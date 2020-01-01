Menu
2016 Dodge Journey

Crossroad

2016 Dodge Journey

Crossroad

Location

Woodworth Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ltd

Woodworth Avenue East, Kenton, MB R0M 0Z0

877-739-5840

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 81,605KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4488987
  • Stock #: 2001A
  • VIN: 3C4PDDGGXGT189427
Exterior Colour
Billet Silver Metallic
Interior Colour
Black/Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Seating
  • Flexible Seating Group
Comfort
  • Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater
Media / Nav / Comm
  • 2nd Row Overhead 9' Video Screen
  • Video Remote Control
Additional Features
  • WIRELESS HEADPHONES
  • Monotone Paint Application
  • ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
  • Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
  • Quick Order Package 28V
  • Park-Sense rear park assist system
  • Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
  • Rear Seat Video Group
  • Delete Cargo Compartment Cover
  • 2nd Row 40/60 Tilt 'N Slide Seat
  • A/C w/Tri-Zone Automatic Temperature Control
  • Easy Entry Seat
  • Radio: 8.4' Touchscreen AM/FM/NAV
  • 3rd Row 50/50 Folding/Reclining Seat
  • Garmin Navigation
  • Navigation & Back-Up Camera Group

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

