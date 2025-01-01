$34,800+ taxes & licensing
2023 Nissan Rogue
AWD SV WITH PANORAMIC ROOF, HEATED SEATS & WHEEL!
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
1-888-601-3023
$34,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Champagne Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # GNW7761
- Mileage 31,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SALE PRICE: $34,800 **ASK US HOW TO RECEIVE A PRICE DISCOUNT WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.** PLUS APPLICABLE TAXES. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!!
JUST ARRIVED, LOW KMS NISSAN ROUGE SV STILL AS NEW!! HARD-TO-FIND PREMIUM AS NEW LEASE RETURN!! 2023 NISSAN ROUGE SV LOOKS GREAT IN CHAMPAGNE SILVER COLOUR AND LOADED WITH GREAT FEATURES LIKE HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL, REMOTE START & HAS FULL NISSAN SAFETY SUITE OF COURSE, INCLUDING BLIND SPOT, LANE DEPARTURE, LANE KEEP ASSIST, AND EMERGENCY BRAKING! DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS VERY VERY LOW KM, WELL KEPT TRADE THAT IS STILL AS NEW!!
1.5-liter Variable Compression Turbo (0VC-Turbo®) engine with 201 HP and 225 lb.-ft. of torque
Xtronic CVT ® (Continuously Variable Transmission) with Manual Mode
Intelligent All-Wheel Drive with Terrain Selector
Intelligent Forward Collision Warning 29
Intelligent Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection 16
Lane Departure Warning 20
Blind Spot Warning 19
Rear Cross Traffic Alert 18
Rear Automatic Braking 17
High Beam Assist
Intelligent Driver Alertness 30
LED headlights with LED Daytime Running Lights
LED taillights
Heated outside mirrors with LED turn signal indicators
Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control
Heated front seats
Leather-wrapped, heated steering wheel
Advanced Drive-Assist Display 3
NissanConnect ® 203 mm (8") colour touch-screen display4
Apple CarPlay ® integration 12
Android Auto compatibility 12
Nissan Advanced Airbag System 32
ProPILOT ® Assist 14
Intelligent Lane Intervention 20
Intelligent Blind Spot Intervention 19
Intelligent Around View ® Monitor21
18" Aluminum-alloy wheels
Roof rails 24
Dual Panel Panoramic Moonroof
Nissan Intelligent Key ® with Push Button Ignition
Remote Engine Start System 10 with Intelligent Climate Control
8-way power drivers seat, with 2-way power lumbar support
NissanConnect ® Services powered by SiriusXM
NissanConnect ® with Wi-Fi Hotspot 12
AM/FM audio system with six speakers
Two USB-A ports and two USB-C ports
VERY low kms
Truly immaculate condition
Read below for more info...
***PREMIUM HARD TO FIND LEASE RETURN JUST ARRIVED*** STILL AS NEW AND LOOKS GREAT FINISHED IN CHAMPAGNE SILVER THIS 2023 NISSAN ROUGE SV PANORAMIC AWD IS STILL AS NEW WITH ONLY 31,000 WELL CARED FOR KMS, AND STILL SHOWS NEW!! LOADED WITH ALL THE OPTIONS YOU WANT AND NEED, like Nissan's full safety suite, including Lane departure, Blind Spot, emergency braking, collision mitigation and more! Convenience and comfort features, like heated seats & steering wheel, Panoramic roof, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Projection, backup camera and so much more!! Powered by the proven and very reliable 1.5-liter turbo charged engine producing 205 horsepower and great fuel efficiency mated to Nissan's Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) with Manual Mode and of course AWD! Very clean well looked after lease return that still shows like NEW! Don't miss out on this premium hard to get trade that is now ready to go!!
One Owner Lease return with a CLEAN well serviced CarFax history report, and a fresh Manitoba safety Certification. What a Great find - stunning, must be seen!! Please call for more information or better yet make an appointment to see it!! READY FOR SALE NOW. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 6007, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
