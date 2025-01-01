2023 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

Menu
Account
Sign In
SALE PRICE: $59,800 **ASK US HOW TO RECEIVE A PRICE DISCOUNT WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.** PLUS APPLICABLE TAXES. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!! VERY CLEAN & WELL CARED FOR, LOADED LT PREMIUM EDITION INCLUDING HEATED SEATS AND STEERING WHEEL - NEW GENERATION 2023 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 2500HD LT2 4X4, EQUIPPED WITH THE PROVEN NEW GEN 6.6L DIRECT-INJECTION V8 ENGINE & HD GVW. EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN, WORK READY, ALL NEW DESIGN INSIDE AND OUT, LOTS OF FACTORY WARRANTY COVERAGE REMAINING AND IT IS READY TO GO! AND IT IS ONLY 9,900lbs GVW SO NO ANNUAL MB SAFETY REQUIREMENT!! - New Gen 6.6L DIRECT-INJECTION V8 (making 401 horsepower and 464 lb-ft TQ) - AUTOTRAC TWO-SPEED TRANSFER CASE 4X4 - 6-speed automatic - Auto Locking Rear Diff 3.73 Ratio - STABILITRAK W/ TRAILER SWAY CONTROL & HILL START ASSIST - Traction Control - Stability Control - Power 6-passenger Premium buckets with full size folding center console - Heated Seats and heated Steering wheel - DUAL-ZONE AUTO CLIMATE CONTROL - Rear heat vents - Full drivers information center - 7" MyLink Multimedia Premium audio system with USB, AUX and Satellite - Factory Bluetooth for phone and media - Android and Apple Car play - FACTORY REMOTE STARTER - Push Button Start - Remote entry - HD Tow package - Only 9,900lbs GVW so no annual safety requirement!! - Factory Brake Controller - Factory Big tow mirrors - Chrome Appearance package - OEM Fender moldings - OEM Molded Mudflaps - Tow hooks - 120 V AC (400W) POWER OUTLET ON INSTRUMENT PANEL - Available Box liner to protect your investment (preinstalled as shown available for extra $$ GREAT DEAL!!) - Optional New High Gt Off Road Rim and AMP Terrain Pro A/T Tire Package available (as shown pre-installed) at additional cost - Ready below for more info... HURRY THIS TRUCK WILL NOT LAST! GREAT VALUE WITH LOW KMS & A CLEAN WESTERN CDN HISTORY! THIS SILVERADO 2500HD IS READY FOR ALL YOUR WORK NEEDS, AMAZINGLY VERSATILE FOR SO MANY THINGS! SAVE BIG OVER NEW TRUCK PRICE WITH THIS HARD-TO-FIND CREW CAB 4X4. This 2023 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 2500HD LT2 4X4 is great for all your HD work needs plus you can carry the whole crew with you. Well Equipped with the right options make this the right truck including the New Gen 6.6L DIRECT-INJECTION V8 (making 401 horsepower and 464 lb-ft TQ) matched to an upgraded 6-speed automatic transmission and 2 stage Auto 4x4 with locking rear differential, and loaded with all the right options on the inside, including heated seats and wheel, dual climate zone controls, remote start and more! You can upgrade this ride with the Available Box liner to protect your investment (preinstalled as shown available for extra $$ GREAT DEAL!!) and the Optional New High Gt Off Road Rim and AMP Terrain Pro A/T Tire Package available (as shown pre-installed) at additional cost. Note, this truck is only 9,900lbs GVW so no annual Mb safety requirement - A Nice Bonus!! Comes with a fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, a Western Canadian CARFAX history, the balance of the GM Canada factory warranty remaining, and we have many unlimited KM power-train warranty options available to choose from. Selling at a fraction of New MRSP to replace this truck today. ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

75,000 KM

Details Description

$59,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD LT2 CREW 6.6L 4X4, LOADED/HTD SEAT, CLEAN/SHARP!!

Watch This Vehicle
12478006

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD LT2 CREW 6.6L 4X4, LOADED/HTD SEAT, CLEAN/SHARP!!

Location

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

1-888-601-3023

  1. 12478006
  2. 12478006
  3. 12478006
  4. 12478006
  5. 12478006
  6. 12478006
  7. 12478006
  8. 12478006
  9. 12478006
  10. 12478006
  11. 12478006
  12. 12478006
  13. 12478006
  14. 12478006
  15. 12478006
  16. 12478006
  17. 12478006
  18. 12478006
  19. 12478006
  20. 12478006
  21. 12478006
  22. 12478006
  23. 12478006
  24. 12478006
  25. 12478006
  26. 12478006
  27. 12478006
  28. 12478006
  29. 12478006
  30. 12478006
  31. 12478006
  32. 12478006
  33. 12478006
  34. 12478006
  35. 12478006
  36. 12478006
  37. 12478006
  38. 12478006
  39. 12478006
  40. 12478006
  41. 12478006
  42. 12478006
  43. 12478006
Contact Seller

$59,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
75,000KM
VIN 2GC1YNE7XP1709839

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Ice Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # GW7559
  • Mileage 75,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SALE PRICE: $59,800 **ASK US HOW TO RECEIVE A PRICE DISCOUNT WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.** PLUS APPLICABLE TAXES. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!!

VERY CLEAN & WELL CARED FOR, LOADED LT PREMIUM EDITION INCLUDING HEATED SEATS AND STEERING WHEEL - NEW GENERATION 2023 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 2500HD LT2 4X4, EQUIPPED WITH THE PROVEN NEW GEN 6.6L DIRECT-INJECTION V8 ENGINE & HD GVW. EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN, WORK READY, ALL NEW DESIGN INSIDE AND OUT, LOTS OF FACTORY WARRANTY COVERAGE REMAINING AND IT IS READY TO GO! AND IT IS ONLY 9,900lbs GVW SO NO ANNUAL MB SAFETY REQUIREMENT!!

- New Gen 6.6L DIRECT-INJECTION V8 (making 401 horsepower and 464 lb-ft TQ)
- AUTOTRAC TWO-SPEED TRANSFER CASE 4X4
- 6-speed automatic
- Auto Locking Rear Diff 3.73 Ratio
- STABILITRAK W/ TRAILER SWAY CONTROL & HILL START ASSIST
- Traction Control
- Stability Control
- Power 6-passenger Premium buckets with full size folding center console
- Heated Seats and heated Steering wheel
- DUAL-ZONE AUTO CLIMATE CONTROL
- Rear heat vents
- Full drivers information center
- 7" MyLink Multimedia Premium audio system with USB, AUX and Satellite
- Factory Bluetooth for phone and media
- Android and Apple Car play
- FACTORY REMOTE STARTER
- Push Button Start
- Remote entry
- HD Tow package
- Only 9,900lbs GVW so no annual safety requirement!!
- Factory Brake Controller
- Factory Big tow mirrors
- Chrome Appearance package
- OEM Fender moldings
- OEM Molded Mudflaps
- Tow hooks
- 120 V AC (400W) POWER OUTLET ON INSTRUMENT PANEL
- Available Box liner to protect your investment (preinstalled as shown available for extra $$ GREAT DEAL!!)
- Optional New High Gt Off Road Rim and AMP Terrain Pro A/T Tire Package available (as shown pre-installed) at additional cost
- Ready below for more info...

HURRY THIS TRUCK WILL NOT LAST! GREAT VALUE WITH LOW KMS & A CLEAN WESTERN CDN HISTORY! THIS SILVERADO 2500HD IS READY FOR ALL YOUR WORK NEEDS, AMAZINGLY VERSATILE FOR SO MANY THINGS! SAVE BIG OVER NEW TRUCK PRICE WITH THIS HARD-TO-FIND CREW CAB 4X4. This 2023 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 2500HD LT2 4X4 is great for all your HD work needs plus you can carry the whole crew with you. Well Equipped with the right options make this the right truck including the New Gen 6.6L DIRECT-INJECTION V8 (making 401 horsepower and 464 lb-ft TQ) matched to an upgraded 6-speed automatic transmission and 2 stage Auto 4x4 with locking rear differential, and loaded with all the right options on the inside, including heated seats and wheel, dual climate zone controls, remote start and more! You can upgrade this ride with the Available Box liner to protect your investment (preinstalled as shown available for extra $$ GREAT DEAL!!) and the Optional New High Gt Off Road Rim and AMP Terrain Pro A/T Tire Package available (as shown pre-installed) at additional cost. Note, this truck is only 9,900lbs GVW so no annual Mb safety requirement - A Nice Bonus!!

Comes with a fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, a Western Canadian CARFAX history, the balance of the GM Canada factory warranty remaining, and we have many unlimited KM power-train warranty options available to choose from. Selling at a fraction of New MRSP to replace this truck today. ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Winnipeg West Automotive Group

Used 2022 Ford F-350 PREMIUM 6.2L V8 4X4, LOADED, HD GVW 8FT BOX! for sale in Headingley, MB
2022 Ford F-350 PREMIUM 6.2L V8 4X4, LOADED, HD GVW 8FT BOX! 82,000 KM $54,800 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford F-550 HD XLT PREMIUM, 6.7L DIESEL 4X4, 12FT DECK, AS NEW for sale in Headingley, MB
2023 Ford F-550 HD XLT PREMIUM, 6.7L DIESEL 4X4, 12FT DECK, AS NEW 46,000 KM $89,800 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Ford F-550 HD XLT PREMIUM, 6.7L DIESEL 4X4, 12FT DECK, AS NEW for sale in Headingley, MB
2023 Ford F-550 HD XLT PREMIUM, 6.7L DIESEL 4X4, 12FT DECK, AS NEW 46,000 KM $89,800 + tax & lic

Email Winnipeg West Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Winnipeg West Automotive Group

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

Call Dealer

1-888-601-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-601-3023

Alternate Numbers
204-896-7001
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$59,800

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

1-888-601-3023

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 2500