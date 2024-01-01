$41,800+ tax & licensing
2022 RAM 1500 Classic
EXPRESS NIGHT SPORT EDITION, LOADED, SHARP, AS NEW
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # GW7322
- Mileage 51,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SALE PRICE: $41,800 **ASK US HOW TO SAVE $1000 OFF THE SALE PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.** PLUS PST/GST. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!!
STILL AS NEW, LOW KMS, ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS AND VERY SHARP!! LOADED, WELL CARED FOR WESTERN CANADIAN NO ACCIDENT 2022 RAM 1500 EXPRESS NIGHT SPORT EDITION CREW CAB 5.7L HEMI 4X4 WITH ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS INCLUDING THE SUB ZERO PACKAGE, HTD SEATS/WHEEL, RAM BOXES, TOW PACAKGE AND MUCH MORE. VERY WELL EQUIPPED, LOW WELL CARED FOR LOW KMS WITH A GREAT LOOK AT A GREAT PRICE!!
- 5.7L HEMI V8 with FuelSaver MDS (producing 395 horsepower and 410 pounds of pulling torque)
- Auto 4X4 with 2 stage transfer case
- 8 Speed automatic Transmission
- Power Heated Sport bucket (6 Pass seating /Large Folding console)
- Heated steering wheel with controls
- 8.4" Big Touchscreen multi media infotainment system
- uConnect with Bluetooth
- Premium sound system and multimedia audio with Satellite input
- Media hub with multi-port USB and AUX input
- Android Auto and Apple Cap Play
- Dual zone auto climate control
- Remote keyless entry & Remote starter
- Factory dual exhaust
- Power sport mirrors
- Backup camera
- Tow package
- Factory Sub Zero Package
- Night Sport Edition with color matching sport bumpers
- Black headlamp bezels
- Gloss Black grille
- Wheel & Sound Group
- Ram Boxes
- Spray in box liner
- LED bed lighting
- 20x8inch Semi-Gloss Black aluminum wheels wrapped in nearly New H/T Tires
ABSOLUTELY STUNNING & LOADED WITH ALL THE RIGHT STUFF- 2022 RAM 1500 EXPRESS NIGHT SPORT EDITION CREW CAB RAM BOX 5.7L HEMI 4X4 WITH LOW KMS AND IT IS PRICED RIGHT! BEAUTIFUL Hydro Blue and Black with Black Sport Heated Seats and heated Steering wheel loaded with tons of factory options. Truly sporty & sharp, 2022 RAM 1500 EXPRESS NIGHT SPORT EDITION 5.7L HEMI 4X4. This Ram Sport has all the right options Including the 5.7L HEMI V8 engine with flex fuel capability producing 395 horsepower and 410 pounds of pulling torque with cylinder shut-off system for improved fuel economy, smooth and fuel efficient 8 speed automatic transmission, auto 4X4 with 2 stage transfer case, power heated Sport bucket seating, factory Premium Uconnect 8.4 Touchscreen, with Sirius satellite, Bluetooth audio and AUX/USB input, heated steering wheel with controls, auto lamp, air, tilt, cruise, PW, PL, full integrated driver information dash, remote entry, Command Start, fog lamps, full factory tow package with heated Sport mirrors, multi plug and tow option, Dual factory exhaust. Full Night Sport appearance package with body-color Sport Edition bumpers, Black Grill, fog lamps, dual exhaust, Spray in box liner, Ram Boxes with Cargo Management and Factory Black Sport Alloy 20-inch wheels and lots more. Accident Free Western Canadian truck with low kms and still shows like new. What a Great find!!!
Comes with a fresh Manitoba safety Certification, a Clean No Accident Certified Western Canadian CARFAX history, the balance of Ram Canada factory warranty and we have many unlimited KM warranty options available to choose from. Available Now!! ON SALE DO NOT WAIT!! SAVE BIG $$ OVER THE NEW MRSP OF CLOSE TO $65,000 - WE HAVE THE BUILD SHEET!! Zero down financing available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
