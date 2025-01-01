2023 Forest River Primetime Avenger

Menu
***FALL SALE PRICE IN EFFECT: $38,800 **ASK US HOW TO RECEIVE A PRICE DISCOUNT WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.** PLUS APPLICABLE TAXES. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!! This BRAND NEW, YES NEW NEVER USED...2023 PRIME TIME AVENGER 28BHS SOLD WITH NEW NVIS is a 34ft full sized, lite-weight RV with a VERY unique layout with Rear Bunks/rear lunge and a Big Slide that delivers lots of space without lots of weight. Its loaded with luxury features and its made by Forest River, a trusted name in quality and craftsmanship. TRAILER SOLD WITH NVIS AND STILL HAS PLASTIC WRAP FROM THE FACTORY!! GREAT DEAL WAS OVER $60,000!! DONT WAIT PLENTY OF CAMPING LEFT AND THIS TRAILER IS STILL NEW, STILL SMELLS FRESH AND NEW!!! 2023 Prime Time 28BHS! Sleeps up to 10! - Size: 34 FOOT - Weight: 6,693 lbs DRY, 860 lbs hitch weight - Capacity: 2,967 lbs cargo capacity, 42 gal fresh water capacity, 30 gal black water capacity, 30 gal gray water capacity - BIG SLIDE Holds the BIG U-Shaped Dinette & huge residential style fridge - LARGE OPEN CONCEPT MID KITCHEN/REAR LIVING ROOM LAYOUT WITH TONS OF WINDOWS - DELUXE CHEF KITCHEN - SLEEPS 10 (Rear Bunks, fold out sofa, and big dinette that both convert to big beds) - PRIVATE FRONT MASTER BEDROOM WITH QUEEN SIZE BED with plenty of space and features huge closet! - LARGE BATHROOM - DELUXE BATH SET UP - ENTERTAINMENT WALL WITH A FLAT SCREEN TV - FIRE PLACE - AMPLE STORAGE THROUGHOUT - LARGE POWER AWNING - DUAL ENTRANCE DOORS - FRONT & REAR STABILIZER JACKS & POWER HITCH - CLIMATE DEFENSE WEATHER PACKAGE - EQUIPPED WITH FULL SOLAR PACKAGE (DELUXE SOLAR FREEDOM 2 PKG) - AND SO MUCH MORE... Standard Features (2023) Avenger Advantage Package 2” Wall Construction on 16” Centers Cross-Banded Construction Dynaspan 5/8” Seamless Floor Decking up to 24’ with 25 Year Warranty 5” LVL Headers Above Slideout Dexter EZ Lube Axles Radial Tires Exterior Hot/Cold Shower Blue LED Outside Speakers LED Lit Power Awning Solar Prep Back Up Camera Prep “Solid Stance” Fold Down Steps LED Interior Lighting Large 17” Oven High Rise Kitchen Faucet Kitchen Backsplash Fully Enclosed Underbelly (2) 20# LP tanks Exterior Aerodynamic Radius Front Profile LED Lit Power Awning “Solid Stance” Fold Down Steps (2) 20# LP Bottles 4 Stabilizer Jacks Diamond Plate Front Rock Guard Radius Entry Doors with Windows Folding Grab Handle at Main Entry Bottle Opener at Main Entry Solar Prep Back Up Camera Prep Extended Drip Spouts Spare Tire Outdoor Kitchen (Select Models) Radial Tires Hot/Cold Shower Blue LED Outside Speakers Black Frame Radius Windows DOT Approved Safety Glass Windows Fully Vented Windows Throughout Doggy D-Ring City Water Fill Gravity Fresh tank Fill Black Tank Flush LP Bottle Cover Interior Oversized MAX Slide (Where Available) Massive 87” U-Shaped Dinette in MAX Slides Large Fully Vented Windows Throughout Pleated Black Out Night Shades in Living Room and Dining Area Designer Window Treatments Predrilled and Screwed Cabinetry Residential Extended Ball Bearing Drawer Guides LED Interior Lighting Jackknife Sofa (Select Models) USB Ports at Bunks Seamless Carefree Congoleum Flooring THIS TRAILER IS NEW AND BEING SOLD ON NVIS AND We have also completed a full PDI along with Safety Inspection based on the Manitoba Fire Commissioners Office guidelines. This RV comes with a Clean CARFAX history report PLUS we have several extended warranty options available to choose from to protect your RV and your wallet. New MRSP to replace today is over $60,000. Now Priced to sell (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing OAC with very Low monthly payments avail. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1-(888) 601-3023.

Vehicle Description

***FALL SALE PRICE IN EFFECT: $38,800 **ASK US HOW TO RECEIVE A PRICE DISCOUNT WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.** PLUS APPLICABLE TAXES. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!!

This BRAND NEW, YES NEW NEVER USED...2023 PRIME TIME AVENGER 28BHS SOLD WITH NEW NVIS is a 34ft full sized, lite-weight RV with a VERY unique layout with Rear Bunks/rear lunge and a Big Slide that delivers lots of space without lots of weight. It's loaded with luxury features and its made by Forest River, a trusted name in quality and craftsmanship. TRAILER SOLD WITH NVIS AND STILL HAS PLASTIC WRAP FROM THE FACTORY!! GREAT DEAL WAS OVER $60,000!! DON'T WAIT PLENTY OF CAMPING LEFT AND THIS TRAILER IS STILL NEW, STILL SMELLS FRESH AND NEW!!!

2023 Prime Time 28BHS! Sleeps up to 10!

- Size: 34 FOOT
- Weight: 6,693 lbs DRY, 860 lbs hitch weight
- Capacity: 2,967 lbs cargo capacity, 42 gal fresh water capacity, 30 gal black water capacity, 30 gal gray water capacity
- BIG SLIDE Holds the BIG U-Shaped Dinette & huge residential style fridge
- LARGE OPEN CONCEPT MID KITCHEN/REAR LIVING ROOM LAYOUT WITH TONS OF WINDOWS
- DELUXE CHEF KITCHEN
- SLEEPS 10 (Rear Bunks, fold out sofa, and big dinette that both convert to big beds)
- PRIVATE FRONT MASTER BEDROOM WITH QUEEN SIZE BED with plenty of space and features huge closet!
- LARGE BATHROOM
- DELUXE BATH SET UP
- ENTERTAINMENT WALL WITH A FLAT SCREEN TV
- FIRE PLACE
- AMPLE STORAGE THROUGHOUT
- LARGE POWER AWNING
- DUAL ENTRANCE DOORS
- FRONT & REAR STABILIZER JACKS & POWER HITCH
- CLIMATE DEFENSE WEATHER PACKAGE
- EQUIPPED WITH FULL SOLAR PACKAGE (DELUXE SOLAR FREEDOM 2 PKG)
- AND SO MUCH MORE...

Standard Features (2023)
Avenger Advantage Package

2” Wall Construction on 16” Centers Cross-Banded Construction
Dynaspan 5/8” Seamless Floor Decking up to 24’ with 25 Year Warranty
5” LVL Headers Above Slideout
Dexter EZ Lube Axles
Radial Tires
Exterior Hot/Cold Shower
Blue LED Outside Speakers
LED Lit Power Awning
Solar Prep
Back Up Camera Prep
“Solid Stance” Fold Down Steps
LED Interior Lighting
Large 17” Oven
High Rise Kitchen Faucet
Kitchen Backsplash
Fully Enclosed Underbelly
(2) 20# LP tanks

Exterior

Aerodynamic Radius Front Profile
LED Lit Power Awning
“Solid Stance” Fold Down Steps
(2) 20# LP Bottles
4 Stabilizer Jacks
Diamond Plate Front Rock Guard
Radius Entry Doors with Windows
Folding Grab Handle at Main Entry
Bottle Opener at Main Entry
Solar Prep
Back Up Camera Prep
Extended Drip Spouts
Spare Tire
Outdoor Kitchen (Select Models)
Radial Tires
Hot/Cold Shower
Blue LED Outside Speakers
Black Frame Radius Windows
DOT Approved Safety Glass Windows
Fully Vented Windows Throughout
Doggy D-Ring
City Water Fill
Gravity Fresh tank Fill
Black Tank Flush
LP Bottle Cover

Interior

Oversized MAX Slide (Where Available)
Massive 87” U-Shaped Dinette in MAX Slides
Large Fully Vented Windows Throughout
Pleated Black Out Night Shades in Living
Room and Dining Area
Designer Window Treatments
Predrilled and Screwed Cabinetry
Residential Extended Ball Bearing Drawer Guides
LED Interior Lighting
Jackknife Sofa (Select Models)
USB Ports at Bunks
Seamless Carefree Congoleum Flooring


THIS TRAILER IS NEW AND BEING SOLD ON NVIS AND We have also completed a full PDI along with Safety Inspection based on the Manitoba Fire Commissioners Office guidelines. This RV comes with a Clean CARFAX history report PLUS we have several extended warranty options available to choose from to protect your RV and your wallet. New MRSP to replace today is over $60,000. Now Priced to sell (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing OAC with very Low monthly payments avail. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1-(888) 601-3023.

