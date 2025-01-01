$59,800+ tax & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD LT2 CREW 6.6L 4X4, LOADED/HTD SEAT, CLEAN/SHARP!!
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
1-888-601-3023
$59,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver Ice Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # GW7559
- Mileage 75,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SALE PRICE: $59,800 **ASK US HOW TO RECEIVE A PRICE DISCOUNT WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.** PLUS APPLICABLE TAXES. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!!
VERY CLEAN & WELL CARED FOR, LOADED LT PREMIUM EDITION INCLUDING HEATED SEATS AND STEERING WHEEL - NEW GENERATION 2023 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 2500HD LT2 4X4, EQUIPPED WITH THE PROVEN NEW GEN 6.6L DIRECT-INJECTION V8 ENGINE & HD GVW. EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN, WORK READY, ALL NEW DESIGN INSIDE AND OUT, LOTS OF FACTORY WARRANTY COVERAGE REMAINING AND IT IS READY TO GO! AND IT IS ONLY 9,900lbs GVW SO NO ANNUAL MB SAFETY REQUIREMENT!!
- New Gen 6.6L DIRECT-INJECTION V8 (making 401 horsepower and 464 lb-ft TQ)
- AUTOTRAC TWO-SPEED TRANSFER CASE 4X4
- 6-speed automatic
- Auto Locking Rear Diff 3.73 Ratio
- STABILITRAK W/ TRAILER SWAY CONTROL & HILL START ASSIST
- Traction Control
- Stability Control
- Power 6-passenger Premium buckets with full size folding center console
- Heated Seats and heated Steering wheel
- DUAL-ZONE AUTO CLIMATE CONTROL
- Rear heat vents
- Full drivers information center
- 7" MyLink Multimedia Premium audio system with USB, AUX and Satellite
- Factory Bluetooth for phone and media
- Android and Apple Car play
- FACTORY REMOTE STARTER
- Push Button Start
- Remote entry
- HD Tow package
- Only 9,900lbs GVW so no annual safety requirement!!
- Factory Brake Controller
- Factory Big tow mirrors
- Chrome Appearance package
- OEM Fender moldings
- OEM Molded Mudflaps
- Tow hooks
- 120 V AC (400W) POWER OUTLET ON INSTRUMENT PANEL
- Available Box liner to protect your investment (preinstalled as shown available for extra $$ GREAT DEAL!!)
- Optional New High Gt Off Road Rim and AMP Terrain Pro A/T Tire Package available (as shown pre-installed) at additional cost
- Ready below for more info...
HURRY THIS TRUCK WILL NOT LAST! GREAT VALUE WITH LOW KMS & A CLEAN WESTERN CDN HISTORY! THIS SILVERADO 2500HD IS READY FOR ALL YOUR WORK NEEDS, AMAZINGLY VERSATILE FOR SO MANY THINGS! SAVE BIG OVER NEW TRUCK PRICE WITH THIS HARD-TO-FIND CREW CAB 4X4. This 2023 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 2500HD LT2 4X4 is great for all your HD work needs plus you can carry the whole crew with you. Well Equipped with the right options make this the right truck including the New Gen 6.6L DIRECT-INJECTION V8 (making 401 horsepower and 464 lb-ft TQ) matched to an upgraded 6-speed automatic transmission and 2 stage Auto 4x4 with locking rear differential, and loaded with all the right options on the inside, including heated seats and wheel, dual climate zone controls, remote start and more! You can upgrade this ride with the Available Box liner to protect your investment (preinstalled as shown available for extra $$ GREAT DEAL!!) and the Optional New High Gt Off Road Rim and AMP Terrain Pro A/T Tire Package available (as shown pre-installed) at additional cost. Note, this truck is only 9,900lbs GVW so no annual Mb safety requirement - A Nice Bonus!!
Comes with a fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, a Western Canadian CARFAX history, the balance of the GM Canada factory warranty remaining, and we have many unlimited KM power-train warranty options available to choose from. Selling at a fraction of New MRSP to replace this truck today. ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023
