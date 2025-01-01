$59,800+ taxes & licensing
2023 Ford Transit
Cargo Van RARE ALL WHEEL DRIVE WITH 3.5L ECOBOOST HIGH ROOF!
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
1-888-601-3023
$59,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Stock # W7754
- Mileage 17,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SALE PRICE: $59,800 **ASK US HOW TO RECEIVE A PRICE DISCOUNT WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.** PLUS APPLICABLE TAXES. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!!
***VERY RARE 3.5L ECOBOOST WITH AWD TRANSIT HIGH ROOF WITH VERY LOW KMS***
*** ATTENTION TRADESPEOPLE AND DELIVERY COMPANIES*** RARE AND HARD TO FIND! AWD WITH A VERY RARE 3.5L ECOBOOST ENGINE!! LOTS OF ZIP AND GREAT FUEL ECONOMY!! VERY LOW KM (only 17,000) 110-INCH HIGH ROOF TRANSIT CARGO VAN! HUGE VALUE!! EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN WITH VERY LOW KMS. 2023 FORD TRANSIT 250 AWD WITH 3.5L ECOBOOST HIGH ROOF CARGO VAN!! FRESH SAFETY AND READY TO GO! DON'T WAIT AS IT WON'T LAST LONG!
- VERY RARE 3.5L EcoBoost V6 W/310 hp & 400 lb-ft TQ which far exceeds the usual 275hp and 260tq on MOST Transit vans
- 10 Speed automatic
- AWD with3.73 ratio limited slip axle ratio
- Factory installed Bulkhead with sliding door
- High Mounted Backup Camera
- Keyless entry keypad
- Air conditioning
- Power windows and locks
- remote locking sliding and rear doors
- Heated Extended Mirrors
- Premium Floor Covering
- Sliding door and rear door Glass
- Extended range 117L Fuel tank
- Premium Stereo with USB, wireless bluetooth and more
- Read below for more information
Comes with a fresh Manitoba Safety certification, a certified CARFAX history report, the Balance of the FORD Canada factory warranty and we have many unlimited km extended warranty options available to choose from!! ON SALE NOW!! Zero down financing available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
+ taxes & licensing
