SALE PRICE: $39,800 **ASK US HOW TO RECEIVE A PRICE DISCOUNT WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.** PLUS APPLICABLE TAXES. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!! TRULY STUNNING AND BEAUTIFUL, 7-PASSENGER PEOPLE MOVER, LOADED WITH OPTIONS AND FEATURES & SEXY GOOD LOOKS FINISHED IN THE MODERN CERAMIC GREY ON BEAUTIFUL BLACK HEATED LEATHER SEATING, SECOND ROW CAPTAIN CHAIRS AND BEST OF ALL IT IS WELL CARED FOR AND IMMACULATELY CLEAN WITH A PERFECT WESTERN CANADIAN HISTORY! MUST SEE 2023 CHRYSLER PACIFICA TOURING-LUXURY MODEL, FULLY LOADED 7-PASS VAN!! - 3.6L Pentastar V6 with Stop/Start Fuel Saver - 9-Speed automatic - Electronic Stability Control - Hill Start Assist - Power heated leather Sport Bucket seating with full center console - Memory drivers seating with heated steering wheel - Second Row Captains Chairs with Stow and Go and in-Floor storage - 3rd rear seating (7-passenger and Stow and Go) - Tri zone auto climate control with rear air and heat - Second–row power windows - Power liftgate - Dual power sliding doors - Keyless entry - Factory remote Start - Rain–sensing windshield wipers - Lane Departure Warning with Lane Keep Assist - Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go - Blind–Spot Monitoring and Rear Cross–Path Detection - Forward Collision Warning with Active Braking - Pedestrian Emergency Braking - 7-inch full colour customizable in-cluster display - Premium uConnect 5 with 10.1-inch full colour customizable - Built in Alexa, Apple Carplay and Android Projection - Factory Navigation - Google Android Auto - Hands–free phone and audio - Back up camera - Rear park sensors - Aluminum Sport Wheels on A/S tires - Read below for much more info... MUST SEE! TOP OF LINE, LOADED WITH ALL THE RIGHT FACTORY OPTIONS!! Exceptionally clean & very sharp Western Canadian lease return, this 2023 Chrysler Pacifica Touring-L (luxury edition) is dazzling inside and out, oozing with Luxury and loaded with all options. Beautifully finished in Ceramic Grey over the amazing Black Leather interior. A very sophisticated 7-passenger people mover that rivals most luxury automobiles. The Touring-L is fully equipped with all factory options including the newest technology for Safety, comfort, convenience, and performance. This is a must have/must see luxury van- truly stunning. Fully loaded with the 287 HP Flex Fuel 3.6L Pentastar V6 with Stop/Start Fuel Saver feature, Front Power heated leather Sport Bucket seating, with heated steering wheel, second row captains chairs (Full Stow N Go feature), tri-zone auto climate control with rear heat and air conditioning(Full Stow N Go feature), 3rd rear seating ( 7 pass seating), uConnect 5 with the new full colour 10.1-inch screen, with apple Carplay, Android Projection and built in Alexa, Factory Navigation, air/tilt/cruise/PW/PL, fully auto Tri-Climate Control with rear heat/air, full Safety suite including Advanced Brake Assist, Lane Departure Warn/Lane Keep Asst., Fwd Collision Warn/Active Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Camera, Rear Park Asst w/Stop, keyless remote entry & start, factory remote start, Remote power sliding side doors and rear hatch, Side curtain airbags, dark privacy glass, traction control, Auto lamps, OEM Alloy Sport Alloys wheels on A/S tires, and so much more! Gorgeous vehicle that meet all your discriminating needs for work or pleasure with all the family. Comes with a fresh Manitoba safety Certification, a Certified Clean, No Accident Western Canadian CARFAX History report, lots of the Chrysler Canada factory warranty and we have many comprehensive and unlimited KM extended warranty options available to choose from. ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023

2023 Chrysler Pacifica

69,000 KM

Details Description

$39,800

+ tax & licensing
2023 Chrysler Pacifica

TOURING L (LUXURY), LOADED, SAFETY SUITE, AS NEW!

12027793

2023 Chrysler Pacifica

TOURING L (LUXURY), LOADED, SAFETY SUITE, AS NEW!

Location

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

1-888-601-3023

$39,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
69,000KM
VIN 2C4RC1BG3PR615432

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # W7459
  • Mileage 69,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

2023 Chrysler Pacifica