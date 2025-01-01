$59,800+ taxes & licensing
2023 GMC Sierra 2500
HD 4WD SLE LOADED, PREMIUM TRUCK VERY CLEAN & LOW KMS
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
1-888-601-3023
$59,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pacific Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # GW7693
- Mileage 77,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SALE PRICE: $59,800 ASK US HOW TO RECEIVE A PRICE DISCOUNT WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.** PLUS APPLICABLE TAXES. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!!
EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN & VERY WELL EQUIPPED. EXTRA SHARP 2023 GMC SIERRA 2500 SLE PREMIUM X31 OFF ROAD 6.6L 4X4 WELL MAINTAINED TRUCK WITH A PERFECT WESTERN CDN HISTORY!! THIS 2023 GMC SIERRA 2500 SLE PREMIUM X31 OFF ROAD EQUIPPED WITH THE PROVEN NEW GEN 6.6L ENGINE, IS READY TO GO! LOADED WITH ALL THE OPTIONS YOU WANT & NEED, VERY CLEAN & WELL SERVICED, THIS TRUCK IS READY FOR WORK OR PLAY!
- New Gen 6.6L DIRECT-INJECTION V8 (making 401 horsepower and 464 lb-ft TQ)
- 2-Stage 4x4
- 6-speed automatic
- Auto Locking Rear Diff - 3.73 ratio
- STABILITRAK W/ TRAILER SWAY CONTROL & HILL START ASSIST
- Traction Control
- Power 6-passenger Premium buckets with full size folding center console
- 10 Way Power Driver Seat W/ Lumbar Support
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Steering wheel
- Dual Auto Climate zone controls
- Rear Hvac vents
- Full drivers information center
- Large 8" MyLink Multimedia Premium audio system with USB, AUX and Satellite
- Factory Bluetooth for phone and media
- Android and Apple Carplay
- 4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Back up camera
- KEYLESS REMOTE ENTRY AND PUSH BUTTON START
- Remote starter
- Factory power converter
- HD Tow package
- Factory Brake Controller
- Factory Tow mirrors
- Easy step rear bumpers
- Chrome Appearance package
- OEM Fender moldings
- GMC LED SIDE MARKER LIGHTS
- LED DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS
- LED REFLECTOR HEADLAMPS
- LED headlamps, Fog lights and box lights
- Fog Lights / Tow hooks
- 120 V AC (400W) POWER OUTLET ON INSTRUMENT PANEL
- 120 V AC BED-MOUNTED POWER OUTLET
- Power Deployable rear gate
- X31 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
- OFF-ROAD SUSPENSION
- HILL DESCENT CONTROL
- SKID PLATES
- GMC Multi-pro Tailgate
- HD kickback mudflaps
- AVAILABLE Aftermarket 20-inch FAST HD wrapped with AMP Terrain Pro 285/60's, Rim and tire package for the great look (available at extra $$ for a GREAT deal with truck purchase)
- Read below for more info...
STILL SHOWS LIKE NEW INSIDE AND OUT AND IS EQUIPPED WITH ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS, MAKING FOR A GREAT PLEASURE OR WORK TRUCK! 2023 GMC SIERRA 2500 SLE PREMIUM X31 OFF ROAD 6.6L 4X4 6.5 FT BOX, EQUIPPED WITH THE PROVEN New Gen 6.6L DIRECT-INJECTION V8 (making 401 horsepower and 464 lb-ft TQ) mated to the proven 6 SPEED AUTOMATIC, 4X4 with 2-speed transfer case, & traction control. This is a Gorgeous all new redesigned truck that has all the right options, including Heated seats and steering wheel, remote start, dual climate zone controls, multifuction tailgate, and more with an amazing look whether its a standout work truck or your new personal truck. Must see and drive - None nicer at this price point & Wont last long!!
Comes with a Fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, a Clean, well serviced, & No Accident certified Western Canadian CARFAX history report, the balance of the Factory GM Canada warranty, PLUS we have many unlimited KM warranty options available to choose from. Selling at a fraction of new MRSP! ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 6007, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023
