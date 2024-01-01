2022 Toyota Supra

Menu
Account
Sign In
Cash Price: $57,800. Finance Price: $56,800. (SAVE $1,000 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING! O.A.C.) Plus PST/GST. No Administration Fees!!** TRULY STUNNING & THRILLING TO DRIVE - VERY HARD TO FIND, ESPECIALLY WITH VERY LOW KMS TOYOTA SUPRA GR 2.0 TWIN TURBO LOADED WITH ALL OPTIONS AND STILL LIKE NEW! GET IT BEFORE ITS GONE, AMAZING DEAL AND WILL NOT LAST! THESE ARE ALMOST IMPOSSIBLE TO FIND, STUNNING AND SPORTY FUN SPORTS COUPE EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN & STILL LIKE NEW WITH ONLY 16K KMS, 1 OWNER PREMIUM TRADE WITH A PERFECT NO ACCIDENT HISTORY! - 2.0L Twin-scroll turbo, DOHC 16-valve inline with 255hp/295TQ - 8-Speed Auto with Sport Paddle Shifters & Gear shifter with manual mode - Rear wheel drive - Factory Brembo Brakes - Traction Control - Stability Control - Alcantara Heated and fully adjustable Sport Seating (Recaro style sport seats) - Tilt & Telescopic leather wrapped steering wheel - Carbon Fibre Interior Trim - Dual zone climate controls - Smart Key w/Push Button Start - Rain Sensing Wipers - 8.8" Touch Screen with Touchpad Rotary Control - Premium Big Screen Mutli Media audio system with Satellite, AUX, USB and Bluetooth music - Smart Device Integration /Apple CarPlay /Android Auto/ WiFi Hotspot - Bluetooth Connection and audio streaming - USB port, auxiliary input jack - Bluetooth phone connectivity - Full safety suite: - Blind Spot - Pre-Collision System (PCS) with Pedestrian Detection - Lane Departure Warning with Steering Assist (LDW w/SA) - Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control - Automatic High Beams (AHB) - Backup Camera - Front and Rear park sensors - LED lights all around including turn signals, tail lights, Headlamps (auto leveling) & daytime running lights - Tinted windows - Rear Diffuser - 18" Sport Alloy Wheels with Performance tires F: 255/40ZR18, R: 275/40ZR18 - Read below for more info... STUNNING AND STILL AS NEW IN ALL RESPECTS, ALMOST IMPOSSIBLE TO FIND, 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENT HISTORY - THE REAL DEAL TOYOTA GR SUPRA, SHOWS LIKE STILL BRAND NEW NONE NICER AND IMPOSSIBLE TO FIND!! VERY SHARP & VERY COOL SPORTS COUPE! BEAUTIFUL JUST AS A SUPRA SHOULD BE FINISHED IN RENAISSANCE RED OVER THE HEATED RED STITCHED BLACK LEATHER & SUEDE ALCANTARA SEATS! 2022 TOYOTA SUPRA GR 2.0L TWIN TURBO 4-CYL WITH A SPORTS INSPIRED 255HP/295TQ MATCHED TO A 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC WITH PADDLE SHIFTERS & MANUAL MODE, loaded with features like, back up camera, Premium infotainment sys, full radar adaptive cruise control, lane departure, heated seats, dual climate zone controls, and so much more! Hurry in now dont miss your opportunity to get one of the most sought after sports coupes on the market today and this one is still like new and you save thousands and the best thing is this one is here! Drive it home today!! Flawless condition with very well cared for 1 owner history with no accidents and very low kms. Gorgeous in all respects with pride of ownership very evident - it looks & drives like new and is exceptionally clean inside and out!! Comes with a fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, a clean No Accident Certified CARFAX history, Lots of the Toyota Canada factory warranty remaining and we have many unlimited extended warranty options available. READY FOR SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing available OAC, trades accepted. Please see dealer for details. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023.

2022 Toyota Supra

16,000 KM

Details Description

$57,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Toyota Supra

GR STUNNING & AS NEW, LOADED, TWIN TURBO ONLY 16KMS!

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Toyota Supra

GR STUNNING & AS NEW, LOADED, TWIN TURBO ONLY 16KMS!

Location

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

1-888-601-3023

  1. 11338432
  2. 11338432
  3. 11338432
  4. 11338432
  5. 11338432
  6. 11338432
  7. 11338432
  8. 11338432
  9. 11338432
  10. 11338432
  11. 11338432
  12. 11338432
  13. 11338432
  14. 11338432
  15. 11338432
  16. 11338432
  17. 11338432
  18. 11338432
  19. 11338432
  20. 11338432
  21. 11338432
  22. 11338432
  23. 11338432
  24. 11338432
  25. 11338432
  26. 11338432
  27. 11338432
  28. 11338432
  29. 11338432
  30. 11338432
  31. 11338432
  32. 11338432
  33. 11338432
  34. 11338432
  35. 11338432
  36. 11338432
  37. 11338432
  38. 11338432
  39. 11338432
  40. 11338432
  41. 11338432
  42. 11338432
  43. 11338432
Contact Seller

$57,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
16,000KM
VIN WZ1DB2C09NW046726

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour RENAISSANCE RED 2.0
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # W7226
  • Mileage 16,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Cash Price: $57,800. Finance Price: $56,800. (SAVE $1,000 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING! O.A.C.) Plus PST/GST. No Administration Fees!!**

TRULY STUNNING & THRILLING TO DRIVE - VERY HARD TO FIND, ESPECIALLY WITH VERY LOW KMS TOYOTA SUPRA GR 2.0 TWIN TURBO LOADED WITH ALL OPTIONS AND STILL LIKE NEW! GET IT BEFORE ITS GONE, AMAZING DEAL AND WILL NOT LAST! THESE ARE ALMOST IMPOSSIBLE TO FIND, STUNNING AND SPORTY FUN SPORTS COUPE EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN & STILL LIKE NEW WITH ONLY 16K KMS, 1 OWNER PREMIUM TRADE WITH A PERFECT NO ACCIDENT HISTORY!

- 2.0L Twin-scroll turbo, DOHC 16-valve inline with 255hp/295TQ
- 8-Speed Auto with Sport Paddle Shifters & Gear shifter with manual mode
- Rear wheel drive
- Factory Brembo Brakes
- Traction Control
- Stability Control
- Alcantara Heated and fully adjustable Sport Seating (Recaro style sport seats)
- Tilt & Telescopic leather wrapped steering wheel
- Carbon Fibre Interior Trim
- Dual zone climate controls
- Smart Key w/Push Button Start
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- 8.8" Touch Screen with Touchpad Rotary Control
- Premium Big Screen Mutli Media audio system with Satellite, AUX, USB and Bluetooth music
- Smart Device Integration /Apple CarPlay /Android Auto/ WiFi Hotspot
- Bluetooth Connection and audio streaming
- USB port, auxiliary input jack
- Bluetooth phone connectivity
- Full safety suite:
- Blind Spot
- Pre-Collision System (PCS) with Pedestrian Detection
- Lane Departure Warning with Steering Assist (LDW w/SA)
- Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
- Automatic High Beams (AHB)
- Backup Camera
- Front and Rear park sensors
- LED lights all around including turn signals, tail lights, Headlamps (auto leveling) & daytime running lights
- Tinted windows
- Rear Diffuser
- 18" Sport Alloy Wheels with Performance tires F: 255/40ZR18, R: 275/40ZR18
- Read below for more info...

STUNNING AND STILL AS NEW IN ALL RESPECTS, ALMOST IMPOSSIBLE TO FIND, 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENT HISTORY - THE REAL DEAL TOYOTA GR SUPRA, SHOWS LIKE STILL BRAND NEW NONE NICER AND IMPOSSIBLE TO FIND!! VERY SHARP & VERY COOL SPORTS COUPE! BEAUTIFUL JUST AS A SUPRA SHOULD BE FINISHED IN RENAISSANCE RED OVER THE HEATED RED STITCHED BLACK LEATHER & SUEDE ALCANTARA SEATS! 2022 TOYOTA SUPRA GR 2.0L TWIN TURBO 4-CYL WITH A SPORTS INSPIRED 255HP/295TQ MATCHED TO A 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC WITH PADDLE SHIFTERS & MANUAL MODE, loaded with features like, back up camera, Premium infotainment sys, full radar adaptive cruise control, lane departure, heated seats, dual climate zone controls, and so much more! Hurry in now don't miss your opportunity to get one of the most sought after sports coupes on the market today and this one is still like new and you save thousands and the best thing is this one is here! Drive it home today!! Flawless condition with very well cared for 1 owner history with no accidents and very low kms. Gorgeous in all respects with pride of ownership very evident - it looks & drives like new and is exceptionally clean inside and out!!

Comes with a fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, a clean No Accident Certified CARFAX history, Lots of the Toyota Canada factory warranty remaining and we have many unlimited extended warranty options available. READY FOR SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing available OAC, trades accepted. Please see dealer for details. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Winnipeg West Automotive Group

Used 2021 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLE CREW 6.6L 4X4, WELL EQUIPPED, HD TOW PKG/CLEAN for sale in Headingley, MB
2021 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLE CREW 6.6L 4X4, WELL EQUIPPED, HD TOW PKG/CLEAN 159,000 KM $40,800 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Jeep Wrangler UNLIMITED SAHARA EDITION 2.0T 4X4, LOADED, AS NEW! for sale in Headingley, MB
2021 Jeep Wrangler UNLIMITED SAHARA EDITION 2.0T 4X4, LOADED, AS NEW! 81,000 KM $44,800 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford F-350 CREW DUALLY 6.7L POWERSTROKE 4X4, LOADED & CLEAN! for sale in Headingley, MB
2019 Ford F-350 CREW DUALLY 6.7L POWERSTROKE 4X4, LOADED & CLEAN! 218,000 KM $55,800 + tax & lic

Email Winnipeg West Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Winnipeg West Automotive Group

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

Call Dealer

1-888-601-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-601-3023

Alternate Numbers
204-896-7001
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$57,800

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

1-888-601-3023

Contact Seller
2022 Toyota Supra