Menu
Account
Sign In
SALE PRICE: $59,800 ASK US HOW TO RECEIVE A PRICE DISCOUNT WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.** PLUS APPLICABLE TAXES. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!! EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN & VERY WELL EQUIPPED. EXTRA SHARP 2023 GMC SIERRA 2500 SLE PREMIUM X31 OFF ROAD 6.6L 4X4 WELL MAINTAINED TRUCK WITH A PERFECT WESTERN CDN HISTORY!! THIS 2023 GMC SIERRA 2500 SLE PREMIUM X31 OFF ROAD EQUIPPED WITH THE PROVEN NEW GEN 6.6L ENGINE, IS READY TO GO! LOADED WITH ALL THE OPTIONS YOU WANT & NEED, VERY CLEAN & WELL SERVICED, THIS TRUCK IS READY FOR WORK OR PLAY! - New Gen 6.6L DIRECT-INJECTION V8 (making 401 horsepower and 464 lb-ft TQ) - 2-Stage 4x4 - 6-speed automatic - Auto Locking Rear Diff - 3.73 ratio - STABILITRAK W/ TRAILER SWAY CONTROL & HILL START ASSIST - Traction Control - Power 6-passenger Premium buckets with full size folding center console - 10 Way Power Driver Seat W/ Lumbar Support - Heated Front Seats - Heated Steering wheel - Dual Auto Climate zone controls - Rear Hvac vents - Full drivers information center - Large 8" MyLink Multimedia Premium audio system with USB, AUX and Satellite - Factory Bluetooth for phone and media - Android and Apple Carplay - 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot - Back up camera - KEYLESS REMOTE ENTRY AND PUSH BUTTON START - Remote starter - Factory power converter - HD Tow package - Factory Brake Controller - Factory Tow mirrors - Easy step rear bumpers - Chrome Appearance package - OEM Fender moldings - GMC LED SIDE MARKER LIGHTS - LED DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS - LED REFLECTOR HEADLAMPS - LED headlamps, Fog lights and box lights - Fog Lights / Tow hooks - 120 V AC (400W) POWER OUTLET ON INSTRUMENT PANEL - 120 V AC BED-MOUNTED POWER OUTLET - Power Deployable rear gate - X31 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE - OFF-ROAD SUSPENSION - HILL DESCENT CONTROL - SKID PLATES - GMC Multi-pro Tailgate - Easy step rear bumpers - HD kickback mudflaps - AVAILABLE Aftermarket 20-inch FAST HD wrapped with AMP Terrain Pro 285/60s, Rim and tire package for the great look (available at extra $$ for a GREAT deal with truck purchase) - Read below for more info... STILL SHOWS LIKE NEW INSIDE AND OUT AND IS EQUIPPED WITH ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS, MAKING FOR A GREAT PLEASURE OR WORK TRUCK! 2023 GMC SIERRA 2500 SLE PREMIUM X31 OFF ROAD 6.6L 4X4 6.5 FT BOX, EQUIPPED WITH THE PROVEN New Gen 6.6L DIRECT-INJECTION V8 (making 401 horsepower and 464 lb-ft TQ) mated to the proven 6 SPEED AUTOMATIC, 4X4 with 2-speed transfer case, & traction control. This is a Gorgeous all new redesigned truck that has all the right options, including Heated seats and steering wheel, remote start, dual climate zone controls, multifuction tailgate, and more with an amazing look whether its a standout work truck or your new personal truck. Must see and drive - None nicer at this price point & Wont last long!! Comes with a Fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, a Clean, well serviced, & No Accident certified Western Canadian CARFAX history report, the balance of the Factory GM Canada warranty, PLUS we have many unlimited KM warranty options available to choose from. Selling at a fraction of new MRSP! ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 6007, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023

2023 GMC Sierra 2500

77,000 KM

Details Description

$59,800

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 GMC Sierra 2500

HD 4WD SLE LOADED, PREMIUM TRUCK VERY CLEAN & LOW KMS

Watch This Vehicle
12980227

2023 GMC Sierra 2500

HD 4WD SLE LOADED, PREMIUM TRUCK VERY CLEAN & LOW KMS

Location

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

1-888-601-3023

  1. 12980227
  2. 12980227
  3. 12980227
  4. 12980227
  5. 12980227
  6. 12980227
  7. 12980227
  8. 12980227
  9. 12980227
  10. 12980227
  11. 12980227
  12. 12980227
  13. 12980227
  14. 12980227
  15. 12980227
  16. 12980227
  17. 12980227
  18. 12980227
  19. 12980227
  20. 12980227
  21. 12980227
  22. 12980227
  23. 12980227
  24. 12980227
  25. 12980227
  26. 12980227
  27. 12980227
  28. 12980227
  29. 12980227
  30. 12980227
  31. 12980227
  32. 12980227
  33. 12980227
  34. 12980227
  35. 12980227
  36. 12980227
  37. 12980227
  38. 12980227
  39. 12980227
  40. 12980227
  41. 12980227
  42. 12980227
  43. 12980227
  44. 12980227
  45. 12980227
  46. 12980227
  47. 12980227
  48. 12980227
Contact Seller

$59,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
77,000KM
VIN 1GT59ME75PF228883

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pacific Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # GW7693
  • Mileage 77,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SALE PRICE: $59,800 ASK US HOW TO RECEIVE A PRICE DISCOUNT WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.** PLUS APPLICABLE TAXES. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!!

EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN & VERY WELL EQUIPPED. EXTRA SHARP 2023 GMC SIERRA 2500 SLE PREMIUM X31 OFF ROAD 6.6L 4X4 WELL MAINTAINED TRUCK WITH A PERFECT WESTERN CDN HISTORY!! THIS 2023 GMC SIERRA 2500 SLE PREMIUM X31 OFF ROAD EQUIPPED WITH THE PROVEN NEW GEN 6.6L ENGINE, IS READY TO GO! LOADED WITH ALL THE OPTIONS YOU WANT & NEED, VERY CLEAN & WELL SERVICED, THIS TRUCK IS READY FOR WORK OR PLAY!

- New Gen 6.6L DIRECT-INJECTION V8 (making 401 horsepower and 464 lb-ft TQ)
- 2-Stage 4x4
- 6-speed automatic
- Auto Locking Rear Diff - 3.73 ratio
- STABILITRAK W/ TRAILER SWAY CONTROL & HILL START ASSIST
- Traction Control
- Power 6-passenger Premium buckets with full size folding center console
- 10 Way Power Driver Seat W/ Lumbar Support
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Steering wheel
- Dual Auto Climate zone controls
- Rear Hvac vents
- Full drivers information center
- Large 8" MyLink Multimedia Premium audio system with USB, AUX and Satellite
- Factory Bluetooth for phone and media
- Android and Apple Carplay
- 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Back up camera
- KEYLESS REMOTE ENTRY AND PUSH BUTTON START
- Remote starter
- Factory power converter
- HD Tow package
- Factory Brake Controller
- Factory Tow mirrors
- Easy step rear bumpers
- Chrome Appearance package
- OEM Fender moldings
- GMC LED SIDE MARKER LIGHTS
- LED DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
- LED REFLECTOR HEADLAMPS
- LED headlamps, Fog lights and box lights
- Fog Lights / Tow hooks
- 120 V AC (400W) POWER OUTLET ON INSTRUMENT PANEL
- 120 V AC BED-MOUNTED POWER OUTLET
- Power Deployable rear gate
- X31 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
- OFF-ROAD SUSPENSION
- HILL DESCENT CONTROL
- SKID PLATES
- GMC Multi-pro Tailgate
- Easy step rear bumpers
- HD kickback mudflaps
- AVAILABLE Aftermarket 20-inch FAST HD wrapped with AMP Terrain Pro 285/60's, Rim and tire package for the great look (available at extra $$ for a GREAT deal with truck purchase)
- Read below for more info...

STILL SHOWS LIKE NEW INSIDE AND OUT AND IS EQUIPPED WITH ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS, MAKING FOR A GREAT PLEASURE OR WORK TRUCK! 2023 GMC SIERRA 2500 SLE PREMIUM X31 OFF ROAD 6.6L 4X4 6.5 FT BOX, EQUIPPED WITH THE PROVEN New Gen 6.6L DIRECT-INJECTION V8 (making 401 horsepower and 464 lb-ft TQ) mated to the proven 6 SPEED AUTOMATIC, 4X4 with 2-speed transfer case, & traction control. This is a Gorgeous all new redesigned truck that has all the right options, including Heated seats and steering wheel, remote start, dual climate zone controls, multifuction tailgate, and more with an amazing look whether its a standout work truck or your new personal truck. Must see and drive - None nicer at this price point & Wont last long!!

Comes with a Fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, a Clean, well serviced, & No Accident certified Western Canadian CARFAX history report, the balance of the Factory GM Canada warranty, PLUS we have many unlimited KM warranty options available to choose from. Selling at a fraction of new MRSP! ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 6007, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Winnipeg West Automotive Group

Used 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 5.3L V8 10SP, 8FT BOX, WELL EQUIPPED/AS NEW/LOW KM for sale in Headingley, MB
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 5.3L V8 10SP, 8FT BOX, WELL EQUIPPED/AS NEW/LOW KM 13,000 KM $37,800 + tax & lic
Used 2023 GMC Sierra 2500 HD 4WD SLE LOADED, PREMIUM TRUCK VERY CLEAN & LOW KMS for sale in Headingley, MB
2023 GMC Sierra 2500 HD 4WD SLE LOADED, PREMIUM TRUCK VERY CLEAN & LOW KMS 77,000 KM $59,800 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Dodge Ram 3500 DUALLY, SPECIAL ORDER FULLY LOADED NIGHT EDITION!! for sale in Headingley, MB
2021 Dodge Ram 3500 DUALLY, SPECIAL ORDER FULLY LOADED NIGHT EDITION!! 98,000 KM $79,800 + tax & lic

Email Winnipeg West Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Winnipeg West Automotive Group

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

Call Dealer

1-888-601-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-601-3023

Alternate Numbers
204-896-7001
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$59,800

+ taxes & licensing>

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

1-888-601-3023

2023 GMC Sierra 2500