2008 Chevrolet Avalanche

178,807 KM

$15,799

+ tax & licensing
Chapman Motors Ltd.

888-309-8162

1500 LS Remote Start, Ultrasonic Rear Parking Assist, Satellite Radio

Location

Chapman Motors Ltd.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

888-309-8162

178,807KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6317181
  • Stock #: L-064A
  • VIN: 3GNFK12388G268505

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # L-064A
  • Mileage 178,807 KM

Vehicle Description

Remote Start, Ultrasonic Rear Parking Assist, Satellite Radio, Power Windows, Power Driver Seat, Deep Tinted Rear Glass, Power Locks, 40/20/40 Front Split Bench Seat, Assist Steps, Rear Window Defogger, Air Conditioning, Power Heated Mirrors, Power Adj. Brake & Accel. Pedals, Stabilitrak, Engine Block Heater, Cruise Control, High Capacity Air Cleaner, 17" Aluminum Wheels, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, 4WD, Deluxe Grille, OnStar Turn-By-Turn Navigation, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, CD/MP3 Player, Canadian Base Equipment, H.D. Trailering Equipment.
Price Includes Dealer Fee.
Price Excludes PST & GST.
*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any error or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Chapman Motors Ltd.

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Dual Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Starter
Block Heater
Remote Entry
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
tinted windows
4x4
ON-STAR
Reverse Park Assist
4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

888-309-8162

