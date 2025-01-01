$47,800+ tax & licensing
2023 RAM 1500
BIG HORN LVL II, OFF RD 4X4 HEMI LOADED/ LIKE NEW!
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
1-888-601-3023
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Billet Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # GW7577
- Mileage 93,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SALE PRICE: $47,800 **ASK US HOW TO RECEIVE A PRICE DISCOUNT WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.** PLUS APPLICABLE TAXES. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!!
BEAUTIFUL FULLY LOADED NEW GENERATION AND STILL AS NEW 2023 RAM 1500 CREW CAB BIG HORN LEVEL II SPORT OFF ROAD 4X4 EDITION 5.7L HEMI V8. TRULY LOADED WITH ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS - CLOSE TO $20,000 IN OPTIONS OVER THE BASE BIG HORN MODEL IN THIS CUSTOM ORDERED 1 OWNER TRUCK!
- 5.7L Hemi with MDS fuel saver & eTorque (producing 395hp and 410lb-ft of torque + 130ft lbs additional electric Torque)
- 8 Speed automatic with paddle shifters
- Auto 4X4 with 3 stage transfer case incl AWD
- 3.92 rear axle ratio
- Hill Start Assist
- Traction Control
- Chrome Dual Exhaust
- Hard to find Big Horn Level 2 Equipment Group (over $3,700 worth of unique upgrades)
- 5 Passenger power Sport Bucket seating with Full Center console
- Heated seats and steering wheel
- Power Pedals
- 8.4" touchscreen multi-media infotainment system
- 9 Alpine speakers with subwoofer
- Uconnect 5 NAV with 8.4inch display with Factory Navigation
- Premium Audio with Satellite input
- Media hub with multi-USB and AUX input
- Google Android Auto and Apple Cap Play
- Dual zone auto climate control
- Customer Preferred Package 25X (Steering wheel mounted audio controls)
- Premium Lighting Group
- Power sliding rear window
- Keyless Enter 'n Go with pushbutton start and factory remote starter
- Front and Rear park assist with ParkView Rear BackUp Camera
- Factory Tow package with brake controller
- 124.9litre (27.4gallon) fuel tank
- Full BIG HORN Chrome appearance package
- HD Chrome side steps
- OffRoad 4X4 Group
- SelecSpeed control
- Factory Raised ride height
- Offroad decals
- Fuel tank skid plate
- Transfer case skid plate
- Front suspension skid plate
- Steering gear skid plate
- Bed Utility Group
- 4 adjustable Mopar cargo tiedown hooks
- Pickup box lighting
- Mopar deployable bed step
- Mopar sprayin bedliner
- OEM 20 inch premium Chrome sport alloys on Near New A/S Tires
- Read Below for More info...
NEW GENERATION RAM, STILL AS NEW IN ALL RESPECTS WITH EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN AND LADED WITH A GREAT WELL SERVICED WESTERN CANADIAN OWNER HISTORY. THIS IS NOT A RENTAL SPEC UNIT, BUT A FULLY EQUIPPED & SHARP TRUCK. A REAL BEAUTY - LOADED WITH ALL OPTIONS NO FUSS WORK OR PLAY TRUCK! BRIGHT BILLET SILVER METALLIC & CHROME 2023 RAM 1500 BIGHORN LEVEL II EDITION CREW CAB HEMI OFF RD 4X4! Fully equipped with the 5.7L Hemi with MDS fuel saver & eTorque (producing 395hp and 410lb-ft of torque + 130ft lbs additional electric Torque) matched to a 8-speed automatic and auto 4X4 with 3 stage transfer case. From the ground up you know you're not in "every other RAM". The exterior LED's front to back and body colored accents are really sharp! And with the Big Horn Level 2 Equipment Group you'll want for nothing. You get all the standard options like air, cruise, tilt, PW, PL, rear heat/air vent, power pedals, power sliding rear window, rear window defroster, power 5 passenger seating with folding center console, heated seats, heated steering wheel with audio controls, leather wrapped steering wheel, New Generation 8.4" touchscreen infotainment system with media hub, AUX, USB, satellite input, Apple Car Play and Android Auto for mobile devices, factory navigation, front and rear park assist, back up camera, remote start, over head console, remote entry, dual exhaust, Ram side steps, Premium Lighting Group, Power sliding rear window, Keyless Enter 'n Go with pushbutton start and factory remote starter, Front and Rear park assist with ParkView Rear BackUp Camera, Factory Tow package, Full BIG HORN appearance package, HD side steps, OffRoad 4X4 Group, Bed Utility Group, Mopar sprayin bedliner. upgraded OEM 20 inch premium Chrome sport alloys on Near New A/S Tires and so much more. Gorgeous truck in all respects that will pull anything you need for work or pleasure.
Comes with a fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, a 1 owner Saskatchewan CARFAX history report and the balance of the Ram Canada factory warranty remaining... PLUS we have many unlimited KM warranty options available to choose from. Save big $$ from new of close to $80,000 to replace today. ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!) Zero down financing available OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023.
