$32,800+ tax & licensing
2022 Forest River Cherokee
Grey Wolf BLACK LABEL 274BRBBL BUNKS LITE WIEGHT, GEORGOUS!
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
1-888-601-3023
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour GREY METALLIC WITH SPECIAL GRAPHICS
- Interior Colour WHITE & BLACK TONES
- Body Style Travel Trailer
- Mileage 1 KM
Vehicle Description
SALE PRICE: $32,800 **ASK US HOW TO RECEIVE A PRICE DISCOUNT WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.** PLUS APPLICABLE TAXES. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!!
**OFF SEASON CLEAR OUT SALE ON NOW, WHOLESALE PRICING DIRECT TO CUSTOMER ON ALL RVS. DO NOT HESITATE TO GET AN AMAZING DEAL NOW & ALSO RECEIVE FREE ON-SITE STORAGE UNTIL SPRING 2025 WITH EVERY RV PURCHASE! BUY NOW WITH CONFIDENCE BEFORE THE SPRING PRICE INCREASE**
This 2022 FOREST RIVER CHEROKEE BLACK LABEL 274BRBBL SPECIAL EDITION RV is a 33ft full sized, ultra lite-weight RV with Rear Bunks and a Big Slide that delivers lots of space without lots of weight. It's loaded with Amazing luxury features and its made by Forest River, a trusted name in quality and craftsmanship.
2022 Forest River Black Label 274BRBBL! Sleeps up to 10!
- Size: 33 FOOT
- Weight: 6,355 lbs DRY, 692 lbs hitch weight
- Capacity: 3,630 lbs cargo capacity, 40 gal fresh water capacity, 28 gal black water capacity, 38 gal gray water capacity, 60 lbs LP tank capacity
- BIG SLIDE (Dinette and Sofa )
- LARGE OPEN CONCEPT MID KITCHEN/LIVING ROOM LAYOUT WITH TONS OF FRAMELESS WINDOWS
- DELUXE CHEF KITCHEN
- SLEEPS 10 (Rear Double Bunks)
- Double-Size Bunks
- U-Shaped Dinette
- PRIVATE FRONT MASTER BEDROOM
- LARGE BATHROOM with DELUXE shower and 2ND outdoor entrance!
- DELUXE BATH SET UP
- ENTERTAINMENT WALL READY FOR A FLAT SCREEN TV
- FIRE PLACE
- AMPLE STORAGE THROUGHOUT INCLUDING HUGE PANTRY
- LARGE POWER AWNING
- DUAL ENTRANCE DOORS
- POWER HITCH WITH FRONT & REAR STABILIZER JACKS
- OUTSIDE KITCHEN WITH COOK-TOP AND MINI FRIDGE
- CAMPFIRE & BASE CAMP PACKAGES
- FULL GLASS ENTRANCE DOOR PKG
- GEL COATED FIBERGLASS
- POWER TONGUE JACK
- ALUMINUM RIMS
- LED EXTERIOR CLEARANCE AND TAILLIGHTS
- AND SO MUCH MORE...
This unique layout allows you to relax in the living area on the sofa or U-shaped dinette while enjoying the fireplace and picture window, just steps away from the kitchen amenities including a farm sink, full-size pantry and residential refrigerator. The cook will also enjoy having an outside kitchen to make a few meals which includes a refrigerator, a stovetop and hot and cold sprayer. You will also appreciate the dual entry for convenience and safety as well as the double-size bunks that sleep four. And you will have your own walk-around queen bed with dual wardrobes and more storage when you want some privacy.
Head to your favorite park in this Family friendly RV that can sleep ten people. You'll find dual entry doors; one leading into the main living area, and one leading into the full size bathroom (no need to go thru the entire trailer to use the bathroom anymore!). Prepare lunch for everyone on the outside kitchen and enjoy the shade of the 15' awning. Once you head inside, you will be greeted to an amazing looking modern camper, with beautiful black accents, leather couch and dinette and so much more that you will be WOWED by! Great place for relaxing on the tri-fold sofa or booth dinette. The kids can climb into the double bunk beds for a rest, and the full bath allows everyone to freshen up before bed!
With any Cherokee Black Label by Forest River, there is Power Gear frame technology and space saver rail design, a seamless roofing membrane with heat reflectivity, a supersize, central air conditioning unit with quick cool air dump feature, and an armored underbelly tank enclosure. Some of the additional features provided by for Black Label models include an LG solid surface countertop, a pillowtop mattress, and designer fabric, plus a battery disconnect and a power tongue jack.
Enjoy full featured luxury living in this Forest River Black Label Edition Ultra Lite RV! Constructed with Gel-coated Fiberglass sidewalls, LED lighting inside and out, and so much more. This is one great looking and highly functional RV inside and out that not only looks great but will turn heads when you roll by! What a great RV you and the family will love to get out to the lake on the weekend or head across the country on an amazing lifetime adventure! The interior of this trailer has amazing space and amazing looks from the leatherette sofa and Dinette, to the black full size fridge and accessories, with amazing kitchen space and a huge pantry! This is anything from a small trailer but yet has the small trailer attributes, like easy setup and pulling!
Move outside and there's the huge outdoor kitchen complete with mini fridge and cook top for all the outside cooking and fun! There is a big 15-foot power awning to cover you in those hot or rainy days and of course inside air conditioning for the hot summer nights. This full size Lightweight travel trailer will Sleep up to 10 making it perfect for Vacationing, Adventuring or just Relaxing on a seasonal lot - it has a great family layout with a large group or family in mind. Set up is a breeze with 4 corner Stabilizing jacks and a power front hitch jack.
We have completed a full Safety Inspection based on the Manitoba Fire Commissioners Office guidelines, this RV comes with a Clean CARFAX history report and we have several extended warranty options available to choose from to protect your RV and your wallet. New MRSP to replace today is close to $70,000. Now Priced to sell (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing OAC with very Low monthly payments avail. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1-(888) 601-3023.
