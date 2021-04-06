Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Chevrolet Malibu

198,486 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Chapman Motors Ltd.

888-309-8162

Contact Seller
2010 Chevrolet Malibu

2010 Chevrolet Malibu

LS Engine Block Heater, OnStar, Extended Range Remote Keyless Entry

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Chevrolet Malibu

LS Engine Block Heater, OnStar, Extended Range Remote Keyless Entry

Location

Chapman Motors Ltd.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

888-309-8162

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

198,486KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6847610
  • Stock #: M-010C
  • VIN: 1G1ZB5E06AF171639

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 198,486 KM

Vehicle Description

Engine Block Heater, OnStar, Extended Range Remote Keyless Entry, Front Bucket Seats with Custom Cloth Trim, Front and Rear Floor Mats, Air Conditioning, Remote Exterior Mirrors, Federal Certification Emission, 4 Wheel Anti-Lock Disc Brakes, 125 Amp Generator, 2.4L I4 VVT Engine, 170 HP, 4-Speed Automatic Transmission, 17" Touring Tires, Kilo Speedometer, AM/FM Radio, Compact Disc Player, Antenna Rear Window, OnStar Turn-By-Turn Navigation, Canadian Base Equipment.
Price Includes Dealer Fee.
Price Excludes PST & GST.
*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any error or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Chapman Motors Ltd.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Block Heater
Remote Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Front Wheel Drive
4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Chapman Motors Ltd.

2015 Chevrolet Impal...
 83,743 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2010 Chevrolet Malib...
 198,486 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Equin...
 61,648 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Chapman Motors Ltd.

Chapman Motors Ltd.

Chapman Motors Ltd.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

Call Dealer

888-309-XXXX

(click to show)

888-309-8162

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory