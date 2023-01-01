$50,800+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota Tacoma
SR5 DOUBLE CAB V6 4X4, WELL EQUIPPED, VERY SHARP!
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
$50,800
- Listing ID: 9607291
- Stock #: GW6565
- VIN: 3TYDZ5BNXNT009200
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Midnight Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 38,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Cash Price: $50,800. Finance Price: $49,800. (SAVE $1,000 OFF THE LISTED CASH PRICE WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.) Plus PST/GST. No Administration Fees! EXCEPTIONALLY SHARP, IN STOCK AND READY TO GO AND BEST OF ALL IT STILL SHOWS AS NEW WITH A PERFECT HISTORY. TRULY BEAUTIFUL, VERY HARD TO FIND TRUCK - BEAUTIFUL BLACK 2022 TOYOTA TACOMA DOUBLE CAB SR5 V6 4X4 LOADED WITH OPTIONS & EXTRAS. LOW KMS, ACCIDENT FREE AND SHOWS STILL AS NEW!! - 3.5-liter V6 direct-injection engine with 278 hp - 2 Stage Auto 4X4 with locking differential - 6-speed Electronically Controlled automatic Transmission with intelligence (ECT-i) - Downhill Assist Control (Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control) - Power Heated front bucket sport seating (Buckets and full sport console with shifter) - Dual Zone Auto Climate control - Premium Multimedia Entune Audio - Large high-resolution touchscreen - SiriusXM Satellite Radio and Bluetooth technology - Apple car play and Android auto - Factory Navigation - Backup camera - Remote Keyless Entry - Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror - Rear sliding window - Lane Departure Alert (LDA) and warning - Radar Collision Avoidance - Body-Coloured sport Fender Flares, Bumpers, Grill & More - Auto Projector Headlamps - Sport Grill - Fog lights - Tacoma factory box liner with Cargo Management Sys - Rear 400W/120V accessory plug - Class IV Towing Equipment - OEM Smoked Alloys riding on Firestone Destination A/S tires - Read below for more info... MUST SEE, EXCEPTIONALLY SHARP & STILL SHOWS AS NEW WITH LOW WELL CARED FOR KMS AND COMES WITH A PERFECT HISTORY!! HARD TO FIND TRUCK AND THIS ONE IS AS NEW AND READY TO GO!! EXTRA SHARP BLACK BEAUTY! 2022 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab SR5 4X4, 3.5L V6. This truck is equipped with great options including the powerful and VERY fuel efficient 3.5-liter V6 direct-injection engine with 278 hp , 6 speed auto transmission, auto 4x4 with 2 stage transfer case, power heated sport Bucket seating , Lane Departure Alert (LDA) and warning, dual zone auto climate control, backup camera, air, cruise, PW, PL, Large infotainment system with HD radio, satellite, AUX, USB and multiple app connectivity, steering wheel controls with Bluetooth phone management, remote entry, tow package, power tinted windows, sliding rear window, truck bed 120 Volt/400 Watt power supply, factory box liner, color matched fender flairs, bumpers and mirrors and so much more. Great looking truck with all the features you want and need! This truck is extra sharp and extra clean in all respects. Hard to find trucks like this one!! Comes with a Fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, a clean, ACCIDENT-FREE Canadian Certified CARFAX history, lots of the great Toyota factory warranty remaining and we have many unlimited kilometer extended warranty options available to choose from. ON SALE NOW, HUGE VALUE!!! Zero down financing available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023.
