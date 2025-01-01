2023 Nissan Rogue

Menu
Account
Sign In
SALE PRICE: $34,800 **ASK US HOW TO RECEIVE A PRICE DISCOUNT WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.** PLUS APPLICABLE TAXES. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!! JUST ARRIVED, LOW KMS NISSAN ROUGE SV STILL AS NEW!! HARD-TO-FIND PREMIUM AS NEW LEASE RETURN!! 2023 NISSAN ROUGE SV LOOKS GREAT IN CHAMPAGNE SILVER COLOUR AND LOADED WITH GREAT FEATURES LIKE HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL, REMOTE START & HAS FULL NISSAN SAFETY SUITE OF COURSE, INCLUDING BLIND SPOT, LANE DEPARTURE, LANE KEEP ASSIST, AND EMERGENCY BRAKING! DONT MISS OUT ON THIS VERY VERY LOW KM, WELL KEPT TRADE THAT IS STILL AS NEW!! 1.5-liter Variable Compression Turbo (0VC-Turbo®) engine with 201 HP and 225 lb.-ft. of torque Xtronic CVT ® (Continuously Variable Transmission) with Manual Mode Intelligent All-Wheel Drive with Terrain Selector Intelligent Forward Collision Warning 29 Intelligent Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection 16 Lane Departure Warning 20 Blind Spot Warning 19 Rear Cross Traffic Alert 18 Rear Automatic Braking 17 High Beam Assist Intelligent Driver Alertness 30 LED headlights with LED Daytime Running Lights LED taillights Heated outside mirrors with LED turn signal indicators Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control Heated front seats Leather-wrapped, heated steering wheel Advanced Drive-Assist Display 3 NissanConnect ® 203 mm (8") colour touch-screen display4 Apple CarPlay ® integration 12 Android Auto compatibility 12 Nissan Advanced Airbag System 32 ProPILOT ® Assist 14 Intelligent Lane Intervention 20 Intelligent Blind Spot Intervention 19 Intelligent Around View ® Monitor21 18" Aluminum-alloy wheels Roof rails 24 Dual Panel Panoramic Moonroof Nissan Intelligent Key ® with Push Button Ignition Remote Engine Start System 10 with Intelligent Climate Control 8-way power drivers seat, with 2-way power lumbar support NissanConnect ® Services powered by SiriusXM NissanConnect ® with Wi-Fi Hotspot 12 AM/FM audio system with six speakers Two USB-A ports and two USB-C ports VERY low kms Truly immaculate condition Read below for more info... ***PREMIUM HARD TO FIND LEASE RETURN JUST ARRIVED*** STILL AS NEW AND LOOKS GREAT FINISHED IN CHAMPAGNE SILVER THIS 2023 NISSAN ROUGE SV PANORAMIC AWD IS STILL AS NEW WITH ONLY 31,000 WELL CARED FOR KMS, AND STILL SHOWS NEW!! LOADED WITH ALL THE OPTIONS YOU WANT AND NEED, like Nissans full safety suite, including Lane departure, Blind Spot, emergency braking, collision mitigation and more! Convenience and comfort features, like heated seats & steering wheel, Panoramic roof, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Projection, backup camera and so much more!! Powered by the proven and very reliable 1.5-liter turbo charged engine producing 205 horsepower and great fuel efficiency mated to Nissans Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) with Manual Mode and of course AWD! Very clean well looked after lease return that still shows like NEW! Dont miss out on this premium hard to get trade that is now ready to go!! One Owner Lease return with a CLEAN well serviced CarFax history report, and a fresh Manitoba safety Certification. What a Great find - stunning, must be seen!! Please call for more information or better yet make an appointment to see it!! READY FOR SALE NOW. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 6007, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023.

2023 Nissan Rogue

31,000 KM

Details Description

$34,800

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Nissan Rogue

AWD SV WITH PANORAMIC ROOF, HEATED SEATS & WHEEL!

Watch This Vehicle
12952826

2023 Nissan Rogue

AWD SV WITH PANORAMIC ROOF, HEATED SEATS & WHEEL!

Location

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

1-888-601-3023

  1. 12952826
  2. 12952826
  3. 12952826
  4. 12952826
  5. 12952826
  6. 12952826
  7. 12952826
  8. 12952826
  9. 12952826
  10. 12952826
  11. 12952826
  12. 12952826
  13. 12952826
  14. 12952826
  15. 12952826
  16. 12952826
  17. 12952826
  18. 12952826
  19. 12952826
  20. 12952826
  21. 12952826
  22. 12952826
  23. 12952826
  24. 12952826
  25. 12952826
  26. 12952826
  27. 12952826
  28. 12952826
  29. 12952826
  30. 12952826
  31. 12952826
  32. 12952826
  33. 12952826
  34. 12952826
  35. 12952826
  36. 12952826
  37. 12952826
  38. 12952826
  39. 12952826
  40. 12952826
  41. 12952826
  42. 12952826
  43. 12952826
  44. 12952826
  45. 12952826
Contact Seller

$34,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
31,000KM
VIN JN8BT3BB8PW212625

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Champagne Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # GNW7761
  • Mileage 31,000 KM

Vehicle Description

SALE PRICE: $34,800 **ASK US HOW TO RECEIVE A PRICE DISCOUNT WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.** PLUS APPLICABLE TAXES. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!!

JUST ARRIVED, LOW KMS NISSAN ROUGE SV STILL AS NEW!! HARD-TO-FIND PREMIUM AS NEW LEASE RETURN!! 2023 NISSAN ROUGE SV LOOKS GREAT IN CHAMPAGNE SILVER COLOUR AND LOADED WITH GREAT FEATURES LIKE HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL, REMOTE START & HAS FULL NISSAN SAFETY SUITE OF COURSE, INCLUDING BLIND SPOT, LANE DEPARTURE, LANE KEEP ASSIST, AND EMERGENCY BRAKING! DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS VERY VERY LOW KM, WELL KEPT TRADE THAT IS STILL AS NEW!!

1.5-liter Variable Compression Turbo (0VC-Turbo®) engine with 201 HP and 225 lb.-ft. of torque
Xtronic CVT ® (Continuously Variable Transmission) with Manual Mode
Intelligent All-Wheel Drive with Terrain Selector
Intelligent Forward Collision Warning 29
Intelligent Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection 16
Lane Departure Warning 20
Blind Spot Warning 19
Rear Cross Traffic Alert 18
Rear Automatic Braking 17
High Beam Assist
Intelligent Driver Alertness 30
LED headlights with LED Daytime Running Lights
LED taillights
Heated outside mirrors with LED turn signal indicators
Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control
Heated front seats
Leather-wrapped, heated steering wheel
Advanced Drive-Assist Display 3
NissanConnect ® 203 mm (8") colour touch-screen display4
Apple CarPlay ® integration 12
Android Auto compatibility 12
Nissan Advanced Airbag System 32
ProPILOT ® Assist 14
Intelligent Lane Intervention 20
Intelligent Blind Spot Intervention 19
Intelligent Around View ® Monitor21
18" Aluminum-alloy wheels
Roof rails 24
Dual Panel Panoramic Moonroof
Nissan Intelligent Key ® with Push Button Ignition
Remote Engine Start System 10 with Intelligent Climate Control
8-way power drivers seat, with 2-way power lumbar support
NissanConnect ® Services powered by SiriusXM
NissanConnect ® with Wi-Fi Hotspot 12
AM/FM audio system with six speakers
Two USB-A ports and two USB-C ports
VERY low kms
Truly immaculate condition
Read below for more info...

***PREMIUM HARD TO FIND LEASE RETURN JUST ARRIVED*** STILL AS NEW AND LOOKS GREAT FINISHED IN CHAMPAGNE SILVER THIS 2023 NISSAN ROUGE SV PANORAMIC AWD IS STILL AS NEW WITH ONLY 31,000 WELL CARED FOR KMS, AND STILL SHOWS NEW!! LOADED WITH ALL THE OPTIONS YOU WANT AND NEED, like Nissan's full safety suite, including Lane departure, Blind Spot, emergency braking, collision mitigation and more! Convenience and comfort features, like heated seats & steering wheel, Panoramic roof, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Projection, backup camera and so much more!! Powered by the proven and very reliable 1.5-liter turbo charged engine producing 205 horsepower and great fuel efficiency mated to Nissan's Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) with Manual Mode and of course AWD! Very clean well looked after lease return that still shows like NEW! Don't miss out on this premium hard to get trade that is now ready to go!!

One Owner Lease return with a CLEAN well serviced CarFax history report, and a fresh Manitoba safety Certification. What a Great find - stunning, must be seen!! Please call for more information or better yet make an appointment to see it!! READY FOR SALE NOW. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 6007, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Winnipeg West Automotive Group

Used 2021 RAM 3500 BIG HORN COMPLETELY LOADED TONS OF AMAZING OPTIONS for sale in Headingley, MB
2021 RAM 3500 BIG HORN COMPLETELY LOADED TONS OF AMAZING OPTIONS 126,000 KM $63,800 + tax & lic
Used 2018 StarCraft Autumn Ridge Outfitter 31BHU FULL BUNKHOUSE W/SLIDE & LIVING ROOM SLIDE!! for sale in Headingley, MB
2018 StarCraft Autumn Ridge Outfitter 31BHU FULL BUNKHOUSE W/SLIDE & LIVING ROOM SLIDE!! 1 KM $28,800 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Dodge Durango AWD GT, SPORT R/T HOOD 7-PASS CLEAN & GREAT LOOKS! for sale in Headingley, MB
2023 Dodge Durango AWD GT, SPORT R/T HOOD 7-PASS CLEAN & GREAT LOOKS! 75,000 KM $44,800 + tax & lic

Email Winnipeg West Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Winnipeg West Automotive Group

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1

Call Dealer

1-888-601-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-601-3023

Alternate Numbers
204-896-7001
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,800

+ taxes & licensing>

Winnipeg West Automotive Group

1-888-601-3023

2023 Nissan Rogue