$37,800+ tax & licensing
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
5.3L V8 10SP, 8FT BOX, WELL EQUIPPED/AS NEW/VALUE!
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
1-888-601-3023
$37,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # GW7611
- Mileage 11,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SALE PRICE: $37,800 **ASK US HOW TO RECEIVE A PRICE DISCOUNT WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.** PLUS APPLICABLE TAXES. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!!
VERY LOW KMS (YES ONLY 14K KMS!!) & STILL SHOWS AS NEW, VERY WELL EQUIPPED 2024 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500 REGULAR CAB 5.3L V8 WITH 8-FOOT BOX WITH THE FULL CHEVROLET SAFETY ASSIST (LANE DEPARTURE/LANE KEEP, FORWARD COLLISION BRAKING & MORE), POWER GROUP, AND SO MUCH MORE. VERY CLEAN & SHARP, GREAT OPTIONS, GREAT DEAL, MUST BE SEEN, READY TO GO FOR YOUR WORK OR PLEASURE NEEDS!!
- 5.3L V-8 VVT DI with Active Fuel Management (producing 355 HP and 383 lbs of pulling torque)
- New 10-Speed automatic
- RWD with 3.23 rear axle ratio
- ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL SYSTEM
- TRACTION CONTROL
- TRAILER SWAY CTRL & HILL START ASSIST
- CHEVY SAFETY ASSIST:
- Automatic emergency braking
- Forward Collision Alert
- Front Pedestrian Alert
- Lane Keep assit W/Lane departure warning
- auto-high beam
- 3-Passenger seating with large folding console
- Full Power Convenience group
- Air Conditioning
- Cruise control
- Keyless ENTRY AND Push Button Start
- Infotainment 3 with 7" Diag Colour touch Screen
- Multi Media Infotainment sys
- Factory Bluetooth
- Projection for Apple Car Play & Android Auto
- Power Deployable tailgate
- HD Tow package
- Backup REAR VISION CAMERA
- Chrome appearance package
- Easy step rear bumper
- Box liner
- Remote tail gate release
- Wheel-to-wheel heavy duty Running boards
- Factory Aluminum Sport wheels
- Read below for more info...
STILL AS NEW, VERY LOW KMS, PERFECT HISTORY, HARD TO FIND REGULAR CAB 8-FOOT BOX WITH A 5.3L V8 ENGINE AND THE NEW 10SP AUTO TRANSMISSION , EXCEPTIONALLY CLEAN & SHARP & READY TO GO. WESTERN CANADIAN 2024 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 1500 5.3L V8 Regular Cab equipped with the proven 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 engine (producing 355 HP and 383 lbs of pulling torque) matched to the new 10--speed automatic transmission, Chevy Safety Assist which includes Lane Departure warning w/ lane keep assist, forward collision braking, Front pedestrian braking and more, 3-passenger seating with fold down center console, air, tilt, cruise, PW, PL, Keyless ENTRY AND Push Button Start, remote deployable tailgate, 7-inch Infotainment colour touch screen with audio to play music from your phone or USB device, multi-port USB connect, Projection for Apple Car Play & Android Auto, factory Bluetooth, factory tow package, back up camera, LED daytime running lights, darker tinted glass, heavy duty Wheel-to-Wheel Running boards/steps, step up rear bumper, Easy step rear bumper, Box liner included, and more! Nice clean truck for all your Work, Farm, or personal needs!
Comes with a fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, a Clean, No Accident CARFAX history report, lots of Full Factory GM warranty and we have many unlimited KM warranty options available to choose from. ON SALE NOW (GREAT DEAL!!!) Zero down financing OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 4365, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
Alternate Numbers204-896-7001
+ taxes & licensing
