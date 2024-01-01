Menu
*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any error or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Chapman Motors Ltd.

2009 Chevrolet Impala

224,605 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
LTZ

LTZ

2009 Chevrolet Impala

LTZ

Location

Chapman Motors Ltd.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

888-309-8162

  1. 11551809
  2. 11551809
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
224,605KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2G1WU57M491161806

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Stock # 23-217C
  Mileage 224,605 KM

Vehicle Description

*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any error or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Chapman Motors Ltd.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4 Speed Automatic

Chapman Motors Ltd.

Chapman Motors Ltd.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Chapman Motors Ltd.

888-309-8162

2009 Chevrolet Impala