIS TRUCK WILL NOT LAST! GREAT VALUE WITH LOW KMS & A CLEAN WESTERN CDN HISTORY! THIS FLAT DECK TRUCK IS READY FOR ALL YOUR HD WORK NEEDS, AMAZINGLY VERSATILE FOR SO MANY THINGS! SAVE BIG OVER NEW TRUCK COST PLUS THE FLAT DECK UPGRADES WITH THIS HARD-TO-FIND CREW CAB 4X4. These trucks are so versatile you will wonder why you didn't buy a flat deck sooner! This 2022 Ford F-350 Crew Cab XLT PREMIUM 4X4 is great for all your HD work needs plus you can carry the whole crew with you. Well Equipped with the right options make this the right truck including the, loaded with all the right options and more including the work/tow ready 6.7L POWERSTROKE DIESEL (475hp / 1050 lb-ft tq), The all -new 10-speed automatic transmission and Auto 2 stage 4x4 with locking rear differential. Options include air, tilt, cruise, PW, PL, digital instrument cluster, remote entry, Power 6 passenger seating, SYNC audio with AM/FM/AUX/USB and Satellite input, Bluetooth for phone and media, transfer case skid plates, HD tow package with Ext tow mirrors & brake controller, tow hooks plus so much more! The Heavy-Duty flat-deck includes a headboard, stake pockets and tie down supports making it ready for highway, landscaping or just about any construction project you can think of. This is a work ready truck that's Loaded with options, clean and great looks with Premium Aluminum Alloy OEM Wheels with brand NEW A/T Tires.
Comes with a fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, a Clean Accident-Free Western Canadian CARFAX history, The balance of the Ford Canada Factory warranty and we have many unlimited KM power-train warranty options available to choose from. Selling at a fraction of New MRSP plus the cost of the Flat Deck upgrades. ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
