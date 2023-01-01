$71,800+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2022 RAM 1500
LARAMIE SPORT LVL 2, 3.0L ECO-DIESEL, LOADED/SHARP
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
$71,800
- Listing ID: 9767002
- Stock #: DW6650
- VIN: 1C6SRFJM1NN127781
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Charcoal
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 20,000 KM
Vehicle Description
**Cash Price: $71,800. Finance Price: $69,800. (SAVE $2,000 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.) Plus PST/GST. No Administration Fees. Free Car Fax History report with every vehicle !
WOW, BASCIALLY STILL BRAND NEW, LOADED WITH ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS - MAKES FOR A GREAT LOOKING & DRIVING FUEL SIPPING TRUCK! YOU SAVE CLOSE TO $20,000 FROM NEW MRSP AS EQUIPPED, ON THIS STILL AS NEW 2022 RAM 1500 CREW CAB LARAMIE SPORT EDITION ECO DIESEL EQUIPPED WITH THE 12" TOUCHSCREEN, PAN ROOF, FULL SPORT PKG, HTD LEATHER AND SO MUCH MORE. STILL AS NEW WITH ONLY 20K KMS!!! WHAT A NICE TRUCK!!
- 3.0L Eco Diesel (producing 260hp and Amazing 480lb-ft of torque)
- 8 Speed automatic
- Auto 4X4 with 3 stage transfer case
- Anti-spin differential
- Power 5 Passenger sport seating with upgraded full length large center console
- Beautiful double stitched Laramie leather seats
- Heated front and rear seats
- Memory driver's seat
- Heated steering wheel
- Power Pedals
- Huge Dual-pane panoramic power sunroof
- Huge 12" Uconnect 4C touchscreen infotainment system with navigation
- Harmon Kardon 19 speaker multi Media audio with Satellite input
- Media hub with multi-port USB and AUX input
- Android Auto and Apple Cap Play
- Dual zone auto climate control
- Rain sensing wipers
- LED headlights, tail lamps and fog lights
- Automatic high–beam headlamp control
- Key-less Enter 'n Go with push button start
- Factory remote starter
- Remote tailgate release
- ParkSense FR/RR Park Assist w/Stop
- Backup camera
- Laramie Level 2 Equipment Group
- Full Sport Appearance Package
- Sport Performance Hood
- Factory Ram Power Deployable Running Boards
- Tow Pkg with Class IV Receiver Hitch
- Cargo Management tie downs
- Spray in box liner
- Bed Utility Group
- Mopar 4 adjust cargo tie down hooks
- Pick–Up Box Lighting
- Tri-Fold Hard Tonneau cover
- Forged alloy Sport wheels on Bridgestone Dueler Tires
- Read Below for More info...
WHY SPEND OVER $90,000?!?! YOU CAN SAVE BIG $$ AND BEST OF ALL IT IS STILL AS NEW!! THIS BEAUTY WAS CLOSE TO $90,000 NEW MRSP WITH THE EXTRAS - NEW GENERATION & LOADED RAM 1500 Eco Diesel , STILL AS NEW IN ALL RESPECTS, EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN WITH SUPER LOW KMS!! These trucks are truly loaded when equipped with the Laramie Level 2 package. 2022 RAM 1500 LARAMIE SPORT EDITION LEVEL 2 WITH THE HARD TO FIND FUEL SIPPING 3.0L ECO DIESEL 4X4! This Laramie Crew Cab is equipped with the improved 3.0L Eco Diesel producing 260hp and an amazing 460lb-ft of torque and is matched to an 8-speed automatic and auto 4X4 with 3 stage transfer case. From the ground up you know you're not in "every other RAM". The exterior LED's front to back plus body-Colour Matched bumpers and grill and sport Performance Hood and sport wheels sets this truck apart! With the Laramie Level 2 Equipment Group you get all the standard options plus ALL THE UPGRADES including park sense front and back, dual zone auto climate control, power pedals, power sliding rear window, power 5 passenger double-stitched Leather seating and large center console, heated front & rear seats, heated steering wheel, Huge dual-pane panoramic sunroof, leather wrapped steering wheel with controls and upgraded Uconnect 4C with the HUGE 12" touchscreen infotainment system with navigation. Your music is also upgraded to the 19 speaker Harmon Kardon audio system with media hub, apps, AUX, USB, satellite input, Apple Car Play, Android Auto and Bluetooth for phone and media input. Addition options include power folding mirrors, remote start, key-less Go with push button start, LED lighting inside and out, over head console, Full Sport Appearance Package with colour matched bumpers, grill and handle insets and more, factory power retracting side steps, remote tailgate release, factory spray-in box liner, with cargo bed tie downs, dual exhaust, Tri-Fold Hard Tonneau cover, Forged alloy Sport wheels on Bridgestone Dueler Tires and so much more!
Comes with a fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, a Perfect 1 owner NO-ACCIDENT Canadian CARFAX history report and lots of the Full Ram Canada factory warranty remaining... PLUS we have many unlimited KM warranty options available to choose from. Save big $$ from new MSRP. ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!) Zero down financing available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023
