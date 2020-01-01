2016 Dodge Journey

- Seating
- Comfort
- Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater
- Media / Nav / Comm
- 2nd Row Overhead 9' Video Screen
- Video Remote Control
- Additional Features
- WIRELESS HEADPHONES
- Monotone Paint Application
- ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
- Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
- Quick Order Package 28V
- Park-Sense rear park assist system
- Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6
- Rear Seat Video Group
- Delete Cargo Compartment Cover
- 2nd Row 40/60 Tilt 'N Slide Seat
- A/C w/Tri-Zone Automatic Temperature Control
- Easy Entry Seat
- Radio: 8.4' Touchscreen AM/FM/NAV
- 3rd Row 50/50 Folding/Reclining Seat
- Garmin Navigation
- Navigation & Back-Up Camera Group
