2022 Toyota Supra
GR STUNNING & AS NEW, LOADED, TWIN TURBO ONLY 16KMS!
GR STUNNING & AS NEW, LOADED, TWIN TURBO ONLY 16KMS!
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour RENAISSANCE RED 2.0
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # W7226
- Mileage 16,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Cash Price: $57,800. Finance Price: $56,800. (SAVE $1,000 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING! O.A.C.) Plus PST/GST. No Administration Fees!!**
TRULY STUNNING & THRILLING TO DRIVE - VERY HARD TO FIND, ESPECIALLY WITH VERY LOW KMS TOYOTA SUPRA GR 2.0 TWIN TURBO LOADED WITH ALL OPTIONS AND STILL LIKE NEW! GET IT BEFORE ITS GONE, AMAZING DEAL AND WILL NOT LAST! THESE ARE ALMOST IMPOSSIBLE TO FIND, STUNNING AND SPORTY FUN SPORTS COUPE EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN & STILL LIKE NEW WITH ONLY 16K KMS, 1 OWNER PREMIUM TRADE WITH A PERFECT NO ACCIDENT HISTORY!
- 2.0L Twin-scroll turbo, DOHC 16-valve inline with 255hp/295TQ
- 8-Speed Auto with Sport Paddle Shifters & Gear shifter with manual mode
- Rear wheel drive
- Factory Brembo Brakes
- Traction Control
- Stability Control
- Alcantara Heated and fully adjustable Sport Seating (Recaro style sport seats)
- Tilt & Telescopic leather wrapped steering wheel
- Carbon Fibre Interior Trim
- Dual zone climate controls
- Smart Key w/Push Button Start
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- 8.8" Touch Screen with Touchpad Rotary Control
- Premium Big Screen Mutli Media audio system with Satellite, AUX, USB and Bluetooth music
- Smart Device Integration /Apple CarPlay /Android Auto/ WiFi Hotspot
- Bluetooth Connection and audio streaming
- USB port, auxiliary input jack
- Bluetooth phone connectivity
- Full safety suite:
- Blind Spot
- Pre-Collision System (PCS) with Pedestrian Detection
- Lane Departure Warning with Steering Assist (LDW w/SA)
- Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
- Automatic High Beams (AHB)
- Backup Camera
- Front and Rear park sensors
- LED lights all around including turn signals, tail lights, Headlamps (auto leveling) & daytime running lights
- Tinted windows
- Rear Diffuser
- 18" Sport Alloy Wheels with Performance tires F: 255/40ZR18, R: 275/40ZR18
STUNNING AND STILL AS NEW IN ALL RESPECTS, ALMOST IMPOSSIBLE TO FIND, 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENT HISTORY - THE REAL DEAL TOYOTA GR SUPRA, SHOWS LIKE STILL BRAND NEW NONE NICER AND IMPOSSIBLE TO FIND!! VERY SHARP & VERY COOL SPORTS COUPE! BEAUTIFUL JUST AS A SUPRA SHOULD BE FINISHED IN RENAISSANCE RED OVER THE HEATED RED STITCHED BLACK LEATHER & SUEDE ALCANTARA SEATS! 2022 TOYOTA SUPRA GR 2.0L TWIN TURBO 4-CYL WITH A SPORTS INSPIRED 255HP/295TQ MATCHED TO A 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC WITH PADDLE SHIFTERS & MANUAL MODE, loaded with features like, back up camera, Premium infotainment sys, full radar adaptive cruise control, lane departure, heated seats, dual climate zone controls, and so much more! Hurry in now don't miss your opportunity to get one of the most sought after sports coupes on the market today and this one is still like new and you save thousands and the best thing is this one is here! Drive it home today!! Flawless condition with very well cared for 1 owner history with no accidents and very low kms. Gorgeous in all respects with pride of ownership very evident - it looks & drives like new and is exceptionally clean inside and out!!
Comes with a fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, a clean No Accident Certified CARFAX history, Lots of the Toyota Canada factory warranty remaining and we have many unlimited extended warranty options available. READY FOR SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing available OAC, trades accepted. Please see dealer for details. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023.
