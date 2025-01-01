2023 Dodge Ram 1500

Menu
Account
Sign In
SALE PRICE: $47,800 **ASK US HOW TO RECEIVE A PRICE DISCOUNT WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.** PLUS APPLICABLE TAXES. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!! BEAUTIFUL FULLY LOADED NEW GENERATION AND STILL AS NEW 2023 RAM 1500 CREW CAB BIG HORN LEVEL II SPORT OFF ROAD 4X4 EDITION 5.7L HEMI V8. TRULY LOADED WITH ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS - CLOSE TO $20,000 IN OPTIONS OVER THE BASE BIG HORN MODEL IN THIS CUSTOM ORDERED 1 OWNER TRUCK! - 5.7L Hemi with MDS fuel saver & eTorque (producing 395hp and 410lb-ft of torque + 130ft lbs additional electric Torque) - 8 Speed automatic with paddle shifters - Auto 4X4 with 3 stage transfer case incl AWD - 3.92 rear axle ratio - ELocker rear axle - 3.92 rear axle ratio - Hill Start Assist - Traction Control - Chrome Dual Exhaust - Hard to find Big Horn Level 2 Equipment Group (over $3,700 worth of unique upgrades) - 5 Passenger power Sport Bucket seating with Full Center console - Heated seats and steering wheel - Power Pedals - 8.4" touchscreen multi-media infotainment system - 9 Alpine speakers with subwoofer - Uconnect 5 NAV with 8.4inch display with Factory Navigation - Premium Audio with Satellite input - Media hub with multi-USB and AUX input - Google Android Auto and Apple Cap Play - Dual zone auto climate control - Customer Preferred Package 25X (Steering wheel mounted audio controls) - Premium Lighting Group - Power sliding rear window - Keyless Enter n Go with pushbutton start and factory remote starter - Front and Rear park assist with ParkView Rear BackUp Camera - Factory Tow package with brake controller - 124.9litre (27.4gallon) fuel tank - Full BIG HORN Chrome appearance package - HD Chrome side steps - OffRoad 4X4 Group - SelecSpeed control - Factory Raised ride height - Offroad decals - Fuel tank skid plate - Transfer case skid plate - Front suspension skid plate - Steering gear skid plate - Bed Utility Group - 4 adjustable Mopar cargo tiedown hooks - Pickup box lighting - Mopar deployable bed step - Mopar sprayin bedliner - OEM 20 inch premium Chrome sport alloys on Near New A/S Tires - Read Below for More info... NEW GENERATION RAM, STILL AS NEW IN ALL RESPECTS WITH EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN AND LADED WITH A GREAT WELL SERVICED WESTERN CANADIAN OWNER HISTORY. THIS IS NOT A RENTAL SPEC UNIT, BUT A FULLY EQUIPPED & SHARP TRUCK. A REAL BEAUTY - LOADED WITH ALL OPTIONS NO FUSS WORK OR PLAY TRUCK! BRIGHT BILLET SILVER METALLIC & CHROME 2023 RAM 1500 BIGHORN LEVEL II EDITION CREW CAB HEMI OFF RD 4X4! Fully equipped with the 5.7L Hemi with MDS fuel saver & eTorque (producing 395hp and 410lb-ft of torque + 130ft lbs additional electric Torque) matched to a 8-speed automatic and auto 4X4 with 3 stage transfer case. From the ground up you know youre not in "every other RAM". The exterior LEDs front to back and body colored accents are really sharp! And with the Big Horn Level 2 Equipment Group youll want for nothing. You get all the standard options like air, cruise, tilt, PW, PL, rear heat/air vent, power pedals, power sliding rear window, rear window defroster, power 5 passenger seating with folding center console, heated seats, heated steering wheel with audio controls, leather wrapped steering wheel, New Generation 8.4" touchscreen infotainment system with media hub, AUX, USB, satellite input, Apple Car Play and Android Auto for mobile devices, factory navigation, front and rear park assist, back up camera, remote start, over head console, remote entry, dual exhaust, Ram side steps, Premium Lighting Group, Power sliding rear window, Keyless Enter n Go with pushbutton start and factory remote starter, Front and Rear park assist with ParkView Rear BackUp Camera, Factory Tow package, Full BIG HORN appearance package, HD side steps, OffRoad 4X4 Group, Bed Utility Group, Mopar sprayin bedliner. upgraded OEM 20 inch premium Chrome sport alloys on Near New A/S Tires and so much more. Gorgeous truck in all respects that will pull anything you need for work or pleasure. Comes with a fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, a 1 owner Saskatchewan CARFAX history report and the balance of the Ram Canada factory warranty remaining... PLUS we have many unlimited KM warranty options available to choose from. Save big $$ from new of close to $80,000 to replace today. ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!) Zero down financing available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023.

2023 Dodge Ram 1500

93,000 KM

Details Description

$47,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Dodge Ram 1500

BIG HORN LVL II, OFF RD 4X4 HEMI LOADED/ LIKE NEW!

Watch This Vehicle
12563633

2023 Dodge Ram 1500

BIG HORN LVL II, OFF RD 4X4 HEMI LOADED/ LIKE NEW!

Location

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

1-888-601-3023

  1. 12563633
  2. 12563633
  3. 12563633
  4. 12563633
  5. 12563633
  6. 12563633
  7. 12563633
  8. 12563633
  9. 12563633
  10. 12563633
  11. 12563633
  12. 12563633
  13. 12563633
  14. 12563633
  15. 12563633
  16. 12563633
  17. 12563633
  18. 12563633
  19. 12563633
  20. 12563633
  21. 12563633
  22. 12563633
  23. 12563633
  24. 12563633
  25. 12563633
  26. 12563633
  27. 12563633
  28. 12563633
  29. 12563633
  30. 12563633
  31. 12563633
  32. 12563633
  33. 12563633
  34. 12563633
  35. 12563633
  36. 12563633
  37. 12563633
  38. 12563633
  39. 12563633
  40. 12563633
  41. 12563633
  42. 12563633
  43. 12563633
  44. 12563633
  45. 12563633
  46. 12563633
Contact Seller

$47,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
93,000KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # GW7577A
  • Mileage 93,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SALE PRICE: $47,800 **ASK US HOW TO RECEIVE A PRICE DISCOUNT WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.** PLUS APPLICABLE TAXES. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!!

BEAUTIFUL FULLY LOADED NEW GENERATION AND STILL AS NEW 2023 RAM 1500 CREW CAB BIG HORN LEVEL II SPORT OFF ROAD 4X4 EDITION 5.7L HEMI V8. TRULY LOADED WITH ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS - CLOSE TO $20,000 IN OPTIONS OVER THE BASE BIG HORN MODEL IN THIS CUSTOM ORDERED 1 OWNER TRUCK!

- 5.7L Hemi with MDS fuel saver & eTorque (producing 395hp and 410lb-ft of torque + 130ft lbs additional electric Torque)
- 8 Speed automatic with paddle shifters
- Auto 4X4 with 3 stage transfer case incl AWD
- 3.92 rear axle ratio
- ELocker rear axle - 3.92 rear axle ratio
- Hill Start Assist
- Traction Control
- Chrome Dual Exhaust
- Hard to find Big Horn Level 2 Equipment Group (over $3,700 worth of unique upgrades)
- 5 Passenger power Sport Bucket seating with Full Center console
- Heated seats and steering wheel
- Power Pedals
- 8.4" touchscreen multi-media infotainment system
- 9 Alpine speakers with subwoofer
- Uconnect 5 NAV with 8.4inch display with Factory Navigation
- Premium Audio with Satellite input
- Media hub with multi-USB and AUX input
- Google Android Auto and Apple Cap Play
- Dual zone auto climate control
- Customer Preferred Package 25X (Steering wheel mounted audio controls)
- Premium Lighting Group
- Power sliding rear window
- Keyless Enter 'n Go with pushbutton start and factory remote starter
- Front and Rear park assist with ParkView Rear BackUp Camera
- Factory Tow package with brake controller
- 124.9litre (27.4gallon) fuel tank
- Full BIG HORN Chrome appearance package
- HD Chrome side steps
- OffRoad 4X4 Group
- SelecSpeed control
- Factory Raised ride height
- Offroad decals
- Fuel tank skid plate
- Transfer case skid plate
- Front suspension skid plate
- Steering gear skid plate
- Bed Utility Group
- 4 adjustable Mopar cargo tiedown hooks
- Pickup box lighting
- Mopar deployable bed step
- Mopar sprayin bedliner
- OEM 20 inch premium Chrome sport alloys on Near New A/S Tires
- Read Below for More info...

NEW GENERATION RAM, STILL AS NEW IN ALL RESPECTS WITH EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN AND LADED WITH A GREAT WELL SERVICED WESTERN CANADIAN OWNER HISTORY. THIS IS NOT A RENTAL SPEC UNIT, BUT A FULLY EQUIPPED & SHARP TRUCK. A REAL BEAUTY - LOADED WITH ALL OPTIONS NO FUSS WORK OR PLAY TRUCK! BRIGHT BILLET SILVER METALLIC & CHROME 2023 RAM 1500 BIGHORN LEVEL II EDITION CREW CAB HEMI OFF RD 4X4! Fully equipped with the 5.7L Hemi with MDS fuel saver & eTorque (producing 395hp and 410lb-ft of torque + 130ft lbs additional electric Torque) matched to a 8-speed automatic and auto 4X4 with 3 stage transfer case. From the ground up you know you're not in "every other RAM". The exterior LED's front to back and body colored accents are really sharp! And with the Big Horn Level 2 Equipment Group you'll want for nothing. You get all the standard options like air, cruise, tilt, PW, PL, rear heat/air vent, power pedals, power sliding rear window, rear window defroster, power 5 passenger seating with folding center console, heated seats, heated steering wheel with audio controls, leather wrapped steering wheel, New Generation 8.4" touchscreen infotainment system with media hub, AUX, USB, satellite input, Apple Car Play and Android Auto for mobile devices, factory navigation, front and rear park assist, back up camera, remote start, over head console, remote entry, dual exhaust, Ram side steps, Premium Lighting Group, Power sliding rear window, Keyless Enter 'n Go with pushbutton start and factory remote starter, Front and Rear park assist with ParkView Rear BackUp Camera, Factory Tow package, Full BIG HORN appearance package, HD side steps, OffRoad 4X4 Group, Bed Utility Group, Mopar sprayin bedliner. upgraded OEM 20 inch premium Chrome sport alloys on Near New A/S Tires and so much more. Gorgeous truck in all respects that will pull anything you need for work or pleasure.

Comes with a fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, a 1 owner Saskatchewan CARFAX history report and the balance of the Ram Canada factory warranty remaining... PLUS we have many unlimited KM warranty options available to choose from. Save big $$ from new of close to $80,000 to replace today. ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!) Zero down financing available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Winnipeg West Automotive Group

Used 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited SLE PREMIUM, LOADED, HTD SEATS, CLEAN & SHARP!! for sale in Headingley, MB
2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited SLE PREMIUM, LOADED, HTD SEATS, CLEAN & SHARP!! 123,000 KM $42,800 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford F-350 XLT PREMIUM 6.7L DIESEL 4X4 FLAT DECK LOADED/CLEAN for sale in Headingley, MB
2022 Ford F-350 XLT PREMIUM 6.7L DIESEL 4X4 FLAT DECK LOADED/CLEAN 83,000 KM $68,800 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford F-350 XLT PREMIUM 6.7L DIESEL 4X4 FLAT DECK LOADED/CLEAN for sale in Headingley, MB
2022 Ford F-350 XLT PREMIUM 6.7L DIESEL 4X4 FLAT DECK LOADED/CLEAN 83,000 KM $68,800 + tax & lic

Email Winnipeg West Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Winnipeg West Automotive Group

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

Call Dealer

1-888-601-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-601-3023

Alternate Numbers
204-896-7001
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$47,800

+ taxes & licensing

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

1-888-601-3023

2023 Dodge Ram 1500