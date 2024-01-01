Menu
Remote Start, Bluetooth, CD/MP3 Player, Summit White Exterior, Ebony Interior, Power Windows, 6-Way Power Drivers Seat, Deep Tinted Rear Glass, Power Door Locks, 40/20/40 Front Split Bench Seat, Body Side Mouldings, Automatic Climate Control, Auto-Dimming ISRV Mirror, Power Folding O/S Mirrors, Stabilitrak - Stability Control, Engine Block Heater, Cruise Control, High Capacity Air Cleaner, Transmission Fluid Cooler, 4-Spd Automatic Transmission, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, 4WD, Power Folding O/S Mirrors, Universal Home Remote, Auto-Dimming Inside Mirror, Front Fog Lamps, Auto-Dimming Inside Mirror, Front Fog Lamps, 18 Chrome Clad Aluminum Wheels, Spare Tire Lock, Satellite Radio, OnStar Turn-By-Turn Nav Available, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Front Recovery Hooks, Chrome Rear Step Bumper with Rub Strip, Weight Distribution Platform Trailer Hitch, Rear Spring Base Equipment, Canadian Base Equipment, Off-Road Suspension Package, H.D. Trailering Equipment. Price Includes Dealer Fee. Price Excludes PST & GST.

2009 GMC Sierra 1500

118,126 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2009 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE Remote Start, Bluetooth, CD/MP3 Player

2009 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE Remote Start, Bluetooth, CD/MP3 Player

Location

Chapman Motors Ltd.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

888-309-8162

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
118,126KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GTEK190891107761

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24-126C
  • Mileage 118,126 KM

Vehicle Description

Remote Start, Bluetooth, CD/MP3 Player, Summit White Exterior, Ebony Interior, Power Windows, 6-Way Power Driver's Seat, Deep Tinted Rear Glass, Power Door Locks, 40/20/40 Front Split Bench Seat, Body Side Mouldings, Automatic Climate Control, Auto-Dimming ISRV Mirror, Power Folding O/S Mirrors, Stabilitrak - Stability Control, Engine Block Heater, Cruise Control, High Capacity Air Cleaner, Transmission Fluid Cooler, 4-Spd Automatic Transmission, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, 4WD, Power Folding O/S Mirrors, Universal Home Remote, Auto-Dimming Inside Mirror, Front Fog Lamps, Auto-Dimming Inside Mirror, Front Fog Lamps, 18" Chrome Clad Aluminum Wheels, Spare Tire Lock, Satellite Radio, OnStar Turn-By-Turn Nav Available, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Front Recovery Hooks, Chrome Rear Step Bumper with Rub Strip, Weight Distribution Platform Trailer Hitch, Rear Spring Base Equipment, Canadian Base Equipment, Off-Road Suspension Package, H.D. Trailering Equipment.
Price Includes Dealer Fee.
Price Excludes PST & GST.

*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any error or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Chapman Motors Ltd.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
AM/FM Stereo
Garage door opener
SECURITY ALARM

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Convenience

Remote Starter
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Exterior

tinted windows

Safety

Dual Air Bags

Seating

Split Folder Rear Seats
MODULAR SEATING

Additional Features

short box
Auto Dimming Mirrors
4x4
ON-STAR
4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Chapman Motors Ltd.

Chapman Motors Ltd.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Chapman Motors Ltd.

888-309-8162

