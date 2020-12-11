2008 Chevrolet Avalanche

Vehicle Features

Safety Heated Mirrors Dual Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Remote Starter Block Heater Remote Entry Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Satellite Radio Exterior tinted windows Additional Features 4x4 ON-STAR Reverse Park Assist 4 Speed Automatic

