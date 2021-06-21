2000 Buick Century

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 0 6 , 7 4 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7562935

7562935 Stock #: M-046A

M-046A VIN: 2G4WS52J9Y1315513

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 106,746 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Convenience Remote Entry Additional Features 4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.