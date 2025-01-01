$42,800+ tax & licensing
2022 GMC Sierra 1500
Limited SLE PREMIUM, LOADED, HTD SEATS, CLEAN & SHARP!!
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
1-888-601-3023
$42,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # GW7595
- Mileage 123,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SALE PRICE: $42,800 **ASK US HOW TO RECEIVE A PRICE DISCOUNT WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.** PLUS APPLICABLE TAXES. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!!
EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN & VERY SHARP, VERY WELL EQUIPPED INCLUDING REMOTE START, HEATED SEATS AND WHEEL, AUTO CLIMATE CONTROL, 6.5FT BOX AND SO MUCH MORE! VERY WELL LOOKED AFTER RURAL SASKATCHEWAN TRUCK, HWY DRIVEN, NEW GENERATION 2022 GMC SIERRA 1500 CREW LIMITED SLE 5.3L 4X4! WHAT A NICE TRUCK, CLEAN & READY TO GO!!
- 5.3L ECOTEC3 V-8 VVT (producing 355 HP and 383 lbs of pulling torque)
- New Gen 10 Speed automatic with Sport, Off-Road, and Trailer Tow modes
- Auto 4X4 with 2 stage transfer case (includes AWD)
- Auto locking rear diff: 3.23 ratio
- Power Heated 6 Passenger seating (large folding center console)
- Heated Steering wheel
- Dual Zone Auto climate control
- 8-inch touchscreen premium audio system
- Bluetooth streaming with Apply Carplay and Andriod Auto
- WI-FI HOTSPOT Capable
- Bluetooth for media and phone
- Blue tooth keys with push button start
- Factory Remote Start
- Back up camera
- Rear park-assist
- Factory remote starter w/remote tailgate opener
- Multipro Tailgate with 6-function load/access features
- 6.5Ft Box with Spray in Box liner
- Chrome appearance package
- HD Side steps
- LED headlights and LED Daytime lights
- Tow Hooks
- Factory Tow Package
- Alloy Sport wheels with Goodyear Wrangler Duratrac Work Grade Tires
- Read below for more info...
VERY WELL EQUIPPED, VERY CLEAN & VERY WELL CARED FOR RURAL SASKATCHEWAN HWY DRIVEN TRUCK WITH A PERFECT HISTORY AT A GREAT PRICE POINT! THIS ONE HAS ALL THE NICE OPTIONS AND MORE INCLUDING THE NEW GENERATION 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 AND NEW 10-SPEED TRANSMISSION! Ready for all your work or pleasure needs this New Generation 2022 GMC SIERRA 1500 LIMITED SLE is extra sharp in all respects and is equipped with the 5.3L V-8 VVT engine (producing 355 HP and 383 lbs of pulling torque) matched the new 10-speed automatic transmission, 2-speed 4X4 transfer case with auto mode and terrain management sys, power Heated seats (folding center console 6-seater truck), tilt and telescoping Heated Steering wheel, air, Cruise, dual zone auto climate control, PW, PL, 8-INCH MULTIMEDIA TOUCHSCREEN PREMIUM ENTERTAINMENT CENTER, AUX/USB & satellite input, Apple Car Play and Android Auto, 4G LTE Wifi hot spot, GM OnStar, Keyless remote entry & Start, factory remote start, back up camera, rear park assist, LED headlights with daytime LED lighting, chrome appearance package with chrome bumpers and grill, HD Side steps, tinted glass, 6.5FT BOX with Spray in liner, factory tow package, factory step bumper, Sport aluminum alloy wheels, and so much more. Gorgeous truck in all respects with well cared for Hwy kilometers and a very clean truck with Pride of ownership very evident.
Comes with a fresh Manitoba Safety certification, a Clean NO ACCIDENT CARFAX history report and we have many unlimited km extended warranty options available to choose from!! GREAT DEAL ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE) Zero down financing available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
1-888-601-3023
Alternate Numbers204-896-7001
1-888-601-3023