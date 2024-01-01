$64,800+ tax & licensing
2022 RAM 2500
LARAMIE SPORT OFF RD 4X4, ALL OPTIONS ONLY 25K KMS
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
1-888-601-3023
$64,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # GW7259
- Mileage 25,000 KM
Vehicle Description
**Cash Price: $64,800. **ASK US HOW TO SAVE $1000 OFF THE SALE PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.** PLUS PST/GST. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!!
STUNNING TOP OF THE LINE 2022 Ram 2500 CREW LARAMIE LVL D SPORT OFF ROAD 4X4 RAM BOXES, RARE 6.4L HEMI, LOADED WITH ALL OPTIONS, BEAUTIFUL CLEAN, 1-OWNER, NO ACCIDENT TRUCK WITH ONLY 25K KMS - YES ONLY 25K KMS!!! NEED WE SAY MORE
MUST BE SEEN! STILL AS NEW AND WELL SERIVCED 1-OWNER TRUCK, TOP OF THE LINE & FULLY LOADED WITH ALL OPTIONS NEW GENERATION 2022 DODGE RAM 2500 CREW CAB LARAMIE EDITION LEVEL D SPORT OFF ROAD 4X4 EQUIPPED WITH ALL OPTIONS, ONLY 9,900 LBS GVW SO NO ANNUAL SAFETY REQUIRED, BEAUTIFUL RARE TRUCK, VERY WELL SERVICED ONE OWNER, READY TO ROLL AND EXTRA CLEAN!!
- 6.4L HEMI V8 Engine 410 hp/429lb-ft of torque (with fuel saver MDS)
- 8-Speed Automatic Transmission
- Auto 2-Stage 4x4 Transfer Case
- Brake Assist
- Ready Alert Braking
- Hill Start Assist
- Adaptive steering system
- Premium Black Laramie Sport edition leather interior
- Memory 8-Way Power Driver's and 8-Way Power Passenger seat
- 5-Passenger Seating with Full Size Center Console
- Heated/Cooled seats and heated steering wheel
- Second Row Heated Seats with 2-USB Inputs and 400W 110 Volt Inverter (Regular Plug-In)
- Power Pedals
- Radio, driver seat, mirrors & pedals memory setting
- 2-Way power sunroof
- Uconnect 5 NAV with 12in display touchscreen Multimedia infotainment system with factory navigation
- Harmon Kardon 17 speaker audio with Satellite input
- Media hub with multi-port USB and AUX input
- Android Auto and Apple Cap Play
- Wireless charging station
- Dual zone auto climate control with humidity sensor
- Rain sensing wipers
- HD RAM Side Steps
- Key-less Go Proximity Keys with Push Button Start
- Factory Remote Start
- Factory Tow package
- Factory brake controller
- Extendable tow mirrors
- HeavyDuty Snowplow Prep Group
- Protection Group (Tow hooks & case skid plates)
- Ram Box Utility Group
- Bed Utility Group
- LED bed lighting
- Deploy-able bed step
- Factory Spray in bed liner
- Premium Laramie Level D Equipment Group
- LED headlights, tail lamps and fog lights
- Front and Rear Park assist
- Birdseye view Camera and backup camera
- Sport Appearance Package
- OffRoad Group WITH Hill Descent Control
- Only 9,900GVW (So No Annual Safety required!!)
- Back Flip Hard Top Tonneau cover
- LED Light bar
- Ram Bright polished Aluminum SPORT 20 inch wheels with newer BF Goodrich All-Terrain T/A tires
- And So MUCH more - It really has everything!! ...
STUNNING TRUCK, VERY WELL MAINTAINED, PRIDE OF OWNERSHIP VERY EVIDENT, WITH A PERFECT 1 OWNER, WELL MAINTAINED, NO-ACCIDENT HISTORY WITH ONLY 25K KMS!! YOU CAN TOW AND CARRY ALL THE BIG STUFF WITH ALL THE CREW OR FAMILY IN STYLE WITHOUT SACRIFICING OPTIONS.... STUNNING 2022 DODGE RAM 2500 CREW CAB LARAMIE SPORT EDITION LEVEL D, with the hard-to-find 6.4 HEMI 4x4, EQUIPPED WITH ALL OPTIONS. This truck is close to $100,000 new MRSP to replace today - We have the build sheet!! Truly Beautiful and as new truck that was serviced with passion and pride of ownership - will be hard pressed to find a nicer used truck anywhere!! This truck is sharp and in amazing condition in all respects.
Comes with a fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, a PERFECT ACCIDENT-FREE local CARFAX history, lots of the Ram Canada factory warranty remaining and we have many unlimited km extended warranty options to choose from. ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing available OAC with a $1,000 price discount for financing with one of our many banks or credit unions. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023.
