2009 GMC Sierra 1500...

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 7 5 , 9 6 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7298792

7298792 Stock #: M-036A

M-036A VIN: 1GTEC14C69Z133426

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Silver

Body Style Pickup Truck

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # M-036A

Mileage 275,965 KM

Vehicle Features Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Block Heater Remote Entry Power Options Power Locks Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Safety Dual Air Bags Stability Control Additional Features 4X2 ON-STAR 4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.