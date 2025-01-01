$67,800+ taxes & licensing
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD LOADED, GREAT LOOKING AND VERY LOW KMS, AS NEW!!
Location
Winnipeg West Automotive Group
5195 Portage Ave, Headingley, MB R4H 1E1
1-888-601-3023
$67,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # GW7796
- Mileage 18,880 KM
Vehicle Description
SALE PRICE: $67,800 **ASK US HOW TO RECEIVE A PRICE DISCOUNT WITH DEALER ARRANGED FINANCING O.A.C.** PLUS APPLICABLE TAXES. NO ADMINISTRATION FEES!!
?? 2024 CHEVROLET SILVERADO 2500HD WT 4X4 LIKE NEW LOW KMS LOADED & READY TO WORK OR PLAY! ??
Step into Chevrolets next generation of Heavy Duty performance with this exceptionally clean, VERY low-kilometers 2024 Silverado 2500HD WT 4X4. This truck is still like new, meticulously cared for, and built to take on anything you throw at it whether its towing, hauling, worksites, or family adventures. With plenty of factory warranty coverage remaining and a long list of features, this Silverado is the perfect blend of power, capability, and modern comfort.
?? Power & Performance
Proven 6.6L Direct-Injection V8 401 horsepower & 464 lb-ft torque
Legendary Allison 10-Speed Automatic Transmission
Autotrac 2-Speed Transfer Case 4X4 for on-the-fly adaptability
Auto Locking Rear Differential (3.73 ratio)
Heavy Duty GVW, built to tow and haul with confidence
StabiliTrak with Trailer Sway Control & Hill Start Assist
?? Interior Comfort & Tech
Premium 6-passenger seating with folding center console
Rear heat vents & full Driver Information Center
Premium Multi-Media Infotainment System
Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable
SiriusXM Radio ready
Bluetooth for media and phone
Push-button start with Bluetooth key
HD Rear Vision Camera
?? Towing & Exterior Features
HD Tow Package with Factory Brake Controller
Factory Big Tow Mirrors
Easy Step Rear Bumpers & Remote Deployable Tailgate
Chrome factory side steps
OEM Fender Moldings & Tow Hooks
Skid Plates for added durability
?? Safety Features Silverado HD Pro Safety
Automatic Emergency Braking
Forward Collision Alert
Front Pedestrian Braking
Lane Departure Warning
Following Distance Indicator
IntelliBeam Auto High Beams
Teen Driver Mode & Rear Seat Reminder
?? Optional Upgrade
Take this trucks look and capability to the next level with a pre-installed OPTIONAL Metal Moto Rim & AMP Terrain Pro A/T Tire Package available for EXTRA $$ a great deal when purchased with the truck!
WHY BUY THIS TRUCK:
Exceptionally clean, very low kms, and still as new
Loaded with modern technology, safety, and comfort
Proven V8 power and Allison 10-speed durability
Ideal for work, towing, or everyday driving
Warranty coverage remaining for added peace of mind
This 2024 Silverado 2500HD WT 4X4 is sharp, capable, and ready to work or play. Dont miss your chance to own one of the most trusted heavy-duty trucks on the market. Call or visit us today to schedule a test drive and make this Silverado yours!
Comes with a Fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, a Clean certified PERFECT Western Canadian CARFAX history report, Lots of The Full GM Canada Factory warranty remaining and we have many warranty options available to choose from including unlimited KM. Selling at a fraction of new MRSP to replace today! ON SALE NOW (HUGE VALUE!!!) Zero down financing OAC. Please see dealer for details. Trades accepted. View at Winnipeg West Automotive Group, 5195 Portage Ave. Dealer permit # 6007, Call now 1 (888) 601-3023
