$32,800+ taxes & licensing
2022 Honda CR-V
LOADED ADAPTIVE CRUISE SUNROOF HEATED SEATS & MORE
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
1-888-601-3023
$32,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # GNW7733
- Mileage 75,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SALE PRICE: $32,800 **ASK US HOW TO RECEIVE A PRICE DISCOUNT WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.** PLUS APPLICABLE TAXES. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!!
JUST ARRIVED, LOCAL MANITOBA TRADE IN HARD-TO-FIND COLOUR! VERY CLEAN WITH LOW KMS PREMIUM CONDITION AND FULLY LOADED INCLUDING SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS AND WHEEL APPLE CARPLAY AND ANDROID PROJECTION! 2022 HONDA CRV AWD, GREAT COLOUR AND GREAT LOOKING SUV LOADED INCLUDING HONDA SAFETY WITH ADAPTIVE CRUISE, LANE DEPARTURE, BLIND SPOT AND MORE! SPORTY MEETS FUNCTIONALITY AND EFFICIENCY IN ONE OF THE BEST SELLING MID-SIZED SUV'S ON THE MARKET AND HONDA RELIABILITY!!
- 1.5-litre, 16-valve, Direct Injection, DOHC, turbocharged 4-cylinder (190HP AND 179 FT LBS of Torque)
- CVT Automatic
- Real Time AWDTM with Intelligent Control SystemTM
- Power & Heated Front Bucket seating
- Heated leather-wrapped steering wheel
- Remote start
- Lane departure and Blind spot warnings
- Collision Mitigation Braking System
- Forward Collision Warning (FCW) system
- Lane Departure Warning (LDW) system
- Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) System
- Adaptive Cruise Control3 (ACC) with Low-Speed Follow
- Blind Spot Information System3 (BSI) with Rear Cross Traffic Monitor
- Projector-beam halogen headlights
- Auto High-Beam
- LED Fog lights
- Tilt and telescoping wheel
- 7-inch Display Audio System3 with HondaLinkTM3,5 Next Generation
- 180-watt AM/FM audio system with MP3/Windows Media® Audio playback capability and 6 speakers
- Apple CarPlay3/Android Auto & Bluetooth® Streaming Audio
- One-touch power moonroof with tilt feature
- Power Tailgate with programmable height
- Dual-zone automatic climate control with air-filtration system
- Sport Appearance and convenience package
- 19-inch Upgraded Black Sport Aluminum Alloy wheels
- Truly immaculate condition
- Read below for more info...
LOCAL MANITOBA TRADE! HARD TO FIND LOCAL TRADE! HONDA CRV - AWD SPORT EDITION!! LOADED WITH ALL THE OPTIONS YOU WANT AND NEED, like Honda's full safety suite, including Adaptive Cruise, Lane departure, Blind Spot, emergency braking, collision mitigation and more! Convenience and comfort features, like heated seats and steering wheel, steering wheel controls, full colour touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Projection, power tailgate, power sunroof, backup camera and so much more!! Powered by the all new 1.5L turbocharged 4cyl engine, for great power and efficiency mated to the Honda CVT automatic transmission and Honda's Smart AWD system! Very clean well looked after Local Honda that still shows like NEW! Don't miss out on this premium hard to get trade that is now ready to go!!
One Owner local Manitoba car comes with a Manitoba CarFax history report, and a fresh Manitoba safety Certification. What a Great find - stunning, must be seen!! Please call for more information or better yet make an appointment to see it!! READY FOR SALE NOW. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023.
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
1-888-601-3023
Alternate Numbers204-896-7001
