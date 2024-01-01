$32,800+ tax & licensing
2022 Keystone RV Hideout
272BHS 31FT BUNKS, SLEEP 10, AS NEW, ONLY $169 B/W
2022 Keystone RV Hideout
272BHS 31FT BUNKS, SLEEP 10, AS NEW, ONLY $169 B/W
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
1-888-601-3023
$32,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour WHITE & GREY WITH GRAPHICS
- Interior Colour WHITE & EARTH / CHOCOLATE TONES
- Body Style Travel Trailer
- Mileage 1 KM
Vehicle Description
SALE PRICE: $32,800 **ASK US HOW TO RECEIVE A PRICE DISCOUNT WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.** PLUS APPLICABLE TAXES. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!! PAYMENTS STARTING AS LOW AS ONLY $169 B/W WITH ZERO DOWN OAC!!
**OFF SEASON CLEAR OUT SALE ON NOW, WHOLESALE PRICING DIRECT TO CUSTOMER ON ALL RVS. DO NOT HESITATE TO GET AN AMAZING DEAL NOW & ALSO RECEIVE FREE ON-SITE STORAGE UNTIL SPRING 2025 WITH EVERY RV PURCHASE! BUY NOW WITH CONFIDENCE BEFORE THE SPRING PRICE INCREASE**
GORGEOUS & STILL LIKE NEW, REAR BUNKS, LIGHTWEIGHT RV THAT HAS IT ALL! BIG SLIDE, BUNKS, BIG BATHROOM, GREAT LAYOUT WITH TONS OF SPACE AND BEST OF ALL ITS STILL LIKE NEW! SAVE OVER $25,000 FROM NEW FOR A RV THAT IS STILL SHOWS LIKE NEW INSIDE AND OUT - IT WON'T LAST LONG! ABSOLUTELY MUST BEE SEEN 1 OWNER 2022 Keystone Hideout 272BH lightweight Bunkhouse RV! This is a Mid-size but very roomy modern RV that is very light weight (only 6088lbs!!) and loaded with top-of-the-line features throughout, like high end appliances, LED lighting inside and out, Power Awning, Faux Leather Furniture and a modern feel. It is made by Keystone, a proven & trusted name in the RV industry. It has such a Stunning, warm and modern feel inside. Great Family trailer you can pull to the local lake or across the country, Superior Comfort, Style, and Amenities Galore. This Travel Trailer Features a big living room slide with the Faux Leather Sleeper Sofa & dinette (That both convert to additional beds for a total sleep count of 10!), opening the space to a big open concept area - so there is plenty of room for entertaining and lounging around inside!! Bring the whole family and their friends as this is one spacious yet not to big RV! In the rear is the double bunks on the one side and the big spacious bathroom on the other (with it's own entrance to the outside so you do not have to go through the RV overtime)! It has a built in Multimedia Bluetooth stereo with indoor and outdoor speakers and a Flat Screen TV! The Private master bedroom is separated from the main living area at the front of the RV. It is finished in bright white and earth tones, which keeps this trailer super modern looking and comfortable. It has LED lights through the whole RV. The Kitchen features an Over-sized Double Kitchen Sink, with plenty of cupboard space, 3-Burner Range, oven, microwave, and a big refrigerator/Freezer Combo. The Kitchen has a huge pantry for tons of storage and there are plenty of cabinet drawers including two big pot drawers!!!
This Fully Appointed Kitchen will surely please the Chef in the Family with plenty of space everywhere and you can still visit in ease and comfort with your friends and family. The washroom features a Shower, Sink and vanity with cabinets with great space (6 Gal. Gas Water Heater). There is a big power awning to cover you in those hot or rainy days and Air conditioning for the hot summer nights! It is even equipped with upgraded Solid Steps, a built in Vacuum sys and it is pre-wired for Solar power. This great travel Trailer is easy to manage and set up with the power front hitch jack and Power Front and rear leveling stabilizers. It is Perfect for Vacationing, Adventuring, or just Relaxing on a seasonal lot . Must See and Absolutely still as new in all respects.
We have completed a Safety Inspection based on the Manitoba Fire Commissioner's Office guidelines. This RV comes with a 1-owner Clean no accident CARFAX history report and we have several extended warranty options available to choose from to protect your RV and your wallet. Priced to sell (HUGE VALUE!!!) and save well over $25,000 over new MRSP! Zero down financing OAC with very Low monthly payments available - PAYMENTS STARTING AS LOW AS ONLY $169 B/W WITH ZERO DOWN OAC!!. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Winnipeg West Automotive Group
Email Winnipeg West Automotive Group
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
Call Dealer
1-888-601-XXXX(click to show)
1-888-601-3023
Alternate Numbers204-896-7001
+ taxes & licensing
1-888-601-3023