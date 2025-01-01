$34,800+ tax & licensing
2022 Gulf Stream AmerI-Lite
279BH 32FT BIG SLIDE, BUNK ROOM, SLEEP 9, LGHT WT
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White with Grey/Toupe Graphics
- Interior Colour EARTH / TOUPE TONES
- Body Style Travel Trailer
- Mileage 1 KM
Vehicle Description
SALE PRICE: $34,800 **ASK US HOW TO RECEIVE A PRICE DISCOUNT WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.** PLUS APPLICABLE TAXES. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!!
**OFF SEASON CLEAR OUT SALE ON NOW, WHOLESALE PRICING DIRECT TO CUSTOMER ON ALL RVS. DO NOT HESITATE TO GET AN AMAZING DEAL NOW & ALSO RECEIVE FREE ON-SITE STORAGE UNTIL SPRING 2025 WITH EVERY RV PURCHASE! BUY NOW WITH CONFIDENCE BEFORE THE SPRING PRICE INCREASE**
NEAR BRAND NEW, MODERN DESIGN, FULL SIZE 32FT RV WITH A FULL REAR PRIVATE BUNKHOUSE & A COMPLETELY FAMILY FRIENDLY LAYOUT - 2022 Gulf Stream Ameri-Lite 279BH, WITH FULL REAR BUNKHOUSE, PRIVATE MASTER BEDROOM, HIGH END FINISH AND SLEEPS UP TO 9!! WHAT A GREAT RV! IT IS A LIGHT WIEGHT UNIT WITH AN AMAZING LAYOUT, ROOMY, FULL GALLEY KITCHEN, MODERN & STILL LIKE NEW!!
Looking for a fun affordable way to get out camping with your friends and family and start making memories that will last a lifetime? Sitting around watching staring at tablet screens thinking about all the fun times you had growing up around the campfire with your friends and family or never had the opportunity to experience the outdoor lifestyle? One thing in life is certain…..we can’t get lost time back!
This Gulf Stream Ameri-Lite 279BH has everything needed to get outdoors and enjoy all that the camping lifestyle has to offer. With ample exterior storage, private rer bunk room and private front bedroom, power awning, power front hitch and roof top A/C, you will have all the luxuries of a large unit that is lightweight and can go anywhere. Inside you’re welcomed by warm designer colours and plenty of storage options. There is a private, dual entrance, master bedroom up front, booth dinette and scissor couch in the super slide can drop down for added sleeping arrangements. The rear has a private bunkhouse with four single upper bunks with a large wardrobe in between. The bathroom features a tub/shower combo, toilet as well as a good sized vanity with storage and separate exterior access.
2022 Gulf Stream Ameri-Lite 279BH highlights:
Rear Private Bunkhouse with four single bunks with large wardrobe, Pantry, Big main cabin space, amazing kitchen area, & more! This Gulf Stream Ameri-Lite RV will have you imagining all the places you can take your family every weekend you have a chance to get away. You can just hear your kiddos laughing and talking about riding their bikes, playing tag, and getting wet that day while in their own private bunkhouse with four bunks, and a long sofa which makes into a twin bed. The Kitchen area has tons of cupboard space and counter tops, modern big Dual sink and so much more you will think you are in a modern new House with solid surface countertops, decorative backsplash, and large pantry, will allow the cook a great looking kitchen to make meals for everyone. Come see what else makes this the RV for your family, Take a look today!
WHAT A GREAT RV WITH FULL BUNKHOUSE! GREAT DEAL AND EASY FINANCE! The Gulf Stream is a full size bunkhouse but yet Lite-weight trailer with a single Super slides modern design and is a full sized 32FT Bunkhouse RV that delivers tons of space & amenities without the weight and is loaded with extras & great features. Still shows like new in all respects and has a great layout with great options. Did we mention what a great price point this is for any budget? Great layout room for the whole family this trailer is great for travel around the country, to the lake for the weekend or setup at your beautiful seasonal site for the whole year to come and go as you please!
Step inside and notice the spaciousness thanks to the large slide out which accommodates the dinette and full size sofa sleeper (both of which convert to additional sleeping areas for a total sleep count of 9), and across from that you have the full galley kitchen. The chef in the family will love the big kitchen, big pantry and tons of room! You will easily be able to relax here during the day, and view the entertainment center nearby with room for the TV of your choice, Bluetooth stereo system, and indoor/outdoor speakers for added versatility and a fireplace! To the front of the trailer you have the private master bedroom that has tons of space with dual wardrobes and lots of privacy!
At the rear of the trailer you have the rear bunkhouse that is the kids very own space and just like a Fort! This space is a fun relaxing area for the kids to play during the day in their own room on those rainy days to a closed off are for those giggly nights and making incredible memories they'll never forget, and the bathroom is right next door so they won't wake up mom and dad in the middle of the night!
Move outside and there is a huge power awning to cover you in those hot or rainy days and of course inside air conditioning for the hot summer nights. This full size Lightweight travel trailer will Sleep up to 9 making it perfect for Vacationing, Adventuring or just Relaxing on a seasonal lot - it has a great family layout with a large group or family in mind. Set up is a breeze with 4 corner leveling jacks and a power front hitch jack.
We have completed a Safety Inspection based on the Manitoba Fire Commissioners Office guidelines. This RV comes with a Clean 1 owner CARFAX history report PLUS we have several extended warranty options available to choose from to protect your RV and your wallet. Priced to sell (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing OAC with very Low monthly payments avail. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1-(888) 601-3023.
