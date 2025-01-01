$59,800+ tax & licensing
2023 GMC Sierra 2500
HD SLE PREMIUM KODIAK X31 OFF ROAD 4X4, LOADED/CLEAN
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
1-888-601-3023
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # GW7568
- Mileage 91,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SALE PRICE: $59,800 **ASK US HOW TO RECEIVE A PRICE DISCOUNT WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.** PLUS APPLICABLE TAXES. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!!
EXTRA CLEAN WESTERN CANADIAN LEASE RETURN, VERY SHARP & VERY WELL EQUIPPED! WORK READY, ALL NEW DESIGN INSIDE AND OUT 2023 GMC SIERRA 2500HD FULL CREW CAB SLE PREMIUM KODIAK X31 OFF ROAD 4X4 EDITION AND IT IS LOADED WITH ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS, THE PROVEN NEW GEN 6.6L ENGINE AND MUCH MORE, READY TO GO!
- New Gen 6.6L DIRECT-INJECTION V8 (making 401 horsepower and 464 lb-ft TQ)
- Auto 2 stage 4X4 with AWD
- 6-speed automatic
- Auto Locking Rear Diff 3.73 Ratio
- STABILITRAK W/ TRAILER SWAY CONTROL & HILL START ASSIST
- Traction Control
- Stability Control
- Heated Premium Power bucket seating with full size folding center console (6-passenger)
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Rear heat vents
- Dual Auto Climate control
- Full drivers information center
- Big 8" MyLink Multimedia Premium audio system with USB, AUX and Satellite
- Factory Bluetooth for phone and media
- Android and Apple Carplay
- WI-FI HOTSPOT
- Rear Vision camera
- KEYLESS OPEN AND START
- Remote starter
- DRIVER ALERT PACKAGE WITH LANE CHANGE ALERT AND SIDE BLIND ZONE ALERT
- REAR CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT
- Remote deployable tailgate
- HD Tow package
- Factory Brake Controller
- Factory Big tow mirrors
- Easy step rear bumpers
- Factory KODIAK PACKAGE
- X31 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE:
- OFF-ROAD SUSPENSION
- HILL DESCENT CONTROL
- SKID PLATES
- TWIN-TUBE RANCHO SHOCKS
- Chrome Appearance package
- Factory side box steps
- OEM Fender moldings
- GMC LED SIDE MARKER LIGHTS
- LED DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
- LED FOG LAMPS
- LED ROOF MARKER LAMPS
- LED REFLECTOR HEADLAMPS
- LED headlamps
- Tow hooks
- HD Chrome Cab Length side steps
- 120 V AC (400W) POWER OUTLET ON INSTRUMENT PANEL
- Spray in box liner
- Upgraded GM Pro-Gate split tail gate
- Upgraded Factory Sport Alloy Wheels with Strong All Terrain Tires
- Read below for more info...
EXTRA SHARP & LOADED WITH ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS, MAKING FOR A GREAT PLEASURE OR WORK TRUCK! ALL NEW DESIGN AND STILL AS NEW INSIDE AND OUT, 2023 GMC SIERRA 2500HD FULL CREW CAB SLE PREMIUM KODIAK X31 OFF ROAD 4X4 EDITION, EQUIPPED WITH THE PROVEN New Gen 6.6L DIRECT-INJECTION V8 (making 401 horsepower and 464 lb-ft TQ) & 6 SPEED AUTOMATIC, auto 4X4 with 2-speed transfer case incl Auto AWD, traction control. This truck is ready to go and is completely Loaded inside and out!! This is a Gorgeous all new redesigned truck that has all the right options and amazing looks for all your work or pleasure needs, that you must see and drive!!
Comes with a Fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, a Clean certified ACCIDENT FREE Western Canadian CARFAX history report, the balance of the GM Canada Factory warranty and we have many unlimited KM warranty options available to choose from. Selling at a fraction of new MRSP Of close to $90,000 to replace today! ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023
