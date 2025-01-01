$31,800+ taxes & licensing
2023 Ford Edge
SEL AWD VERY CLEAN HTD SEATS, WHEEL & REMOTE START
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
1-888-601-3023
$31,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # CON284
- Mileage 70,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SALE PRICE: $31,800 **ASK US HOW TO RECEIVE A PRICE DISCOUNT WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.** PLUS APPLICABLE TAXES. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!!
EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN, LOW KMS AND LOADED, WITH A PERFECT WELL SERVICED HISTORY! ALL NEW DESIGN 2023 FORD EDGE SEL WITH THE 2.0L ECOBOOST DELIVERING AMAZING POWER AND FUEL ECONOMY MATCHED TO FORD'S SMART AWD TECHNOLOGY THIS EDGE IS LOADED WITH ALL THE OPTIONS YOU WANT AND NEED, LIKE HEATED SEATS AND WHEEL, FACTORY REMOTE START, FORD PASS CONNECT, FORD SAFETY SUITE WITH LANE DEPARTURE/LANE KEEP, BLIND SPOT MONITORING & CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT AND SO MUCH MORE!!DESIRABLE AND SOUGHT AFTER SUV THAT IS THE PERFECT SIZE AND SHOWS AS NEW AND MUST BE SEEN! VERY WELL LOOKED AFTER SUV!! DO NOT WAIT IT WILL NOT LAST LONG!
- 2.0L Intercooled Turbo ECOBOOST 250hp / 280 LB-FT TQ
- 8-Speed Automatic Transmission:
- Smart All Wheel Drive
- Traction Control & Stability Control
- Heated Power Seats
- Heated Steering wheel
- Factory Remote start
- Power Driver Seat W/ Lumbar Support
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Lane Departure Warning
- Cross-Traffic Alert
- Front and rear parking sensors
- Front Collison Warning
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Dual Climate Control
- Smart Proximity keys with key-less entry
- Push button start
- 12-Inch Center Touchscreen
- Apple CarPlay / Android Auto
- Voice-activated SYNC Multi Media infotainment
- Premium audio with AUX, USB and satellite input
- Bluetooth for phone and media input
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Smart Device Integration
- Power Heated Side Mirrors
- Power Liftgate / Hands-Free Liftgate
- Remote Trunk Release
- Back-Up Camera
- Cruise Control
- HID headlamps
- 18-inch sPORT Aluminum Alloy wheels with Michelin Latitudes
- Read below for more info...
STUNNING, REDESIGNED, WELL OPTIONED, FULLY OPTIONED 2023 FORD EDGE SEL 2.0L ECO-BOOST AWD MODEL, EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN &TRULY STUNNING!! This 2023 Ford Edge SEL 2.0L EcoBoost AWD has everything you need for a smooth, comfortable family road trip while maintaining peak power & performance. Inside and out this Edge is dazzling with fresh interior and exterior changes making it sleek and much more sophisticated in function. This beauty is loaded with options including the proven reliable and fuel sipping 2.0L EcoBoost 4-cylinder engine producing a very strong 250hp/280tq matched with a silky smooth 8 speed automatic transmission with Fords smart AWD system. This Ford Edge SEL has a great amount options which include heated power seats, Heated steering wheel, 12 Inch user friendly voice activated SYNC infotainment system, dual zone auto climate control, rear air and heat vents, Premium satellite audio with AUX, USB and Bluetooth for phone and media connectivity, Apple Carplay/ Android Auto, Home-link, proximity remote entry with push button start, Ford factory remote starter, back up camera, front & rear parking sensors, power lift gate, traction & stability control, fog lights, HID headlamps, driver safety features (Blind Spot, Front Collision Warning & Lane Departure & Lane Keeping Assist), 18-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels and so much more. Grab this well-cared for SUV in premium condition with all the options you'd want or need at a fraction of the New Price. Huge Value & great looks!
Comes with a fresh Manitoba safety certification, a Clean, No Accident, One Owner history Carfax report. Optional unlimited KM warranty options available to choose from. ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE FROM NEW MSRP!!!) Zero down financing available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 6007, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
Call Dealer
1-888-601-XXXX(click to show)
Alternate Numbers204-896-7001
