2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

SALE PRICE: $67,800 **ASK US HOW TO RECEIVE A PRICE DISCOUNT WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.** PLUS APPLICABLE TAXES. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!! ?? 2024 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 2500HD WT 4X4 LIKE NEW LOW KMS LOADED & READY TO WORK OR PLAY! ?? Step into Chevrolets next generation of Heavy Duty performance with this exceptionally clean, VERY low-kilometers 2024 Silverado 2500HD WT 4X4. This truck is still like new, meticulously cared for, and built to take on anything you throw at it whether its towing, hauling, worksites, or family adventures. With plenty of factory warranty coverage remaining and a long list of features, this Silverado is the perfect blend of power, capability, and modern comfort. ?? Power & Performance Proven 6.6L Direct-Injection V8 401 horsepower & 464 lb-ft torque Legendary Allison 10-Speed Automatic Transmission Autotrac 2-Speed Transfer Case 4X4 for on-the-fly adaptability Auto Locking Rear Differential (3.73 ratio) Heavy Duty GVW, built to tow and haul with confidence StabiliTrak with Trailer Sway Control & Hill Start Assist ?? Interior Comfort & Tech Premium 6-passenger seating with folding center console Rear heat vents & full Driver Information Center Premium Multi-Media Infotainment System Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay Wi-Fi Hotspot capable SiriusXM Radio ready Bluetooth for media and phone Push-button start with Bluetooth key HD Rear Vision Camera ?? Towing & Exterior Features HD Tow Package with Factory Brake Controller Factory Big Tow Mirrors Easy Step Rear Bumpers & Remote Deployable Tailgate Chrome factory side steps OEM Fender Moldings & Tow Hooks Skid Plates for added durability ?? Safety Features Silverado HD Pro Safety Automatic Emergency Braking Forward Collision Alert Front Pedestrian Braking Lane Departure Warning Following Distance Indicator IntelliBeam Auto High Beams Teen Driver Mode & Rear Seat Reminder ?? Optional Upgrade Take this trucks look and capability to the next level with a pre-installed OPTIONAL Metal Moto Rim & AMP Terrain Pro A/T Tire Package available for EXTRA $$ a great deal when purchased with the truck! WHY BUY THIS TRUCK: Exceptionally clean, very low kms, and still as new Loaded with modern technology, safety, and comfort Proven V8 power and Allison 10-speed durability Ideal for work, towing, or everyday driving Warranty coverage remaining for added peace of mind This 2024 Silverado 2500HD WT 4X4 is sharp, capable, and ready to work or play. Dont miss your chance to own one of the most trusted heavy-duty trucks on the market. Call or visit us today to schedule a test drive and make this Silverado yours! Comes with a Fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, a Clean certified PERFECT Western Canadian CARFAX history report, Lots of The Full GM Canada Factory warranty remaining and we have many warranty options available to choose from including unlimited KM. Selling at a fraction of new MRSP to replace today! ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 6007, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023

Vehicle Description

