$50,800+ tax & licensing
2022 GMC Sierra 2500
HD SLE X31 OFF RD 6.6L 4X4, LOADED, CLEAN & SHARP!!
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
1-888-601-3023
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Quicksilver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # GW7312
- Mileage 123,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SALE PRICE: $50,800 **ASK US HOW TO RECEIVE A PRICE DISCOUNT WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.** PLUS APPLICABLE TAXES. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!!
CLEAN, VERY SHARP & VERY WELL EQUIPPED! WORK READY, ALL NEW DESIGN INSIDE AND OUT 2022 GMC SIERRA 2500HD FULL CREW CAB SLE PREMIUM, X31 OFF ROAD 4X4 & KODIAK PACKAGES, LOADED WITH ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS, THE PROVEN NEW GEN 6.6L ENGINE, SPLIT TAIL GATE, HD GVW AND MORE AND IT IS READY TO GO!
- New Gen 6.6L DIRECT-INJECTION V8 (making 401 horsepower and 464 lb-ft TQ)
- Auto 2 stage 4X4 with AWD
- 6-speed automatic
- Auto Locking Rear Diff 3.73 Ratio
- STABILITRAK W/ TRAILER SWAY CONTROL & HILL START ASSIST
- Traction Control
- Stability Control
- Heated Premium Power bucket seating with full size folding center console (6-passenger)
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Rear heat vents
- Dual Auto Climate control
- Full drivers information center
- Big 8" MyLink Multimedia Premium audio system with USB, AUX and Satellite
- Factory Bluetooth for phone and media
- Android and Apple Carplay
- WI-FI HOTSPOT
- Back up camera
- Remote entry
- Remote starter
- Remote deployable tailgate
- Full GMC Multi-Pro Tailgate
- HD Tow package
- Factory Brake Controller
- Factory Big tow mirrors
- Easy step rear bumpers
- Kodiak Equipment Package
- Chrome Appearance package
- Factory side box steps
- OEM Fender moldings
- GMC LED SIDE MARKER LIGHTS
- LED DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
- LED REFLECTOR HEADLAMPS
- LED headlamps
- Tow hooks
- HD Cab Length side steps
- 120 V AC (400W) POWER OUTLET ON INSTRUMENT PANEL
- X31 Off-Road Package (off-road suspension, hill decent, skid plates, twin-tube Rancho Shocks)
- Factory Spray-in box liner
- Soft Roll-up Box Cover
- Upgraded X31 Package Factory Aluminum Alloy Painted Wheels With HD Toyo Work GradeTires
- Read below for more info...
EXTRA SHARP & LOADED WITH ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS, MAKING FOR A GREAT PLEASURE OR WORK TRUCK WITH HEAVY DUTY GVW! ALL NEW DESIGN, INSIDE AND OUT, VERY CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT, 2022 GMC SIERRA 2500HD CREW CAB SLE PREMIUM, X31 OFF ROAD 4X4 & KODIAK PACKAGES WITH 6.6L 4X4, EQUIPPED WITH THE PROVEN New Gen 6.6L DIRECT-INJECTION V8 (making 401 horsepower and 464 lb-ft TQ) & 6 SPEED AUTOMATIC, auto 4X4 with 2-speed transfer case incl Auto AWD, traction control. This truck is ready to go, very clean and is completely Loaded inside and out with Heated Seats and Wheel, X31 Package with upgraded Rims, Side steps, Mulit-fuctioning Pro Tailgate, soft roll-up Box cover and so much more!! This is a Gorgeous all new redesigned truck that has all the right options and amazing looks for all your work or pleasure needs, that you must see and drive!!
Comes with a Fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, a Clean certified ACCIDENT FREE Western Canadian CARFAX history report and we have many unlimited KM warranty options available to choose from. Selling at a fraction of new MRSP! ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023
+ taxes & licensing
