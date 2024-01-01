$49,800+ tax & licensing
2022 GMC Sierra 2500
HD SLE X31 OFF RD 6.6L 4X4, LOADED, CLEAN & SHARP!!
2022 GMC Sierra 2500
HD SLE X31 OFF RD 6.6L 4X4, LOADED, CLEAN & SHARP!!
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
1-888-601-3023
$49,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Quicksilver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # GW7286
- Mileage 123,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SALE PRICE: $49,800 **ASK US HOW TO SAVE $1000 OFF THE SALE PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.** PLUS PST/GST. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!! Free Car Fax History report with every vehicle!
EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN & VERY SHARP, VERY WELL EQUIPPED WITH A PERFECT WELL SERVICED WESTERN CANADIAN HISTORY! WORK READY, ALL NEW DESIGN INSIDE AND OUT 2022 GMC SIERRA 2500HD X31 OFF ROAD 4X4 PACKAGE, EQUIPPED WITH THE PROVEN NEW GEN 6.6L ENGINE, HD GVW AND ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS INC HEATED SEATS, REMOTE STARTER, AUTO CLIMATE CONTROL, GMC MULTIPRO TAILGATE AND MUCH MORE, AND IT IS READY TO GO FOR ALL YOUR WORK OR PLEASURE NEEDS!
- New Gen 6.6L DIRECT-INJECTION V8 (making 401 horsepower and 464 lb-ft TQ)
- Auto 2 stage 4X4
- 6-speed automatic
- Auto Locking Rear Diff - 3.73 ratio
- STABILITRAK W/ TRAILER SWAY CONTROL & HILL START ASSIST
- Traction Control
- Stability Control
- Power 6-passenger Premium buckets with full size folding center console
- Heated front Seats
- Dual Auto Climate zone controls
- Rear heat vents
- Full drivers information center
- Large 8" MyLink Multimedia Premium audio system with USB, AUX and Satellite
- Factory Bluetooth for phone and media
- Android and Apple Carplay
- 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Big Back up camera
- Remote entry
- Remote starter
- Factory power converter
- HD Tow package
- Factory Brake Controller
- Factory Big tow mirrors
- Easy step rear bumpers
- Chrome Appearance package
- Factory HD Black side box steps
- OEM Fender moldings
- GMC LED SIDE MARKER LIGHTS
- LED DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
- LED REFLECTOR HEADLAMPS
- LED headlamps , Fog lights and box lights
- Fog Lights / Tow hooks
- HD Silverado Chrome HD Cab Length side steps
- 120 V AC (400W) POWER OUTLET ON INSTRUMENT PANEL
- 120 V AC BED-MOUNTED POWER OUTLET
- Power Deployable rear gate on remote and dash
- X31 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE:
- OFF-ROAD SUSPENSION
- HILL DESCENT CONTROL
- SKID PLATES
- TWIN-TUBE RANCHO SHOCKS
- Easy step rear bumpers
- GMC MULTIPRO TAILGATE
- Optional New box liner available (Already installed) at additional price
- ONLY 9,900LBS GVW ( So no annual Manitoba safety required)
- Optional 20 Eagle Sport alloys riding on Firestone A/T tires available as shown (at additional cost)
- Read below for more info...
EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT AND VERY WELL EQUIPPED WITH ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS MAKING FOR A GREAT PLEASURE OR WORK TRUCK WITH HEAVY DUTY GVW! ALL NEW DESIGN, INSIDE AND OUT, VERY CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT, 2022 GMC SIERRA 3500HD SLE PREMIUM X31 OFF ROAD 6.6L 4X4 , EQUIPPED WITH THE PROVEN New Gen 6.6L DIRECT-INJECTION V8 (making 401 horsepower and 464 lb-ft TQ) & 6 SP AUTOMATIC, auto 4X4 with 2-speed transfer case, traction control and more. This is a Gorgeous all new redesigned truck that has a ton of options and amazing looks for all your work or pleasure needs, that you must see and drive!!
Comes with a Fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, a Clean No Accident certified Western Canadian CARFAX history report, the balance of the Factory GM Canada warranty, PLUS we have many unlimited KM warranty options available to choose from. Selling at a fraction of new MRSP! ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Winnipeg West Automotive Group
Email Winnipeg West Automotive Group
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
Call Dealer
1-888-601-XXXX(click to show)
1-888-601-3023
Alternate Numbers204-896-7001
+ taxes & licensing
1-888-601-3023