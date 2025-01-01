Menu
SALE PRICE: $65,800 **ASK US HOW TO RECEIVE A PRICE DISCOUNT WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.** PLUS APPLICABLE TAXES. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!! LOW KMS & STILL LIKE NEW INSIDE AND OUT! READY TO GO TO WORK OR PLAY, 8-FOOT BOX, HEAVY DUTY GVW, NEW GENERATION 2023 FORD F-350 FX4 PREMIUM SUPER DUTY! EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN WITH AN ACCIDENT-FREE WESTERN CDN HISTORY. VERY WELL EQUIPPED & A TRUE WORKHORSE - NEW GENERATION 2023 Ford F-350 CREW CAB FX4 PLUS EQUIPPED WITH THE NEW POWERFUL 7.3L V8, THE NEW 10-SPEED TRANSMISSION AND OF COURSE 4X4 WITH LOCKING REAR DIFF, TOW PKG AND AND MANY MORE GREAT OPTIONS. HARD TO FIND WITH 8-FOOT BOX, PREMIUM TRUCK - DO NOT WAIT OR YOU WILL MISS THIS VERY CLEAN PREMIUM TRUCK WITH LOW KMS AS IT WONT LAST LONG! - New Gen 7.3 L OHV PFI V8 ( 430 hp / 485 pound-feet tq) - 10-Speed automatic WITH selectable drive modes - Auto 4x4 with 2 stage transfer case - Locking rear diff - Power seats (6-Passenger with large folding center console) - Big Screen SYNC Multi Media Infotainment sys - Premium Audio system with AUX, dual USB and Satellite radio - 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access - Android Auto / Apple Car Play - Bluetooth phone connectivity - Backup camera - Remote and Keyless entry - Factory remote starter - Power Pedals - Factory power inverter - Factory Tow Package with HD GVW package - Factory Brake controller - Full extendable tow mirrors - Fog lights / Tow hooks - Tinted Windows - Easy step rear bumpers - Factory side box steps - Chrome Appearance package (Bumpers, Grill and more) - Cargo Management sys - Box liner available at additional cost if desired - Premium Aluminum Factory Sport Wheels riding on New Goodyear Duratrac A/T work Grade tires - Read below for more info.. STILL LIKE NEW, VERY WELL LOOKED AFTER NEW GENERATION FX4 PREMIUM F350 SUPER DUTY WITH ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS, WORK READY, HEAVY DUTY 2023 Ford F-350 FX4 PLUS 4X4 WITH 8FT BOX. This truck is an exceptionally clean Western Canadian truck, loaded with all the necessary options and more including the work/tow ready New Gen 7.3L OHV PFI V8 ( 430 hp / 485 pound-feet tq), 10-speed automatic transmission WITH selectable drive modes, auto 4x4 with 2 stage transfer case and locking diff, Power 6 passenger seating with large folding center console, air, tilt, cruise, PW, PL, premium big screen audio with Sirius satellite, AUX and USB input, factory Bluetooth, FORD Microsoft Sync, remote entry, full tow package with heavy duty GVW, extendable trailer tow mirrors with integrated signals, factory brake controller, tow hooks, fog lights, Chrome appearance package with chrome grill and bumpers with fog lights, tinted windows, 18 inch Aluminum Alloy Wheels with Goodyear Duratrac tires, and so much more. Very clean LOW ACCIDENT FREE Western Canadian kms thats been well cared for and well serviced. Really must be seen - Ready for all your work or pleasure hauling or towing needs! Comes with a Fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, a Clean, a No accident Western Canadian certified CARFAX history, lots of the Full Ford Canada Factory warranty remaining and we have many unlimited KM warranty options available. Huge savings over the New MRSP! ON SALE NOW (Huge value!!) Zero down financing OAC, trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave, Ph. (888) 601 3022

2023 Ford F-350

47,000 KM

$65,800

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Ford F-350

FX4 PREMIUM 7.3L V8 4X4, LOADED, HD GVW & 8FT BOX!

12815581

2023 Ford F-350

FX4 PREMIUM 7.3L V8 4X4, LOADED, HD GVW & 8FT BOX!

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

1-888-601-3023

$65,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
47,000KM
VIN 1FT8W3BN4PED59778

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # GW7699
  • Mileage 47,000 KM

SALE PRICE: $65,800 **ASK US HOW TO RECEIVE A PRICE DISCOUNT WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.** PLUS APPLICABLE TAXES. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!!

LOW KMS & STILL LIKE NEW INSIDE AND OUT! READY TO GO TO WORK OR PLAY, 8-FOOT BOX, HEAVY DUTY GVW, NEW GENERATION 2023 FORD F-350 FX4 PREMIUM SUPER DUTY! EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN WITH AN ACCIDENT-FREE WESTERN CDN HISTORY. VERY WELL EQUIPPED & A TRUE WORKHORSE - NEW GENERATION 2023 Ford F-350 CREW CAB FX4 PLUS EQUIPPED WITH THE NEW POWERFUL 7.3L V8, THE NEW 10-SPEED TRANSMISSION AND OF COURSE 4X4 WITH LOCKING REAR DIFF, TOW PKG AND AND MANY MORE GREAT OPTIONS. HARD TO FIND WITH 8-FOOT BOX, PREMIUM TRUCK - DO NOT WAIT OR YOU WILL MISS THIS VERY CLEAN PREMIUM TRUCK WITH LOW KMS AS IT WONT LAST LONG!

- New Gen 7.3 L OHV PFI V8 ( 430 hp / 485 pound-feet tq)
- 10-Speed automatic WITH selectable drive modes
- Auto 4x4 with 2 stage transfer case
- Locking rear diff
- Power seats (6-Passenger with large folding center console)
- Big Screen SYNC Multi Media Infotainment sys
- Premium Audio system with AUX, dual USB and Satellite radio
- 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
- Android Auto / Apple Car Play
- Bluetooth phone connectivity
- Backup camera
- Remote and Keyless entry
- Factory remote starter
- Power Pedals
- Factory power inverter
- Factory Tow Package with HD GVW package
- Factory Brake controller
- Full extendable tow mirrors
- Fog lights / Tow hooks
- Tinted Windows
- Easy step rear bumpers
- Factory side box steps
- Chrome Appearance package (Bumpers, Grill and more)
- Cargo Management sys
- Box liner available at additional cost if desired
- Premium Aluminum Factory Sport Wheels riding on New Goodyear Duratrac A/T work Grade tires
- Read below for more info..

STILL LIKE NEW, VERY WELL LOOKED AFTER NEW GENERATION FX4 PREMIUM F350 SUPER DUTY WITH ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS, WORK READY, HEAVY DUTY 2023 Ford F-350 FX4 PLUS 4X4 WITH 8FT BOX. This truck is an exceptionally clean Western Canadian truck, loaded with all the necessary options and more including the work/tow ready New Gen 7.3L OHV PFI V8 ( 430 hp / 485 pound-feet tq), 10-speed automatic transmission WITH selectable drive modes, auto 4x4 with 2 stage transfer case and locking diff, Power 6 passenger seating with large folding center console, air, tilt, cruise, PW, PL, premium big screen audio with Sirius satellite, AUX and USB input, factory Bluetooth, FORD Microsoft Sync, remote entry, full tow package with heavy duty GVW, extendable trailer tow mirrors with integrated signals, factory brake controller, tow hooks, fog lights, Chrome appearance package with chrome grill and bumpers with fog lights, tinted windows, 18 inch Aluminum Alloy Wheels with Goodyear Duratrac tires, and so much more. Very clean LOW ACCIDENT FREE Western Canadian kms that's been well cared for and well serviced. Really must be seen - Ready for all your work or pleasure hauling or towing needs!

Comes with a Fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, a Clean, a No accident Western Canadian certified CARFAX history, lots of the Full Ford Canada Factory warranty remaining and we have many unlimited KM warranty options available. Huge savings over the New MRSP! ON SALE NOW (Huge value!!) Zero down financing OAC, trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave, Ph. (888) 601 3022

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

1-888-601-XXXX

1-888-601-3023

204-896-7001
$65,800

+ taxes & licensing>

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

1-888-601-3023

2023 Ford F-350