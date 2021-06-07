2009 GMC Sierra 1500...

+ taxes & licensing
Stabilitrak, Air Conditioning, AM/FM Radio, 40/20/40 Front Split Bench Seat, Federal Certification Emission, Locking Rear Differential, Engine Block Heater, Cruise Control, High Capacity Air Cleaner, Transmission Fluid Cooler, 4.8L V8 Engine, 4-Speed Automatic Transmission, Spare Tire Lock, Kilo Speedometer, OnStar Turn-By-Turn Nav Available, Front Recovery Hooks, Chrome Rear Step Bumper With Rub Strip, Weight Distribution Platform Trailer Hitch, Rear Spring Base Equipment, Canadian Base Equipment, Handling/Trailering Suspension.
