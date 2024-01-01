Menu
Account
Sign In
SALE PRICE: $119,800 **ASK US HOW TO RECEIVE A PRICE DISCOUNT WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.** PLUS APPLICABLE TAXES. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES & NO LUXURY TAX - ALREADY PAID!! **OFF SEASON CLEAR OUT SALE ON NOW ON ALL SPORTS CARS. DO NOT HESITATE TO GET AN AMAZING DEAL NOW & ALSO RECEIVE FREE HEATED STORAGE UNTIL SPRING 2025 WITH YOUR PURCHASE! BUY NOW WITH CONFIDENCE BEFORE THE SPRING PRICE INCREASE** STILL AS BRAND NEW WITH ONLY 39 KMS! ONLY DRIVEN FROM THE DODGE DEALER TO HOME! HERE IT IS, THE KING CAT OF THE HOT ROD JUNGLE!! 2023 DODGE CHALLENGER SRT HELLCAT WIDEBODY JAILBREAK LAST CALL EDITION!! THIS CAT IS STILL AS BRAND NEW WITH 000039KMS AND BEST OF ALL LUXURY TAX PAID!!! FULL WARRANTY AND READY TO GO TO ITS FOREVER HOME! A TRUE ICON OF MUSCLE CARS, THE LAST OF A DYING BREED AND TRULY STUNNING IN TRIPLE BLACK!! DO NOT MISS OUT ON THIS STUNNING CAR AND AN AMAZING DEAL!! A TRUE COLLECTOR CAR THAT YOU CAN DRIVE ANYWHERE AND IT WILL NEVER BE OUT OF STYLE! FEATURES: PERFORMANCE & MECHANICAL: - 6.2L V8 SRT SUPERCHARGED ENGINE (PRODUCING A CRAZY 717HP / 656 ft-lb OF TQ) - 8-SPEED TorqueFlight HIGH PERFORMANCE AUTO TRANSMISSION ( includes manual and auto modes) - Auto/Stick automatic transmission - 2.62 rear axle ratio - Factory Cold Air Intake, Dual Ram hood Functional Scoops - FULL ACTIVE EXHAUST - SRT BREMBO BRAKES - Traction Control - Stability Control - Launch Control - Line Lock - Launch Assist - STABILITY & TRACTION CONTROL - DRIVER MODE SELECTOR - RED Performance keys (2) - Black Valet Key (Limits to only 505hp) - Widebody fender flares - Widebody competition suspension - 20x11inch Devils Rim forged aluminum wheels - 305 Pirelli Zero High Performance tires CONNECTIVITY & TECHNOLOGY: - Uconnect 4C with 8.4-inch touchscreen - GPS Navigation - Harmon Kardon 18-SPeaker Audio Sytem - Trunk mounted Sub woofer - Surround Sound - 4G Lte Wi-Fi hotspot - Google Android/Apple Carplay Capable - Sirius XM - Dual Zone Climate control - Push Button Keyless Start - Comand Start - Keyless Entry - Park-SenseRear Assist - Backup Camera - High intensity discharge headlamps INTERIOR: - LAGUNA LEATHER/ALCENTARA- FACED FRONT VENTED SEATS - SUEDE DOOR TRIM - PREMIUM STITCHED DASH PANEL - MEMORY SEATS (RADIO, MIRRORS ETC) - POWER TILT-TELESCOPING - ACTIVE HEAT RESTRAINTS - RAIN SENSE WIPERS - POWER AUTO DOWN WINDOWS - BLIND SPOT MONITORING W/REAR CROSS-PATH DETECTION - SRT Jailbreak instrument panel badge - AND SO MUCH MORE HERE IS YOUR CHANCE TO OWN THE "LAST CALL" OF AN ICON! THE CHALLENGER SRT HELLCAT WIDEBODY JAILBREAK LASTCALL IS JUST THAT, A TRUE ICON OF THE MUSCLE CAR! THIS MAYBE THE END OF AN ERA SOME SAY! DONT MISS THIS ONE AS IT IS STILL AS BRAND NEW WITH 00039KMS ON THE CLOCK AND BEST OF ALL IT IS LUXURY TAX PAID!!! SAVE THOUSANDS FOR THIS BRAND NEW HELLCAT WITH FULL WARRANTY STILL IN PLACE WITH NEAR ZERO MILES!! This is a true American muscle car with great looks, in the best colour - PITCH BLACK on Black and more Black! This "MURDER CAT" is ready for its new home and is for the true connoisseur collector to top off any amazing collection or for the one off collector that wants to own and drive a true Beast of the road! Unbelievable car DO NOT WAIT! GREAT PRICE AND STILL AS NEW!! Comes with a fresh Manitoba safety Certification, A Clean certified CarFax history report, the balance of the full factory Dodge warranty and we have many unlimited km WARRANTY PACKAGES AVAILABLE TO CHOOSE FROM! What a Great find, dont miss out! Zero down financing OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023

2023 Dodge Challenger

39 KM

Details Description

$119,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Dodge Challenger

SRT HELLCAT WIDEBODY JAILBREAK LAST CALL, STUNNING

Watch This Vehicle
12056419

2023 Dodge Challenger

SRT HELLCAT WIDEBODY JAILBREAK LAST CALL, STUNNING

Location

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

1-888-601-3023

Contact Seller

$119,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
39KM
VIN 2C3CDZC95PH562258

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pitch Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # W7471
  • Mileage 39 KM

Vehicle Description

SALE PRICE: $119,800 **ASK US HOW TO RECEIVE A PRICE DISCOUNT WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.** PLUS APPLICABLE TAXES. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES & NO LUXURY TAX - ALREADY PAID!!

**OFF SEASON CLEAR OUT SALE ON NOW ON ALL SPORTS CARS. DO NOT HESITATE TO GET AN AMAZING DEAL NOW & ALSO RECEIVE FREE HEATED STORAGE UNTIL SPRING 2025 WITH YOUR PURCHASE! BUY NOW WITH CONFIDENCE BEFORE THE SPRING PRICE INCREASE**

STILL AS BRAND NEW WITH ONLY 39 KMS! ONLY DRIVEN FROM THE DODGE DEALER TO HOME! HERE IT IS, THE KING CAT OF THE HOT ROD JUNGLE!! 2023 DODGE CHALLENGER SRT HELLCAT WIDEBODY JAILBREAK LAST CALL EDITION!! THIS CAT IS STILL AS BRAND NEW WITH 000039KMS AND BEST OF ALL LUXURY TAX PAID!!! FULL WARRANTY AND READY TO GO TO ITS FOREVER HOME! A TRUE ICON OF MUSCLE CARS, THE LAST OF A DYING BREED AND TRULY STUNNING IN TRIPLE BLACK!! DO NOT MISS OUT ON THIS STUNNING CAR AND AN AMAZING DEAL!! A TRUE COLLECTOR CAR THAT YOU CAN DRIVE ANYWHERE AND IT WILL NEVER BE OUT OF STYLE!


FEATURES:

PERFORMANCE & MECHANICAL:

- 6.2L V8 SRT SUPERCHARGED ENGINE (PRODUCING A CRAZY 717HP / 656 ft-lb OF TQ)
- 8-SPEED TorqueFlight HIGH PERFORMANCE AUTO TRANSMISSION ( includes manual and auto modes)
- Auto/Stick automatic transmission
- 2.62 rear axle ratio
- Factory Cold Air Intake, Dual Ram hood Functional Scoops
- FULL ACTIVE EXHAUST
- SRT BREMBO BRAKES
- Traction Control
- Stability Control
- Launch Control
- Line Lock
- Launch Assist
- STABILITY & TRACTION CONTROL
- DRIVER MODE SELECTOR
- RED Performance keys (2)
- Black Valet Key (Limits to only 505hp)
- Widebody fender flares
- Widebody competition suspension
- 20x11inch Devil's Rim forged aluminum wheels
- 305 Pirelli Zero High Performance tires

CONNECTIVITY & TECHNOLOGY:

- Uconnect 4C with 8.4-inch touchscreen
- GPS Navigation
- Harmon Kardon 18-SPeaker Audio Sytem
- Trunk mounted Sub woofer
- Surround Sound
- 4G Lte Wi-Fi hotspot
- Google Android/Apple Carplay Capable
- Sirius XM
- Dual Zone Climate control
- Push Button Keyless Start
- Comand Start
- Keyless Entry
- Park-SenseRear Assist
- Backup Camera
- High intensity discharge headlamps


INTERIOR:

- LAGUNA LEATHER/ALCENTARA- FACED FRONT VENTED SEATS
- SUEDE DOOR TRIM
- PREMIUM STITCHED DASH PANEL
- MEMORY SEATS (RADIO, MIRRORS ETC)
- POWER TILT-TELESCOPING
- ACTIVE HEAT RESTRAINTS
- RAIN SENSE WIPERS
- POWER AUTO DOWN WINDOWS
- BLIND SPOT MONITORING W/REAR CROSS-PATH DETECTION
- SRT Jailbreak instrument panel badge

- AND SO MUCH MORE

HERE IS YOUR CHANCE TO OWN THE "LAST CALL" OF AN ICON! THE CHALLENGER SRT HELLCAT WIDEBODY JAILBREAK LASTCALL IS JUST THAT, A TRUE ICON OF THE MUSCLE CAR! THIS MAYBE THE END OF AN ERA SOME SAY! DON'T MISS THIS ONE AS IT IS STILL AS BRAND NEW WITH 00039KMS ON THE CLOCK AND BEST OF ALL IT IS LUXURY TAX PAID!!! SAVE THOUSANDS FOR THIS BRAND NEW HELLCAT WITH FULL WARRANTY STILL IN PLACE WITH NEAR ZERO MILES!! This is a true American muscle car with great looks, in the best colour - PITCH BLACK on Black and more Black! This "MURDER CAT" is ready for its new home and is for the true connoisseur collector to top off any amazing collection or for the one off collector that wants to own and drive a true Beast of the road! Unbelievable car DO NOT WAIT! GREAT PRICE AND STILL AS NEW!!

Comes with a fresh Manitoba safety Certification, A Clean certified CarFax history report, the balance of the full factory Dodge warranty and we have many unlimited km WARRANTY PACKAGES AVAILABLE TO CHOOSE FROM! What a Great find, don't miss out! Zero down financing OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Winnipeg West Automotive Group

Used 2023 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLE KODIAK X31 OFF RD CLEAN LOADED 8FT BOX 9900GVW for sale in Headingley, MB
2023 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLE KODIAK X31 OFF RD CLEAN LOADED 8FT BOX 9900GVW 72,000 KM $58,800 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Forest River Cherokee Grey Wolf BLACK LABEL 274BRBBL BUNKS LITE WIEGHT, GEORGOUS! for sale in Headingley, MB
2022 Forest River Cherokee Grey Wolf BLACK LABEL 274BRBBL BUNKS LITE WIEGHT, GEORGOUS! 1 KM $32,800 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Grand River destination Series 403RD 42FT LUXURY PARK MODEL, LOADED, STILL NEW/SAVE BIG for sale in Headingley, MB
2023 Grand River destination Series 403RD 42FT LUXURY PARK MODEL, LOADED, STILL NEW/SAVE BIG 1 KM $74,800 + tax & lic

Email Winnipeg West Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Winnipeg West Automotive Group

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

Call Dealer

1-888-601-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-601-3023

Alternate Numbers
204-896-7001
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$119,800

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

1-888-601-3023

Contact Seller
2023 Dodge Challenger