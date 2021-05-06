Menu
2012 Ford F-150

184,576 KM

Chapman Motors Ltd.

888-309-8162

Contact Seller
Lariat Power Moonroof, Rear View Camera, Universal Garage Door Opener

Location

Chapman Motors Ltd.

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

888-309-8162

184,576KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7059155
  • Stock #: 21-084A
  • VIN: 1FTFW1ET7CKE26942

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 21-084A
  • Mileage 184,576 KM

Vehicle Description

Power Moonroof, Rear View Camera, Universal Garage Door Opener, Rear Defroster W/Privacy, Fog Lamps, Front Tow Hooks, Chrome Bar Style Grille, Auto Dimming Mirror, Power Adjustable Pedals, Satellite Radio, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Controls, Dual Zone A/C, AWD, Engine Block Heater, Remote Keyless Entry, Reverse Sensing System, Tilt Steering, Trailer Tow Package, Power Windows, Power Locks, Latch Child Restraint System, Passive Anti-Theft System, Roll Stability Control, 24 HR Roadside Assistance, EcoBoost 3.5L V6 Engine, Select Shift Transmission, Chrome Angular Step Bar, Chrome Power Heated Signal Mirrors, Sony Navigation Radio, Tailgate Step, 20" Chrome Clad Aluminum Wheels, Leather Bucket Seats W/Console, Spray-In Bed Liner.
Price Includes Dealer Fee.
Price Excludes PST & GST.
Financing Options Available, Call For More Details.
*While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any error or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Chapman Motors Ltd.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Dual Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
rear air
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Garage door opener
Block Heater
Remote Entry
Bucket Seats
Sunroof
tinted windows
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Navigation System
4x4
Reverse Park Assist
6 Speed Automatic

431 Mountain Ave, Killarney, MB R0K 1G0

