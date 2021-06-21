Menu
2000 Buick Century

106,746 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Chapman Motors Ltd.

888-309-8162

2000 Buick Century

2000 Buick Century

Custom 6-Passenger Seating, Cruise Control, AM/FM Radio

2000 Buick Century

Custom 6-Passenger Seating, Cruise Control, AM/FM Radio

Chapman Motors Ltd.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

888-309-8162

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

106,746KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7562935
  • Stock #: M-046A
  • VIN: 2G4WS52J9Y1315513

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 106,746 KM

Vehicle Description

6-Passenger Seating, Cruise Control, AM/FM Radio, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Driver Seat, Tilt Steering Wheel, White Exterior, Grey Interior, 3.1L 6cyl Engine, 4 Speed Automatic Transmission.
Price Includes Dealer Fee.
Price Excludes PST & GST.
*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any error or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Chapman Motors Ltd.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Remote Entry
4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Chapman Motors Ltd.

Chapman Motors Ltd.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

