$119,800+ tax & licensing
SRT HELLCAT WIDEBODY JAILBREAK LAST CALL, STUNNING
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
1-888-601-3023
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pitch Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # W7471
- Mileage 39 KM
Vehicle Description
SALE PRICE: $119,800 **ASK US HOW TO RECEIVE A PRICE DISCOUNT WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.** PLUS APPLICABLE TAXES. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES & NO LUXURY TAX - ALREADY PAID!!
**OFF SEASON CLEAR OUT SALE ON NOW ON ALL SPORTS CARS. DO NOT HESITATE TO GET AN AMAZING DEAL NOW & ALSO RECEIVE FREE HEATED STORAGE UNTIL SPRING 2025 WITH YOUR PURCHASE! BUY NOW WITH CONFIDENCE BEFORE THE SPRING PRICE INCREASE**
STILL AS BRAND NEW WITH ONLY 39 KMS! ONLY DRIVEN FROM THE DODGE DEALER TO HOME! HERE IT IS, THE KING CAT OF THE HOT ROD JUNGLE!! 2023 DODGE CHALLENGER SRT HELLCAT WIDEBODY JAILBREAK LAST CALL EDITION!! THIS CAT IS STILL AS BRAND NEW WITH 000039KMS AND BEST OF ALL LUXURY TAX PAID!!! FULL WARRANTY AND READY TO GO TO ITS FOREVER HOME! A TRUE ICON OF MUSCLE CARS, THE LAST OF A DYING BREED AND TRULY STUNNING IN TRIPLE BLACK!! DO NOT MISS OUT ON THIS STUNNING CAR AND AN AMAZING DEAL!! A TRUE COLLECTOR CAR THAT YOU CAN DRIVE ANYWHERE AND IT WILL NEVER BE OUT OF STYLE!
FEATURES:
PERFORMANCE & MECHANICAL:
- 6.2L V8 SRT SUPERCHARGED ENGINE (PRODUCING A CRAZY 717HP / 656 ft-lb OF TQ)
- 8-SPEED TorqueFlight HIGH PERFORMANCE AUTO TRANSMISSION ( includes manual and auto modes)
- Auto/Stick automatic transmission
- 2.62 rear axle ratio
- Factory Cold Air Intake, Dual Ram hood Functional Scoops
- FULL ACTIVE EXHAUST
- SRT BREMBO BRAKES
- Traction Control
- Stability Control
- Launch Control
- Line Lock
- Launch Assist
- STABILITY & TRACTION CONTROL
- DRIVER MODE SELECTOR
- RED Performance keys (2)
- Black Valet Key (Limits to only 505hp)
- Widebody fender flares
- Widebody competition suspension
- 20x11inch Devil's Rim forged aluminum wheels
- 305 Pirelli Zero High Performance tires
CONNECTIVITY & TECHNOLOGY:
- Uconnect 4C with 8.4-inch touchscreen
- GPS Navigation
- Harmon Kardon 18-SPeaker Audio Sytem
- Trunk mounted Sub woofer
- Surround Sound
- 4G Lte Wi-Fi hotspot
- Google Android/Apple Carplay Capable
- Sirius XM
- Dual Zone Climate control
- Push Button Keyless Start
- Comand Start
- Keyless Entry
- Park-SenseRear Assist
- Backup Camera
- High intensity discharge headlamps
INTERIOR:
- LAGUNA LEATHER/ALCENTARA- FACED FRONT VENTED SEATS
- SUEDE DOOR TRIM
- PREMIUM STITCHED DASH PANEL
- MEMORY SEATS (RADIO, MIRRORS ETC)
- POWER TILT-TELESCOPING
- ACTIVE HEAT RESTRAINTS
- RAIN SENSE WIPERS
- POWER AUTO DOWN WINDOWS
- BLIND SPOT MONITORING W/REAR CROSS-PATH DETECTION
- SRT Jailbreak instrument panel badge
- AND SO MUCH MORE
HERE IS YOUR CHANCE TO OWN THE "LAST CALL" OF AN ICON! THE CHALLENGER SRT HELLCAT WIDEBODY JAILBREAK LASTCALL IS JUST THAT, A TRUE ICON OF THE MUSCLE CAR! THIS MAYBE THE END OF AN ERA SOME SAY! DON'T MISS THIS ONE AS IT IS STILL AS BRAND NEW WITH 00039KMS ON THE CLOCK AND BEST OF ALL IT IS LUXURY TAX PAID!!! SAVE THOUSANDS FOR THIS BRAND NEW HELLCAT WITH FULL WARRANTY STILL IN PLACE WITH NEAR ZERO MILES!! This is a true American muscle car with great looks, in the best colour - PITCH BLACK on Black and more Black! This "MURDER CAT" is ready for its new home and is for the true connoisseur collector to top off any amazing collection or for the one off collector that wants to own and drive a true Beast of the road! Unbelievable car DO NOT WAIT! GREAT PRICE AND STILL AS NEW!!
Comes with a fresh Manitoba safety Certification, A Clean certified CarFax history report, the balance of the full factory Dodge warranty and we have many unlimited km WARRANTY PACKAGES AVAILABLE TO CHOOSE FROM! What a Great find, don't miss out! Zero down financing OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023
