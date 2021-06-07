Menu
2009 GMC Sierra 1500

275,965 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Chapman Motors Ltd.

888-309-8162

2009 GMC Sierra 1500

2009 GMC Sierra 1500

WT Stabilitrak, Air Conditioning, AM/FM Radio

2009 GMC Sierra 1500

WT Stabilitrak, Air Conditioning, AM/FM Radio

Location

Chapman Motors Ltd.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

888-309-8162

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

275,965KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7298792
  Stock #: M-036A
  VIN: 1GTEC14C69Z133426

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # M-036A
  • Mileage 275,965 KM

Vehicle Description

Stabilitrak, Air Conditioning, AM/FM Radio, 40/20/40 Front Split Bench Seat, Federal Certification Emission, Locking Rear Differential, Engine Block Heater, Cruise Control, High Capacity Air Cleaner, Transmission Fluid Cooler, 4.8L V8 Engine, 4-Speed Automatic Transmission, Spare Tire Lock, Kilo Speedometer, OnStar Turn-By-Turn Nav Available, Front Recovery Hooks, Chrome Rear Step Bumper With Rub Strip, Weight Distribution Platform Trailer Hitch, Rear Spring Base Equipment, Canadian Base Equipment, Handling/Trailering Suspension.
Price Includes Dealer Fee.
Price Excludes PST & GST.
*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any error or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Chapman Motors Ltd.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Block Heater
Remote Entry
Power Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
4X2
ON-STAR
4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Chapman Motors Ltd.

Chapman Motors Ltd.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

888-309-8162

