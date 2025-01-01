$89,800+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford F-550
HD XLT PREMIUM, 6.7L DIESEL 4X4, 12FT DECK, AS NEW
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
1-888-601-3023
$89,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 46,000 KM
Vehicle Description
**Cash Price: $89,800. PLUS, PST & GST. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!! LOW-INTEREST RATE LEASING AVAILABLE OAC!
VERY HARD TO FIND & SHOWS LIKE NEW WITH VERY LOW KMS, HEAVY DUTY NEW GEN REDESIGNED 2023 Ford F-550 CREW CAB XLT PREMIUM DUALLY 4X4 WITH 12FT BEAUTIFUL AND LOADED HIGH END FLAT DECK BUILT BY CM INDUSTRIES , 19,500LBS GVW, EQUIPPED WITH THE POWERSTROKE 6.7L DIESEL AND THE NEW 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION. SHOWS AS NEW & WORK READY! SAVE BIG $$ FROM THE NEW PRICE TO BUILD OF OVER $120,000!!
- 6.7L Power stroke Diesel (Producing 330 horsepower and 950 lb-ft of torque)
- All New 10-Speed automatic with PTO provision
- 2 stage electronic shift on the fly 4x4
- 4.10 Limited Slip Axle
- Dually Wheels
- Heavy Duty GVW - 19,500lbs GVW
- 6-passenger full crew seating
- Power Drivers seating
- Heated Front Seats
- Power Pedals
- Premium Big Screen Audio system with AUX, dual USB and Satellite radio
- 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
- Android Auto / Apple Car Play
- Bluetooth phone connectivity
- Back up camera
- Full Power group
- Remote entry
- Factory remote starter
- Easy clean flooring
- XLT Premium Package
- Payload Plus Package
- Up fitter interface module
- HD tow package with factory brake controller and tow mirrors
- Multiple Auxiliary switches
- Cab Clearance lights
- XLT Chrome Appearance package
- Very High End CM Truck Beds 12 FT Flat deck with Hidden Goose neck ball and LED lighting
- 19.5" Chrome Pacific Dually wheels on HD tires
- Read below for more info...
ATTENTION ALL SERVICE/TRADES /CONSTRUCTION COMPANIES/COOP'S/AG SERVICES AND RM'S! READY TO GO, EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN, WELL-EQUIPPED HD DIESEL FLAT DECK TRUCK - RARE AND HARD TO FIND WITH VERY LOW KMS, STILL LIKE NEW 6.7L POWERSTROKE DIESEL CREW CAB F-550 PREMIUM FLAT DECK DUALLY 4X4, WITH THE ALL NEW 10-SPEED TRANSMISSION WITH STANDARD PTO READY, WELL SERVICED AND CARED FOR, LOADED WITH GREAT FEATURES SELLING AT A FRACTION OF NEW PRICE OVER $120,000 TO BUILD!! EXCELLENT DELIVERY TRUCK AND MORE! READY FOR ALL YOUR BIG WORK NEEDS, THIS IS A GREAT FLAT DECK 4X4 DUALLY WITH HEAVY DUTY GVW CREW CAB AND READY FOR ALL YOUR BIG HD WORK NEEDS! YOU CAN SAVE BIG $$ ON THIS EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN DECK TRUCK. New Generation 2023 PREMIUM Ford F-550 Heavy Duty Crew Cab Dually with the powerful and proven 6.7L Powerstroke diesel engine mounted to the new 10-spped transmission and 2-stage electronic shift on the fly 4x4. Heavy-duty capacity CM Flatdecks with LED Lighting and hidden gooseneck hitch with spare tire rack. This is a PREMIUM loaded XLT model with just the right number of options including Power Heated Front Seats, all NEW interior and more making this the right truck including the 6.7L Powerstroke has an amazing 330 horsepower and 950 lb-ft of torque matched to the all new 10-speed automatic transmission (with standard PTO ready) and shift on the fly electronic 2-stage 4x4. Standard options include air, tilt, cruise, PW, PL, Premium Stereo with CD, AUX, USB and Satellite input, SYNC connectivity with Bluetooth, remote entry, HD tow package with factory brake controller, Auxiliary switches, NEW Chrome Pacific Dually caps with 19.5 HD tires, 19,500lbs GVW and so much more! Equipped with HD tow hitch with 7 pin connection, multi-point tow hook accessibility and lots more. This is a well cared for Western Canadian truck in near NEW and amazing condition and is the perfect work truck for all /or any trades people alike.
Comes with a fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, a clean No Accident Western Canadian CARFAX history report and lots of the full Ford Canada factory warranty remaining. Selling at HUGE discount off New MRSP (well over $120,000!!) to build this truck today with the cost of the upgrades. ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!!) Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
1-888-601-3023
Alternate Numbers204-896-7001
