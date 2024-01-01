2011 Chevrolet Traverse

Menu
Rear View Camera, Remote Vehicle Start, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Cyber Grey Metallic Exterior, Seven Passenger Seating with 2nd Row 40/40 Captain Chairs, Remote Keyless Entry, Reclining Front Bucket Seats, Acoustical Insulation Package, Air Conditioning, Auto-Dimming ISRV MIrror, Firm Ride & Handling Suspension, Anti-Lock Brake System, Engine Block Heater, Cruise Control, Speed Sensitive Steering, Traction Control System, Rear Spoiler, Daytime Running Lamps, Satellite Radio, Heavy Duty Battery, Rear Parking Assist, OnStar Turn-By-Turn Navigation, Tire Pressure Monitor, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, CD/MP3 Player, Rear Spring Base Equipment, Canadian Base Equipment, 3.6L Direct Injection V6 Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Telescopic Steering Wheel, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel. Price Includes Dealer Fee. Price Excludes PST & GST.

157,437 KM

1LT Rear View Camera, Remote Vehicle Start, Heated Seats

Location

Chapman Motors Ltd.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

888-309-8162

Contact Seller

Used
157,437KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GNKVGED9BJ212141

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 157,437 KM

Vehicle Description

Rear View Camera, Remote Vehicle Start, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Cyber Grey Metallic Exterior, Seven Passenger Seating with 2nd Row 40/40 Captain Chairs, Remote Keyless Entry, Reclining Front Bucket Seats, Acoustical Insulation Package, Air Conditioning, Auto-Dimming ISRV MIrror, Firm Ride & Handling Suspension, Anti-Lock Brake System, Engine Block Heater, Cruise Control, Speed Sensitive Steering, Traction Control System, Rear Spoiler, Daytime Running Lamps, Satellite Radio, Heavy Duty Battery, Rear Parking Assist, OnStar Turn-By-Turn Navigation, Tire Pressure Monitor, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, CD/MP3 Player, Rear Spring Base Equipment, Canadian Base Equipment, 3.6L Direct Injection V6 Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission, Telescopic Steering Wheel, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel.
Price Includes Dealer Fee.
Price Excludes PST & GST.

*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any error or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Chapman Motors Ltd.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Exterior

tinted windows

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
AWD
ON-STAR
Reverse Park Assist
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

888-309-8162

