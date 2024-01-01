$69,800+ tax & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD LT CREW 6.6L DURAMAX 4X4, 10 SPEED, LOW KM AS NEW
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
1-888-601-3023
$69,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver Ice Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # DW7426
- Mileage 58,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SALE PRICE: $69,800 **ASK US HOW TO RECEIVE A PRICE DISCOUNT WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.** PLUS APPLICABLE TAXES. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!!
2023 Chevrolet SILVERADO 2500HD LT CREW 6.6L DURAMAX 4X4, 10-SPEED ALLISON, BEAUTIFUL CLEAN TRUCK STILL AS NEW!!
EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN & VERY SHARP, LOW KMS LOCAL MANITOBA TRUCK! WORK READY ALL NEW DESIGN INSIDE AND OUT 2023 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 2500 LT CREW CAB 4X4 EQUIPPED WITH THE PROVEN 6.6L DURAMAX DIESEL ENGINE & ALL NEW ALLISON 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC, LOADED WITH OPTIONS, CLEAN AND WELL SERVICED, FRESH SAFETY AND READY TO GO!
- 6.6L Duramax Diesel (making 445 horsepower and 910 lb-ft TQ)
- Auto 2 stage 4X4
- All New Allison 10-speed automatic
- Auto locking rear diff - REAR AXLE - 3.42 RATIO
- Traction Control
- STABILITRAK W/ TRAILER SWAY CONTROL & HILL START ASSIST
- Power 6-passenger seating Premium Sport buckets with folding center console
- Full drivers information center
- Large 8" MyLink Multimedia Premium audio system with USB, AUX and Satellite
- Factory Bluetooth for phone and media
- Android and Apple Carplay
- 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Big Back up camera
- Remote entry
- Factory power converter
- HD Tow package with Exhaust Brake and hitch guidance
- Factory Brake Controller
- Factory Big tow mirrors
- Easy step rear bumpers
- Chrome Appearance package
- OEM Fender moldings
- Tow hooks
- Power Deployable rear gate on remote and dash
- Optional New box liner avail at dealer cost, already preinstalled
- Upgraded Factory Sport Alloy Wheels With Firestone A/T Tires
- Read below for more info...
STILL SHOWS AS NEW INSIDE AND OUT AND IS EQUIPPED WITH TONS OF OPTIONS MAKING FOR A GREAT PLEASURE OR WORK TRUCK WITH HEAVY DUTY GVW! ALL NEW DESIGN, INSIDE AND OUT, LOW KMS AND VERY CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT, LOCAL MANITOBA 2023 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 2500 LT CREW CAB, 4X4 EQUIPPED WITH THE PROVEN 6.6L DURAMAX DIESEL ENGINE (445HP / 910 lb-ft TQ) & ALL NEW ALLISON 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC, auto 4X4 with 2-speed transfer case, traction control. Truck has Power front seating and folding console, along with deployable tailgate on the remote, air, tilt, cruise, PW, PL, remote entry, heavy duty tow package with factory Exhaust Brake and brake controller, tow hooks, HID headlamps, premium big screen, Multi Media stereo with MyLink infotainment including Apple Carplay and Android Projection, plus Sirius Satellite AUX and USB input, factory Bluetooth for phone and media, GM OnStar system with navigation, tinted glass, step up rear bumper, Factory side step box step, soft open tailgate, optional box liner, and so much more. This is a Gorgeous all new designed truck that has a ton of options and amazing looks for all your work or pleasure needs, that you must see and drive!!
Comes with a Fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, a Local Manitoba CARFAX history report, the balance of the Factory GM Canada warranty, PLUS we have many unlimited KM warranty options available to choose from. Selling at a fraction of new MRSP! ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
1-888-601-3023
Alternate Numbers204-896-7001
