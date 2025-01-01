$64,800+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota Tundra
CREWMAX LIMITED HYBRID 4x4, ALL OPTIONS, AS NEW!
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
1-888-601-3023
$64,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 56,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SALE PRICE: $64,800 **ASK US HOW TO RECEIVE A PRICE DISCOUNT WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.** PLUS APPLICABLE TAXES. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!!
MUST SEE 2022 Toyota Tundra CREWMAX LIMITED HYBRID EDITION, i-FORCE 3.5 TWIN TURBO HYBRID V6, 10-SPEED TRANSMISSION, 4X4, COMPLETELY LOADED WITH ALL OPTIONS, PERFECT 1 RURAL MANITOBA OWNER TRADED HERE, LIKE A BRAND NEW TRUCK AT A FRACTION OF THE COST!!!
THE ALL NEW TOYOTA TUNDRA AVAIABLE HERE & READY TO GO!! 2022 TUNDRA CREWMAX LIMITED HYBRID EDITION, COMPLETELY RE-DESIGNED TUNDRA, COMPLETELY STUNNING TRUCK INSIDE AND OUT, AND LOADED WITH ALL OPTIONS & MORE. THIS IS TRULY AN AMZING TRUCK THAT YOU WILL NOT FIND, NONE NICER!!
- 3.5L i-FORCE HYBRID intercooled Twin-Turbo Gas/Electric producing an unbelievable 437HP/583 ft lbs TQ with fuel saving technology!!
- 10-Speed Direct Shift Automatic with drive controls/multi-modes for towing and crawling
- Auto 4x4 with 2 stage transfer case
- Drive mode select (sport, eco and normal)
- Locking Diff
- 10-way power adjustable with memory Sport bucket front seats heated and Cooled as well as the rear seats, all cloaked in high end leather.
- Huge 2 way Power Panoramic Sunroof
- Dual Zone auto climate control
- Toyotas new massive high resolution super fast Multimedia touchscreen all anti glare!
- Navigation, Bluetooth, apple Carplay and Android projection both wireless!
- 12 speaker JBL Sound system
- Back up camera with complete with 360-degree Panoramic view monitor, truck bed monitor, rear-split view for side view of trailers and hitch view for hooking up a trailer
- Auto-High beam
- Lane departure with steering assist
- Lane tracing assist
- Dynamic Radar Cruise Control
- Right/left turn oncoming pedestrian detection/braking
- Pre-collision system with Risk avoidance emergency steering assist
- Left turn oncoming vehicle detection/braking
- Sway warning system
- Tailgate Release bump switch
- wireless charging
- Toyota Assistant
- HD Tow package
- Trailer brake controller
- Trailer Backup guide with straight assist
- led lighting inside and out!
- active grille shutters and front spoiler
- TRD Off Road Suspension and Appearance package
- OEM Lined box with cargo management sys
- Nice Tri-Fold Hard Tonneau cover
- 20 Sport alloy wheels
- Read below for more info...
THE ALL-NEW COMPLETE RE-DESIGN OF THE TOYOTA TUNDRA! THIS ALL NEW FOR 2022 TUNDRA INCLUDES THE AMZINGLY POWERFUL AND FUEL ECONOMY WISE3.5L i-FORCE HYBRID intercooled Twin-Turbo Gas/Electric producing an unbelievable 437HP/583 ft lbs TQ with fuel saving technology!! ALL NEW 10-SPEED TRANSMISSION AND THATS JUST THE POWER TRAIN!! STUNNING NEW LOOKS OUTSIDE AND A UNBELIVABLE TRANSFORMATION INSIDE INCLUDING THE 14 -INCH MULTIMEDIA CENTER. These new Tundras are amazing in performance and THE LIMITED is the top of the line with every option in comfort with the new Leather sport double stitched bucket seats that are heated and vented! Hard to find like this!! Come grab it before it is gone. You must see this truck! Come and fall in love with this beautiful Tundra, top of the line in safety, power and comfort you cannot beat the new Tundra Crew Max Limited Hybrid 4x4!
Comes with a fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, an Clean, Accident-Free Local Manitoba CARFAX history report, lots of the Toyota Canada factory warranty remaining and we have many extended warranty options available to choose from up to 10 YEARS!!! Zero down financing OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
